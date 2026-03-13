27 Years Ago, Marvel Finally Revealed How Wolverine’s Healing Factor Really Works

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and what he does is survive. The ol’Canucklehead is one of the most durable characters in the Marvel Universe, thanks to two things: his adamantium skeleton and his healing factor. The unbreakable metal skeleton has allowed him to go toe to toe with the Hulk, and even win sometimes, however it’s his healing factor that has made him so durable. His healing factor has saved him from the most grievous injuries; even for the six year period that he didn’t have the adamantium skeleton, the healing factor allowed him to survive some of the most brutal fights in Wolverine history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Logan become so popular because he was the ultimate man of mystery, and his healing factor was just as much a conundrum as anything else. Readers wondered exactly how it worked for years, and 27 years ago, Marvel finally revealed that secret. However, they did it in a place that no one would have expected. Gambit (Vol. 3) #9 saw the Cajun mutant dealing with Mister Sinister and Sabretooth. ‘Tooth had been beaten pretty badly but his healing factor wasn’t working at all. Sinister revealed the secret of Logan and Creed’s healing factor, which would get retconned in the 21st century.

Wolverine’s Healing Factor Was Given a Rather Grounded Explanation

Image COurtesy of Marvel COmics

Gambit, Sinister, and Sabretooth had been forced to work together, and Creed’s injuries put that into jeopardy. Sinister had to jumpstart his healing factor and revealed that this power is based on a gland that uses special enzymes, which allows him to heal from any injury. The damage to Creed’s body was so much that the enzymes had been depleted and the master geneticist used a vial of concentrated enzymes to to allow ‘Tooth’s healing factor to start working again.

So, to begin with, it’s interesting that they did this story in a Gambit book and not a Wolverine one. The ’90s were a time of great change for Logan, and his various comics were doing their best to de-mystify the character, revealing the origin of his adamantium skeleton, the secrets of Weapon X, and the true nature of his claws and mutant powers. Putting this reveal in a Gambit comic was a choice, especially because Remy and Logan’s fans didn’t really have a lot of overlap back then (in the ’90s, the two characters were vying for most popular X-Man and things got pretty contentious in the fandom).

However, this explanation makes a lot of sense. Before this, we really only knew that his healing factor worked, but not how. It allowed him to regenerate from any injury, poison, or disease, and fans wanted to know more. Wolverine’s powers were a part of his mystery, and revealing how they worked was cool for a lot of fans. Giving his healing factor a rather grounded explanation worked very well, and it stayed canon for a long time, even if a lot of Wolvie fans didn’t know that it was revealed in a Gambit series.

However, this is comics, so nothing stays the same. In the Krakoa Era Wolverine (Vol. 7), one of the book’s early story arcs pit Logan against vampires and it was revealed that vampires wanted him because of his blood allowed them to walk in the sun (he could also give transfusions to people with his blood type that would give them his healing factor for a short time). The blood was revealed to be a key part of the whole thing, as told by an entire data page in the story that ran through issues #4-6. Now, this doesn’t mean the enzyme thing has been completely retconned, but it has been changed to an extent.

What do you think about Wolverine’s healing factor? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!