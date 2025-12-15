Does Steve Rogers Have Kids In Marvel Comics?

Captain America is one of the older superheroes in Marvel Comics, both in his time in comics and his actual age. Making his debut in the pre-Marvel comic Captain America Comics #1 in 1940, Cap was a World War II hero, fighting to take down Nazis and keep America free. After he stopped the Red Skull in WWII, he ended up crashing into icy waters, where he was frozen in a block of ice and left in suspended animation until he was found and revived in the age of heroes, where he joined the Avengers. Because he has been around for so long, and he has dated more than his fair share of women, it seems like he might have some kids in Marvel Comics.

In fact, Captain America does have some kids in Marvel Comics, although not all of them are in the Earth-616 continuity.

Captain America Has Kids In Other Marvel Multiversal Earths

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America has two notable children in the multiverse. One appeared in the What If…? story that asked what would have happened if the Marvel heroes never made it home after the first Secret Wars in 1984. The second was introduced in a Marvel animated movie and was then brought into the comics in Avengers (2010) #1. The What If…? child was a daughter named Sarah, and the Next Avengers child was a son named James.

Sarah Rogers was easily the most confusing child of Captain America because she was supposed to be the daughter of Steve Rogers and Rogue. How Rogue and Steve were able to have a child, considering Rogue’s powers, remains unknown. The one most confusing thing about this world was that Rogue wasn’t called Anna, but was instead called Carol. This might be because it was after Rogue stole Carol Danvers’ powers, and she was now in control of this personality. Whatever the reason, she and Captain America had a daughter.

Sarah grew up to be a superhero of her own called Crusader, and she fought alongside Mustang (She-Hulk and Hawkeye’s son), Firefly (Human Torch and Wasp’s son), Torrent (Wolverine and Storm’s daughter), and Bravado (Thor and Enchantress’s son). They were known as the Battleworld Avengers. This story saw the teenage heroes use a portal to return to Earth, only to find it overrun by Sentinels, and they decided to become that world’s new heroes.

James Rogers is more famous because he was part of the Marvel animated movie, Next Avengers. This was another story about the Avengers kids, with James as the son of Captain America and Black Widow. Torunn was Thor and Sif’s daughter, Henry Pym Jr. was Wasp and Ant-Man’s son, Black Panther was T’Challa and Storm’s son, and Francis Barton is Hawkeye’s son. After their parents died, Iron Man and Vision helped raise and train them to become the next Avengers.

This team crossed over into the Marvel Comics world in Avengers (2010) #1, thanks to Kang and his time-travel shenanigans, and they were officially from Earth-10943. They appeared in two issues of that series and then four issues of Avengers World in 2014.

Captain America Also Has An Adopted Son On Earth-616

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America does have a son in Marvel Comics on Earth-616, but this is an adopted son. Arnim Zola created a baby in Dimension Z for an unknown reason.t Captain America rescued the baby from his test tube, and he and the child lived for 11 years in Dimension Z. Ian, now a pre-teen, was captured and forced to fight Captain America, brainwashed to believe he was evil, but Cap saved him again. Ian was left behind, and Sharon Carter found him and raised him like a mother.

When Ian finally made it to Earth-616, he took on the name of Nomad (Captain America’s old title) and began looking for his father, who was now aged into an old man who was leading the Secret Avengers. Nomad helped the Secret Avengers beat Arnim Zola and then began working with the new Captain America, Sam Wilson. Through it all, Ian Rogers considered Steve Rogers to be his father and Sharon Carter to be his mother, regardless of his actual origin.

Interestingly, Ian Rogers was also taken into Battleworld for Secret Wars and found another child of Captain America in that Doctor Doom-created world. In the Secret Wars spinoff series Hail Hydra, he met Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter’s daughter, Ellie Rogers. She was part of the resistance on Battleworld and was set to fight Arnim Zola and his version of Hydra in that world. While Nomad and Ellie escaped, Ellie died from her injuries. Ian Rogers returned from Secret Wars and continues to work as Nomad in the Marvel Universe. He last appeared in the one-shot, Captain America Finale, in 2023.

