An MCU Favorite Just Made His Comics Return 20 Years Later and It Could Change Iron Man Forever

Iron Man was the hero to jumpstart the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe when his first film debuted in 2008. And of the movie’s supporting cast, few were more memorable than Harold “Happy” Hogan, played by none other than the film’s director, Jon Favreau. From his time alongside Iron Man, Spider-Man, and other Marvel heroes, Happy has had surprising staying power in the MCU. Yet many moviegoers may not know that while Happy was thriving in the film industry, his original comic counterpart had been dead since 2006. Yet, as is often the case in comics, Iron Man #9 sees the triumphant resurrection of Iron Man’s best friend.

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The new Iron Man run has the Armored Avenger face off against A.I.M. again, along with two versions of the villain Whiplash. Thankfully, Iron Man finds support in a hero called Citizen V. Over the years, numerous people have donned the Citizen V mantle, from heroes to villains. And while this incarnation is a superhero whose identity was initially kept a secret, Iron Man #9 ended with his unmasking to reveal that he’s none other than Happy Hogan.

Happy Hogan’s Death Broke Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Happy debuted in 1963 alongside Pepper Potts, making them two of Iron Man’s oldest supporting characters. A former boxer turned bodyguard and chauffeur for Tony, Happy quickly learned that his employer was secretly Iron Man. This revelation led to Happy getting in trouble with supervillains and even sometimes donned the Iron Man armor. Additionally, Happy was in a lab accident that caused him to periodically transform into the mindless monster called the Freak before eventually being permanently cured. Perhaps most surprising of all, given what most people know about the Iron Man story from the MCU, in the comics Pepper ends up marrying Happy, not Tony. Through it all, Happy was one of Tony’s most trusted friends, which made his death even more tragic.

In 2006, Iron Man was already being put through the wringer with the Civil War event in full swing. While the Armored Avenger was busy supporting a Superhuman Registration Act, the villain Spymaster attacked Happy and planned to use him as bait to destroy Iron Man. To save his friend, Happy tackled Spymaster off a high balcony. Although Happy survived the fall, he was left in a vegetative coma on life support. Knowing that her husband wouldn’t want to suffer, Pepper begged Tony to put him out of his misery. With a heavy heart, Tony used his Extremis nanotech to deactivate Happy’s life support. Happy’s death was one of the most heartbreaking and impactful losses in Iron Man’s life. And after 20 years, Happy is finally back.

Happy Hogan is Marvel Comics’ Newest Hero

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel is no stranger to powerless supporting characters becoming superheroes, especially when it comes to Iron Man’s friends. Both Rhodey Jones and Pepper Potts were civilian characters before becoming the heroes War Machine and Rescue. So, with Happy making his grand return, it makes sense for him to become Marvel’s newest superhero. Furthermore, Happy is redesigned to look more like Jon Favreau. This MCU synergy-motivated redesign suggests that Marvel plans to keep Happy around for the foreseeable future. Yet, with Happy’s resurrection, come many questions that could forever change the trajectory of Iron Man’s life and relationships.

The origins of Happy’s return are currently kept under wraps. Until now, he has been hiding behind his new Citizen V identity. Happy appears to have a yellow marking on his face, which suggests that Tony’s Extremis nanotech had some role in Happy’s recovery. Yet despite this potential explanation for his return, Happy clearly holds animosity for Tony. This is especially evident because he claims Tony left him to die and that one of the main reasons he became Citizen V was to ensure no one else suffers and dies as he did because of the Armored Avenger. Still, even with what sounds like the basis for a villain’s motivation, Happy is also trying to protect Tony and civilians from villains like A.I.M.

If Happy’s return wasn’t enough, it’s also revealed that Pepper already knew that Happy was alive and operating as Citizen V. Conversations between Pepper and Citizen V demonstrate that she knew that Happy was alive but didn’t want Tony to know because he would apparently never forgive her. The idea that Pepper had a hand in covering up Happy’s resurrection is mind-blowing, especially since it was she who begged Tony to euthanize Happy. For Tony to learn that for years he lived with the burden of the belief that he killed his best friend, while Pepper and Happy covered up the truth of his return, would destroy the Armored Avenger. Such a betrayal could have long-term effects on Tony’s already massive trust issues.

It’s hard to say now what Happy’s trajectory as a character will be moving forward, especially whether he will maintain his Citizen V persona and continue working as a crimefighter. What is clear is that his resurrection, along with Pepper’s involvement in hiding it from Tony, will tear the Armored Avenger apart as he questions his past actions and his ability to trust those closest to him. Happy may be making his big comeback, but his reappearance will undoubtedly have significant repercussions on future Iron Man stories.