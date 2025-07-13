DC Just Proved Aquaman is the Most Important Member of the Justice League

DC is putting everything it can behind Superman, and with the big screen release of Superman, and this makes a lot of sense. This movie has the potential to bring a lot of new readers to DC Comics, and that’s where Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 comes in. This is a hundred percent a Superman comic, as two old enemies of the Man of Steel team up to conquer the Earth and destroy Superman, but it’s also a comic that showcases the rest of the DC superhero community, as they all work together (including Lex Luthor!) to stop the Earth from being overwhelmed. The members of the Justice League jump into action to take up the slack when Superman is captured by the aliens, and one member of the team has the most important job of them all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aquaman has long been one of the maligned members of the Justice League, for a variety of reasons. Aquaman’s powers — besides the super strength and invulnerability — are made for undersea adventures, and that can make his adventures on land kind of lackluster. Aquaman has often been thought of as the most useless member of the Justice League, but this definitely isn’t the case. The excellent Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 gives Aquaman a very important job, one that only the King of the Seas could do. Aquaman has entered an entirely new era in his comic, and looks to plan an important role in the saga of the Absolute DC Universe, and this comic shows that if the world is attacked, Aquaman is the first person the League calls for the most important job of them all.

Aquaman Is Trusted With the Fate of the World

Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 kicks off with Superman battling a massive battle mech, which leads to him being captured in a cleverly set trap for him. This is only the first salvo in a serious invasion, as a fleet of massive warships appears over the Earth, destroys the Justice League Watchtower, and takes the planet by storm. The heroes of the Earth jump into battle, as smaller yet still powerful war mechs attack the Earth. DC’s heroes have always been the most heroic superhumans in comics, so besides battling the alien invasion force, they also work their hardest to save the innocent people of the world. The League also begins evacuating the capitals of the world, including the leaders of the various countries. However, there’s a problem when an alien invasion fleet appears in orbit against a target that has no orbital defenses — they can not only track any targets (any vessels that could make interstellar trips would have sensors that make our surveillance satellites look downright quaint) but also fry anything from orbit. An invasion force would target any large convoys moving out of capital cities, and atomize them. The Justice League has a solution for this — Aquaman.

Aquaman controls 70% of the Earth’s surface, much of it miles under the sea. This makes for the perfect hiding place, so the League has a protocol to use their teleportational technology to transport the Earth’s leaders to the deepest parts of Atlantis, where they can be protected from attack. While an argument can be made that the aliens could detect things under the ocean, it would also be very hard to send anyone down there without them being prepared. Even using weapons to destroy it from orbit would be difficult. This is a brilliant plan and it’s one that is right up Aqauman’s alley for reasons that play into him being the King of the Seas. Aquaman is a world leader. He’s had relations with these people; he knows who to be nice to and who to be stern with, who to keep separated, and how to speak to them with language they understand. Aquaman is the only League member who could trusted with this kind. Wonder Woman is close, but Themyscira could never hold out against an invasion from space. Atlantis could and Aquaman is diplomatic enough to keep the peace under the waves.

Aquaman Plays a Key Role in Saving the World

The Justice League’s solution to the problem of protecting the leaders of the world is both simple and ingenious. It’s not really anything an outside force would expect, and even people who know about Atlantis probably wouldn’t even think to look down there. It’s the exactly the kind of thing that no one would expect, and it’s the perfect way to keep the world leaders safe. While an argument can be made that not all of the world’s leaders need to be as safe as others, continuity of government is very important.

Aquaman has often been talked about a lesser member of the team, but the plan hinges on him. He’s the one who is housing the leaders, and taking any chances if the invaders were able to find them. His position as a government leader himself makes him uniquely suited to this sort of plan. Aquaman is more than just the guy who talks to fish — he’s the guy who saves the world in a way no one expects.

Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 is on sale now.