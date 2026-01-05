2025 Reunited Marvel and DC Comics, But They Need to Go Bigger

As awesome as it was to see Marvel and DC Comics work together again, we need them to take bigger swings when it comes to future collaborations. If you’re newer to comics, you’ve probably never had the good fortune of reading a new crossover between the Big Two. It used to be fairly common until the publishers stopped crossing over after JLA/Avengers, leading to a decades-long drought. But in 2025, Marvel and DC Comics did the impossible and managed to put the past behind them and came back together with a series of one-shots starring Batman and Deadpool.

I actually really appreciate how they did the recent crossover, with Marvel and DC each publishing a one-shot that featured a main story with Batman and Deadpool that had back-up stories with other crossovers like Green Arrow and Daredevil. But while we got a lot of really cool stories out of this year, I feel like the Big Two were kind of holding back. Don’t get me wrong, I liked seeing the cooperation between them. But if this is the start of a new era, I want Marvel and DC to go as big as possible.

Forget One-Shots, We Need a Marvel/DC Event

It was over the summer of 2025 that we found out that Marvel and DC were reuniting for the first time in two decades with their Deadpool/Batman and Batman/Deadpool specials, both of which were really good. And between those two specials, we got more than a handful of additional crossovers that brought together heroes like Captain America and Wonder Woman, and Ms. Marvel and Static. And while I was briefly worried that this was a one-and-done deal, we got more stories, such as the digital-only crossovers like Thor/Shazam! (not to mention the upcoming Superman/Spider-Man crossover).

And don’t get me wrong, I was happy to see all of these stories, and it’s nice to see cooperation between the Big Two again. That being said, after so much anticipation, these stories just kind of came and went. All the excitement and buildup were gone after the publication date passed. Granted, we know more stories are on the horizon. But we need more than just the periodic one-shot. We need something bigger, bolder, and longer. Instead of a special jam-packed with smaller crossover stories, we need a giant crossover event like Marvel and DC used to make.

Think about it. There’s only so much you can do in a one-off story. But in a crossover comic akin to Marvel vs. DC or JLA/Avengers, we could get so much more. We could get a seriously compelling narrative that builds on both franchises’ last several decades. Both worlds have been through a lot of change in the last 20 years. What better way to explore how much both the iconic publishers have grown than a giant epic that allows all of Marvel and DC’s best a chance to shine as they co-mingle?

2026 is the Best Time for a DC/Marvel Event

Speaking of Marvel vs. DC, 2026 is going to be the 30th anniversary of that amazing event, and we all know how much the Big Two loves highlighting milestone years for their biggest storylines. Not to mention, 2026 will also mark three decades since that storyline’s debut of the Amalgam Universe, a world populated by fusions of DC and Marvel characters. Now I’m not saying that the publishers are planning anything, but if they wanted to make a big swing this year, well, a sequel to DC vs. Marvel and Amalgam Comics is about as big as you can get.

Of course, I’m happy with what we’ve gotten so far. The fact that the publishers are working together is, in and of itself, a massive achievement. But the comic book world has been without Big Two crossovers for two decades. That’s so many potential storylines left on the ground. And right now, there are so many amazing and talented writers and artists who could do some really amazing work with a big Marvel and DC event. While I’m happy to see these one-shots exist, I can only imagine what kind of amazing event they could put together.

The year’s just started, and I’m sure that the Big Two have plenty of fun stuff in store. After all, we began last year without even knowing Marvel and DC were planning on collaborating again. Now we’re in a world where full-scale events are actually on the table. I know it sounds greedy, but I’ve been seriously impressed with what the publishers have done right now, and I want to see what else can be done with a major crossover event instead of just one-shots. Hopefully, whatever Marvel and DC Comics have planned, it’s something that’ll top 2026.

