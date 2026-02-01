DC Subtly Sets Up The Return of The Most Underrated Flash

He’s been out of commission for a while, but DC Comics is paving the way for the return of a beloved member of the Flash Family. If you’ve been keeping up with the lives of DC’s various speedsters, you know that Barry Allen, once considered the fastest man alive, has been out of the game. The last time Barry was an active Flash was during Absolute Power, where he was the last speedster standing. Sadly, in a bid to save the world from Amanda Waller, Barry pushed his speed to the limit, burning himself out in the process.

With all due respect to Barry, the world has gone on. Wally West is still kicking butt as the Scarlet Speedster, and the rest of the Flash Family has gotten along fine. And yet, it feels weird with Barry sitting on the sidelines. I mean, I know we all love Wally, but it’s been odd that someone who was pushed as hard as Barry was in the ‘10s isn’t an active hero anymore. But a new adventure may have subtly revealed how Barry could, in fact, make his grand return to the superhero world (with an unconventional twist).

Barry Allen Becomes a Green Lantern Flash (and It’s Awesome)

In Green Lantern #31 by Jeremy Adams, Montos, Romulo Fajardo, Jr., and Dave Sharpe, Barry has been placed under witness protection so that he can testify at mob boss Anthony Bordello’s trial. Though Barry has two officers with him, he can tell something’s up. Allen’s fears are proven correct as the cops turn out to be on the take. Barry makes a run for it and calls for assistance from Green Lantern, who arrives and gets Barry to somewhere safe. Meanwhile, Bordello calls in a metahuman heavy named Bruto to take care of Barry.

While Barry watches from a safe distance, Green Lantern goes into his friend’s home to grab evidence Barry needs to put Bordello away. However, Bruto is there waiting and attacks the duo. Bruto is incredibly strong and durable, and more than enough to eliminate Barry. Thankfully, the duo gives Bruto the slip, but only for a bit, as the metahuman is way more resilient than either of them expected. Green Lantern is able to keep himself and Barry safe, but time is running out to get Barry to the courthouse. Thankfully, Barry has a good idea.

Barry notes that Green Lantern’s constructs contain speed, mass, and velocity, all things that Barry has experience with. With that in mind, Green Lantern generates a Flash suit for Barry, once again endowing him with the speed necessary for him to do what he does best. It isn’t permanent, and Barry notes that it’s not as maneuverable as he’d hoped, but he appreciates being able to go fast again as the Flash. The most important thing is that Barry makes it to the trial and gives his testimony, putting the mob boss away for good.

Becoming A Lantern is the Best Path Forward for Barry Allen

It really was nice to see Barry as the Flash again. I’ve always liked him and thought there was no reason to bench him. Though I do understand how he can seem redundant when side-by-side with the more popular (and frankly, cooler) Flash, Wally West. But this issue really did a good job of offering up a new path for Barry. Instead of making him just another Flash, why not make him a Flash that’s also a Lantern? And no, I don’t mean a Green Lantern like how we saw here, but a different shade Flash fans may recall.

During Blackest Night, Barry was made a Blue Lantern due to his unwavering hope. Everyone loved it, but it never lasted beyond that event. However, now that the Emotional Spectrum is thriving once more and the Corps are back in action (including Blue), now would be a great time to make Barry a Blue Lantern again. As this issue showed, Lantern powers can mimic Flash’s abilities well enough, and it would help him stand out against a more traditional Flash, like Wally. Is it out of left field? Sure. But I’m for it if it gets Barry back in action.

I just don’t see a reason why Barry needs to stay benched. He’s a great hero, and honestly, giving us a legit Blue Lantern Flash era would be incredibly interesting for his character. This issue showed there’s a lot of potential with that kind of character arc. How does Barry get along as a speedster with no connection to the Speed Force? What kinds of new tricks could he pull? I really hope this moment leads to some kind of Lantern/Flash combo, because I think the right creative team could have a lot of fun taking Flash in that direction.

What do you think about Green Lantern helping Barry become the Flash once more? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!