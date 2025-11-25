10 Most Powerful Contestants in DC’s K.O. Tournament, Ranked (& Who Will Win)

After much anticipation, DC Comics is ready to launch the tournament that will determine the fate of the multiverse. DC K.O. is the all-new event that pits some of DC’s strongest heroes and villains against each other in a battle for unlimited power. Darkseid has returned and ascended to become the most powerful entity in existence. The only way for the heroes to defeat him is to acquire the Heart of Apokolips, a machine fueled by Omega Energy, the source of Darkseid’s power. The person who obtains the Heart of Apokolips will be determined through a brutal fighting tournament. Only the strongest will prevail, and among the 32 fighters on the roster, these are some of the most powerful who have a chance of taking home the prize.

This list highlights the fighters in the DC K.O. tournament who possess the greatest destructive abilities. It also includes characters we already know are eliminated in the first round, since these rankings are based on the competitors’ best feats — not on how far they advance in the tournament or who defeats them.

10) Firestorm

A fusion of Ronnie Raymond and Professor Stein, Firestorm is a living nuclear reactor. Firestorm can unleash powerful nuclear blasts and absorb energy. His most potent ability is the power to manipulate and transmute matter at the atomic level. He’s created suits of armor, a cage of pure Kryptonite, and has trapped opponents in amber. Firestorm also possesses the powers of super strength, flight, and intangibility. Firestorm’s biggest weakness, though, is that he can’t change the mass of an object, which limits the extent to what he can create with his powers. Additionally, while Ronnie controls Firestorm’s body, his internal debates with Stein can cause him to lose focus, leaving him distracted and unable to pull off his more impressive feats.

9) Green Lantern

Out of all the Green Lanterns in the universe, Guy Gardner is the only one who qualified for the tournament. Guy may be reckless, but he’s frequently proven himself to be one of the toughest members of the Green Lantern Corps. Fueled by his indomitable willpower, Guy’s Power Ring allows him to conjure up anything he can imagine. Guy has used his ring to annihilate multiple gigantic starships with ease and has overpowered multiple other Green Lanterns simultaneously. Guy is also considered to be one of the best marksmen in the entire Corps. With the ability to create all manner of weapons, armor, vehicles, and other destructive constructs with a thought, Guy is one of the most versatile fighters to enter the tournament.

8) Supergirl

As a Kryptonian, Supergirl has the same power set as her cousin, Superman. She has super strength, speed, flight, heat vision, and freeze breath, all of which are incredibly potent when she’s exposed to yellow sunlight. Although she lacks Superman’s decades of experience and raw strength, Supergirl remains a formidable fighter capable of incredible feats. Supergirl has tanked a nuclear explosion with no damage, threw a train car into space, and destroyed a small moon. She’s also trained as a fighter under Wonder Woman and the rest of the Amazons. She may not be the most powerful Kryptonian, but she is still easily one of DC Comics’ strongest heroes.

7) Power Girl

Power Girl is an alternate universe version of Supergirl — older, more experienced, and much stronger. Power Girl has earned her name thanks to her Kryptonian physiology, which grants her the same type of abilities as her main universe counterpart. However, Power Girl has shown much more consistent feats of strength and has more experience using her full strength. She’s lifted a spaceship the size of a small city, overpowered Supergirl, helped stop the moon from being pushed out of its orbit, made Darkseid bleed with a punch, and has defeated alternate versions of Green Lantern and Superman. Although Power Girl is slated to lose in the first round just like Supergirl, she’s still an incredibly tough fighter and one of the strongest members of the Superman Family.

6) Big Barda

Raised to be the greatest warrior Apokolips has ever produced, Big Barda’s strength and fighting experience are practically unmatched amongst the New Gods. Even after she defected and joined the heroic New Gods of New Genesis, Barda remains a hardened warrior with strength comparable to Wonder Woman’s. She’s shrugged off falling from orbit, and has bested several of Apokolips’ elite guard simultaneously. Barda also possesses incredible equipment, such as nigh-indestructible armor and a weapon known as the Mega-Rod, which can teleport and fire powerful energy blasts that can tear through alien warships with ease. Although Big Barda is set to lose to Zatanna in the first round, her New God physiology and centuries of combat experience still make her a formidable opponent.

5) Lobo

The Main Man himself, Lobo, is one of the most violent and destructive beings in the universe. A frequent Superman villain, Lobo’s strength has allowed him to compress an entire city into a tiny ball and tow a sentient star with a chain. Additionally, Lobo has guns capable of destroying planets with a single shot. Lobo’s healing factor is also practically unmatched in DC Comics, as he can regenerate from a single drop of blood. Even worse, every drop he spills grows into a new Lobo that’s just as powerful and deranged as the original. While it’s doubtful that he’ll be the victor of the tournament because of his insane and villainous nature, Lobo is still a crazed warrior who makes his opponents fight for their very lives.

4) Wonder Woman

Having been trained by the warriors of Themyscira for hundreds of years, Wonder Woman is the most skilled and experienced fighter in the Justice League’s roster. Her demigod physiology has allowed her to fight gods and even Superman on equal footing routinely. Wonder Woman has helped pull a planet, escaped a black hole, defeated the entire Justice League while blindfolded, and moved billions of times faster than light. And if she removes her Bracelets of Submission, her powers multiply exponentially. As one final bonus, for the tournament, Wonder Woman is donning an all-new suit called the God-Killer armor, which is bound to make her an even more powerful force to be reckoned with in the tournament.

3) Captain Atom

Within Captain Atom’s containment suit lies a vast amount of living, destructive energy. As a being made of pure energy, Captain Atom can tap into a limitless void of energy known as the Quantum Field. This connection allows him to manipulate and absorb all manner of energy, giving him the strength to contend with heroes like Superman. He can also transmute all forms of matter, such as when he turned a gun into a toy. Captain Atom has performed some truly outlandish feats, such as temporarily vaporizing Doctor Manhattan, surviving planetary destruction, and destroying and recreating universes. There are very few heroes in DC that can match Captain Atom’s devastating might.

2) Zatanna

One of the strongest and most versatile sorcerers in DC Comics, Zatanna has relied on overwhelming magic rather than brute strength to contend with the multiverse’s most malevolent entities. Zatanna’s abilities are only limited by her imagination and willpower, as she’s routinely used her magic to transmute matter, stop time, manipulate the weather, control minds, remove powers, resurrect the dead, erase people from existence, and more. Zatanna has manipulated the infinite multiverse to defeat villains capable of erasing all of creation, including Zor, Pralaya, and the Great Darkness. With her multiversal feats of sorcery, Zatanna has a real chance to be the tournament’s victor.

1) Superman

If there’s anyone who has the best chance to win the DC K.O. tournament, it’s Superman. The Man of Steel is undeniably one of the most powerful beings in DC Comics, with his powers often described as limitless. He’s held a black hole in his hand, flown to the edge of the universe in seconds, resisted getting wiped from existence, shaken off getting crushed between two planets as they collided, and has even lifted a book of infinite pages. Also, it doesn’t hurt that for the tournament, Superman is wielding brass knuckles dotted with miniature stars, which drastically increase his strength. The Man of Tomorrow is the ultimate beacon of truth and justice in DC Comics, and he is the multiverse’s best hope against Darkseid.

