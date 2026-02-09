26 Years Ago Today, The Punisher’s Most Iconic Story Began (And It Would Change Him Forever)

Just a couple of decades ago, Marvel Comics published what would become one of the greatest Punisher runs of the modern era. Everyone knows the complicated history of Frank Castle, the family man veteran who lost everything on one tragic day. Ever since his family was killed in the crossfire of a shootout, Frank has been solely dedicated to eradicating crime. His crusade has taken him to some incredibly horrifying and, at times, weird places. In fact, as the 20th century wound down, the Punisher saw himself used as an angel of vengeance for the almighty.

Yes, the brief 1998-1998 run of Punisher saw Frank get a supernatural upgrade, which dramatically increased his strength and gave him legit superpowers. But this wasn’t meant to last, and that run concluded after only four issues. However, it wasn’t long until the Punisher returned for a new volume, created by the incredible team of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. This would turn out to be one of the most powerful and well-received takes on the anti-hero, and nearly three decades after its first story, it’s a good time to look back on what made it so special.

“Welcome Back, Frank” Was the Story the Punisher Needed

The Punisher #1 by Ennis, Dillon, Jimmy Palmiotti, Chris Sotomayor, Richard Starkings, and Wes Abbott begins with Frank destroying ‘Sticky’ Eddie Gnucci’s drug operation. He burns the warehouse to the ground and returns home to a quiet apartment he rents under the name John Smith. Frank notes that after years of hi-tech accessories, assistance from allies like Micro, and even supernatural aid, this is him going back to basics. Just Frank, whatever weapons he can get his hands on, and any criminals unfortunate enough to be targeted by him. And right now, he’s going after the entire Gnucci crime family.

Punisher’s work continues after Eddie’s older brother, Bobby, emerges from the shadows to see his brother’s remains in the morgue. Bobby swears to avenge his family, but before he even properly says goodbye, Frank is already there, having broken into the morgue. He takes out a couple of Bobby’s backup silently before getting into a shootout in the room. Bobby’s men do their best, but Punisher is in his element. Before long, everyone under Bobby, including Bobby himself are as dead as anything else in the morgue. Now all that’s left is Carlo, the eldest of the three brothers.

Punisher tracks Carlo down to the Empire State Building, where Carlo brings a date to the top floor. Frank effortlessly dispatches Carlo’s enforcers before taking Carlo to the very top of the building. Punisher reflects on rejecting heaven’s deal to be its weapon and how he was sent back to this world filled with monsters as a punishment. But the truth that Frank knows down in his core is that this world isn’t hell for him. It’s exactly where he belongs. So he throws Carlo off, finalizing Frank’s message to New York City that the Punisher is back in action.

Ennis’ The Punisher Recognizes How Frank Castle Works Best

The title of this introductory story to Ennis’ long tenure on the character “Welcome Back, Frank” is such a wonderfully apt one. This issue came out after an incredibly odd stretch in the 90s where Marvel had Punisher go through some increasingly bizarre phases (culminating in that brief experience as an angel of vengeance). Ennis and Dillon’s issue removed all the frills and trappings and put Frank in his element. On the dirty streets of New York, hunting down criminals with unforgiving brutality. And clearly it worked, because this iteration of Punisher is still regarded as one of the best.

This series was so popular that Ennis would go on to write the next several volumes of Punisher stories, like Punisher MAX. Not to mention several spinoffs, including the incredible The Punisher: Born miniseries, which highlights Frank’s time serving in the Vietnam War. While Ennis has made his opinions on superheroes quite well-known through works like The Boys, it’s safe to say he positively thrived with Punisher. In fact, his work is so well-remembered that it’s still influencing new Punisher works today, including the upcoming Marvel Studios Special Presentation.

“Welcome Back, Frank” was a needed shot in the arm for Frank Castle. It eschewed the gimmicks and upgrades previous creators went with to focus on what makes the Punisher tick. It emphasized character over spectacle, and Ennis’ run ended up giving us amazing insights into who Frank Castle is and why he does what he does. It’s hard to believe this run began a quarter of a century ago, but with how far the Punisher has come since, I think it’s worth looking back at this run in appreciation for all it did for the character.

