DC Just Revealed Who’s the Justice League’s Most Terrifying Member

With the DC K.O. tournament underway, many of DC Comics’ strongest heroes and villains are engaging in brutal three-round death matches. The prize — the chance to obtain the Heart of Apokolips so that they can defeat Darkseid and remake the universe in their image. The tournament has already given many heroes, like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Captain Atom, the opportunity to showcase their true destructive potential in captivating duels. But perhaps the biggest surprise was the epic clash between Aquaman and Hawkman in Aquaman #12. Where the previous DC K.O. matches had been nail-bitingly close, this battle was a straight-up wipeout – thanks to the King of Atlantis unleashing his often-overlooked elemental might and also debuting an all-new ability that cements him as the Justice League’s deadliest member.

Despite possessing strength comparable to Wonder Woman’s and the ability to swim at hypersonic speeds, Aquaman is often seen as merely a guy who can talk to fish. Although his movie appearances have helped dispel this misconception, Aquaman is still often considered to be one of the Justice League’s weaker members. Similarly, Hawkman is another powerful hero who has been unfairly overlooked in recent years despite his rich and complex history in DC Comics. Aquaman #12, which gives Hawkman more recognition, in essence, is a battle between two of the Justice League’s most underrated members, but only one can emerge as the victor.

Aquaman vs Hawkman is a Legendary Battle Between the Sea and Sky

Part of what makes the matchup between Aquaman and Hawkman so enthralling is how fundamentally similar yet opposite they are in terms of personality, background, and domain. Both are proud and skilled warriors who will charge headfirst into battle. The two heroes are also inspired by ancient mythology. Aquaman’s role as the king of Atlantis ties him to Greco-Roman mythology, while Hawkman’s past life as a pharaoh connects him to Egyptian mythology. Lastly, both heroes are expert fighters in their respective domains, with Aquaman controlling the seas and Hawkman possessing aerial mastery thanks to his mighty wings. All of these similarities and contrasts offer a compelling matchup that plays to their strengths and weaknesses.

In the first round, Aquaman and Hawkman immediately clash, with Aquaman driving his trident and Hawkman swinging his mace, with blows so powerful they shake the ground beneath them. At first, Hawkman seems to have the advantage because his numerous reincarnations have offered him thousands of years of combat experience. However, Aquaman quickly proves that experience is no match for raw power. Although at first glance it seems there’s no water for miles on the battlefield, Aquaman uses his primordial hydrokinetic powers to gather all the water buried deep underground, allowing him to generate a powerful tsunami. Even with his flight advantage, Hawkman can’t fly up in time to avoid the all-encompassing tide-wave that demolishes him, ending the first round.

When the second round begins, Hawkman is given an unexpected power boost. Horus, the Egyptian God of the Sky, visits the winged hero. Horus offers Hawkman great power in exchange for becoming his avatar. With his newfound divine strength letting him deliver even more devastating strikes with his mace, Hawkman gets the drop on Aquaman. Ferociously, he grabs Aquaman and carries him into orbit, assuming the King of Atlantis will be helpless without water. At first glance, it seems like Aquaman is about to be killed and the battle will be decided in the third round, like all the previous matches in DC K.O. However, the story takes a surprising turn when Aquaman once again taps into his hydrokinetic abilities, bringing them to bear with unprecedented —and chilling— effect.

Aquaman’s New Power Makes Him Practically Unbeatable

Hawkman may have believed that Aquaman had no water to weaponize, but the god-powered hero forgot a crucial fact: around 60% of the human body is comprised of water. Aquaman, in contrast, is very aware of this fact and uses his hydrokinetic powers to take control of Hawkman’s blood, controlling him from the inside out. As every muscle and vein within Hawkman’s body becomes immobile, Aquaman sends the winged hero hurtling towards the planet’s surface. And while the impact killed Hawkman, Aquaman emerged without a scratch, making him the winner of this brutal contest of power – and also cementing himself as perhaps the most dangerous member of the Justice League.

When people think about the most overpowered heroes in the League, they tend to think of members like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Green Lantern. However, Aquaman’s new power grants him the ability to take control of their bodies or even kill them with a mere thought. Very few other members of the League have the capability to instantaneously incapacitate so many League members simultaneously, and Aquaman can accomplish this feat through his mastery over the Blue, the primordial, invisible force that connects all water in the universe. While for the most part the King of Atlantis has used this ability to generate tidal waves, whirlpools, and massive floods, Aquaman #12 marks the most creative, yet creepiest, usage of his boosted hydrokinetic powers.

The lethal potential of controlling the water and blood inside a person’s body is practically limitless. Theoretically, Aquaman could manipulate a person’s body like a puppet, twist their limbs until they snap, or even cause their heart to explode. No matter how strong, fast, or intelligent the other members of the League are, none of them has any straightforward counter to this blood-bending ability. Not even Superman could withstand such an attack. Aquaman’s victory over Hawkman confirms that even those with divine empowerment are helpless against his dominion over the Blue and all forms of water. With this nightmarish ability, Aquaman is guaranteed to make it far in the DC K.O. tournament, showing everyone why the King of the Seven Seas is not to be underestimated.

