The 10 Most Powerful Characters from Marvel 2099, Ranked

Marvel 2099 made its debut in 1992, with the first issue being Spider-Man 2099 #1, a series that introduced the world to Miguel O’Hara, over 100 years in the future. Originally a collaboration between Stan Lee and John Byrne, it ended up seeing Byrne leave Marvel and create Next Men, and Lee went on to morph their work into versions of Marvel heroes, but in a future world. Set on Earth-928, the Marvel 2099 line ended in 1998, but it has lived on since then, with the characters showing up in other comics. There is a new comic book called The End 2099 that has brought back the Marvel 2099 characters to take part in a Contest of Champions-style storyline, fighting for Mephisto against the Abyssal Warriors.

From the first Marvel 2099 hero, Spider-Man, to the newest threat to all the heroes from that world, here are the most powerful 2099 characters in Marvel Comics.

10) Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2099 is Miguel O’Hara, and he has no lineage to Peter Parker other than taking on the same superhero role as the classic Marvel Comics icon. He was working for Alchemax, which assigned him to test a process of imprinting genetic codes into human physiology. When his company tried to kill him to hide its business dealings, O’Hara survived and became Spider-Man.

Spider-Man 2099 has some of the powers of Spider-Man since he was imprinted with the DNA of a spider, but he has some powers Peter Parker never had. He has night vision and has an accelerated healing factor. He also has talons and fangs, as well as organic webbing rather than webshooters. However, compared to other Marvel 2099 heroes, he ranks lower on the power rankings.

9) Deadpool

Deadpool 2099 is Warda Wilson, and even though this is 2099, she is still the daughter of Wade Wilson and the queen of the underworld, Shiklah. Deadpool had no idea his daughter existed, and when the girl’s mother disappeared, she captured her dad and then took over his identity. Deadpool 2099 then began feuding with Ellie Preston, Wade’s other daughter. It turned out that Wade had to capture Shiklah after she tried to conquer the world, and he eventually had to get control over his daughter by uploading Emilie’s consciousness into her. She is a skilled fighter and has a healing factor like her father. She is also adept at highly advanced technology, something her dad wasn’t.

8) Moon Knight

Moon Knight is very different in Marvel 2099. While the regular Mon Knight is Marc Specter, the avatar of the Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu, the 2099 version goes even one step further. Not only is this Moon Knight, whose identity was never revealed, an avatar for Khonshu, but she also lives on the moon. She was the protector of the human population of immigrants that lived in Attilan, sharing the home with the Inhumans. Her main storyline was when she approached the Watcher on the moon and convinced him to allow the Fantastic Four in 2099 to continue living. It is assumed she has the same powers Marc Spector had, but on a higher level, since she was on the moon.

7) Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider will always be one of the world’s most powerful characters, no matter who is in the role and what timeline it is. This variant is Kenshiop “Zero” Cochrane, a hacker who ran with a street gang who was attacked and all murdered. Before his death, Zero jacked into cyberspace, and this turned him into a very different Ghost Rider, part machine and part demon. He has computer powers, including nanites that help him regenerate, a disguise mode, and eye lasers. While not possessing the Hellfire and demonic powers of other Ghost Rider variants, he is still incredibly powerful and destructive.

6) Hulk

Hulk 2099 is very different from the Bruce Banner version of Hulk. This Hulk is a former movie studio executive named John Eisenhart, who was caught in a gamma explosion, which turned him into the new era’s version of Hulk. He has more basic strength than the main Hulk and can lift 150 tons, but he doesn’t have the unlimited strength of Bruce Banner’s version. Eisenhart also kept his intelligence since he didn’t have the rage issues of Bruce. However, unlike the regular Hulk, he wasn’t immortal, and SHIELD seemingly killed him, proving he wasn’t anywhere near the level of Bruce Banner’s Hulk.

5) Phoenix

Much like Moon Knight is a mysterious woman who is the avatar of Khonshu in Marvel 2099, Phoenix’s new host in that year is also an unknown woman. Like Jean Grey before her, this Phoenix was also a member of the X-Men of that era, as they lived in the Savage Land in 2099, before the Cabal (formed initially by Norman Osborn) attacked them and forced them to leave. This Phoenix made her first appearance in Spider-Man 2000: Exodus #5 in 2022. All of the new X-Men members seemed powerful, but Phoenix is always the most powerful of the mutants thanks to her cosmic powers.

4) Nova (Logan)

Nova 2099 is not like any Nova in the Earth-616 Marvel Universe. Instead, Nova 2099 is James Howlett, which of course means that Nova is Wolverine. He also happens to be the last surviving member of the Nova Corps in that timeline. He is one of the newest Marvel 2099 heroes, appearing in Miguel O’Hara: Spider-Man 2099 #4 as Patch and then in Annihilation 2099 #1 as Nova. He has Wolverine’s powers of regeneration and his adamantium retractable claws on one hand and bone claws on the other. He can also channel the Nova Force into energy projections at his enemies.

3) Silver Surfer

In 2099, Norrid Radd was no longer the Silver Surfer. In this world, it was Jonah Marlo. Not only that, but it wasn’t Galactus in this world who created the Solver Surfer. Instead, it was Mephisto who offered Jonah a deal on his deathbed to make him his new herald, the Silver Surfer. However, his job was to convince people to sell their souls to Mephisto, which he resented. Mephisto ended up banishing him, and Jonah went on to be a savior of the damned and protector of all life. Surfer returned in The End 2099, and he is still overly powerful.

2) Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom 2099 is the same Doctor Doom as the one from Earth-616. He had been missing for decades, and when he returned, he found a man named Tyler Wylde controlling Latveria. Doom defeated him in combat, retook Latveria, and then set his sights on the United States. Many people thought this was just another Doombot, but it turned out to be the real deal, and he soon took over leadership of the world on Earth-928. Known as All-Father Doom, he has all of Doom’s abilities with his armor and technology, but also has powerful mystic abilities, and he uses nanotechnology to increase his strength and responses.

1) Abyssus

Abyssus is not technically a Marvel 2099 character, but he is one of the most dangerous villains in the new The End 2099 series. This new character is one of the most powerful ever to exist because it combines two cosmic beings who have been around since the beginning of time into one character. Abyssus is Galactus with Knull taking control of his body. The two seem to be constantly battling for power, but instead of just consuming planets, they set out to destroy everything. No one can stop Abyssus, so Mephisto calls on the heroes of Marvel 2099 to battle an Abyssus team of destructive heroes and villains, with the fate of the universe on the line.

