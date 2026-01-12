20 Years Ago, DC Released Their Most Ambitious (And Best) Comic

Comic books are known as a pretty safe medium, all things considered. They release a comic following a well-established hero once or twice a month, where the hero battles a villain or group of villains to save the day and return things to their status quo. Big companies like DC and Marvel know what sells, and generally, they don’t like to take too many big chances that would upset the balance of what has worked for decades. A big swing on a new project that dies on arrival has burned both companies well more than once, so they are cautious with pushing the envelope.

However, when a new idea lands, it can be one of the greatest things they’ve ever released. That’s exactly the case with DC’s most ambitious comic of all, 52. After the events of Infinite Crisis, all of DC’s titles jumped ahead a year in-universe under the “One Year Later” banner. While these stories continued with new status quos that readers were thrown into, 52 chronicled that lost year. It did so in real time with a weekly release schedule for an entire year. That pace is utterly absurd, and the only thing crazier is the level of quality 52 maintained. To this day, it remains one of DC’s greatest stories that impacted the entire industry, and here’s why.

A Spotlight For the Underrated

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

After the ending of Infinite Crisis, the majority of DC’s most influential characters were taken off the board. Most importantly, Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman were absent for the entire year. Without the Trinity to guide the hearts and minds of the fractured DC Universe, less popular and storied heroes rose to the occasion. The story was headlined by numerous B, C, and D-list heroes. Some of the most influential heroes during this period were Booster Gold, Animal Man, and Elongated Man, of all people. They were given the chance to shine and develop their own status as heroes in the spotlight.

Beyond uplighting countless established heroes, this story also brought about the rise and fall of entirely new heroes. Kate Kane was introduced as Batwoman, rising to such a success that she is a core member of the Bat-Family to this day. Renee Montoya became the new Question after the original’s tragic death. We saw heroes like Super-Chief emerge and show us all the infinite potential they possessed, only to be cut down too soon in a tragic display. Not only did the heroes benefit, but the underrated villains did as well. Black Adam got his time to shine as he so desperately deserves, and so did Felix Faust, T. O. Morrow, and Mister Mind.

A Story of Unimaginable Scope

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The biggest and most insane strength of 52 was not just its focus on lesser-known characters, but how it focused on them. 52 released weekly, starting with small, short arcs that followed individual characters. It showcased every aspect of DC’s world from numerous perspectives, developing it with a single vision in mind. The large number of issues allowed the series to spend time in these little pockets and develop them more than ever before. Slowly, the story built itself out, growing in scale to connect all of the disparate corners of DC.

The weekly format let fans not just be invested, but hooked them in a way few comics can. Most series release monthly or bi-monthly, but with a new issue coming out every week, it was always fresh in fans’ minds, letting the story constantly charge ahead while building something special. What started as unconnected puzzle pieces evolved into one of the biggest superhero wars of all time, all without relying on the tried and tested characters that were pillars of those stories. 52 was unlike any other comic before and after. It set a standard that might be impossible to live up to, and changed the comic world around it to match.

Even today, 52’s impact is felt throughout DC. Heck, the New 52 relaunch was named because of the popularity of 52. Every time an arbitrary number is needed for something in DC, the odds point to fifty-two being chosen. It represents DC at its absolute peak. Excitement was at an all-time high, the story was stronger than ever, and it celebrated heroism in a way that cannot be replicated. 52 is one of DC’s most important stories ever, and it always will be.

