10 Avengers Movies We Want to See After Doomsday & Secret Wars

Marvel Studios will surely adapt more comic storylines into Avengers movies after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars bring Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close. Doomsday and Secret Wars will the be fifth and sixth Avengers movies in the MCU, following on from The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Secret Wars will mark the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, and is expected to set the stage for more superhero teams, such as the X-Men, but Marvel Studios will surely bring the Avengers back, too.

The MCU’s Avengers movies have already adapted the titular team’s battle against Ultron, Thanos’ quest for the Infinity Stones, and the Avengers’ battle against each other in Captain America: Civil War – a pseudo-Avengers movie. There are many more Avengers-focused storylines from Marvel Comics that we would love to see adapted into live-action, however. In the wake of Doomsday and Secret Wars, it would make a lot of sense for some of these stories to be Marvel Studios’ next Avengers movies.

10) Avengers vs. X-Men

Recent speculation has suggested that Doomsday and Secret Wars may adapt elements of Marvel Comics’ Avengers vs. X-Men event from 2012. This story pitted the two titular superhero teams against each other amid the emergence of the Phoenix Force. While it would be great to see the MCU’s Avengers and returning X-Men characters battle in Phase 6, we’d much rather see the MCU’s official X-Men team engage in a more comic-accurate retelling of this event. Avengers vs. X-Men changed the landscape of the Marvel Universe forever, so could do the same for the MCU.

9) Siege

Dealing with the climax of the Dark Reign event, 2010’s Siege saw Loki manipulate Norman Osborn and his Dark Avengers to lead an all-out war against Asgard – then existing on Earth. This contributed to some of Marvel Comics’ most brutal moments, and these would be brilliant to see in the MCU. It’s very possible that Norman Osborn will finally take his place after Secret Wars, which could lead to the establishment of the Dark Avengers, and bring us straight into an adaptation of Siege, especially after Secret Invasion already teased a war against the MCU’s extraterrestrials.

8) Avengers Forever

Throughout the entire history of the MCU, Rick Jones has been one of the biggest Marvel Comics characters that we’ve been missing. 1998’s Avengers Forever saw Jones travel through the past, present, and future to form a new Avengers team capable of battling one of the Kang the Conqueror’s variants, Immortus. This story would have fit perfectly into the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, with Jones building a team of multiversal variants of iconic heroes. If not in the Multiverse Saga, however, Avengers Forever could still work in Phase 7 or beyond, especially if Kang and his variants return as central antagonists.

7) Original Sin

In the wake of his disappointing runs in Secret Invasion and The Marvels, adapting 2014’s Original Sin would be the perfect way to bring Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury back to the MCU. The animated What If…? series introduced Uatu the Watcher, and its Uatu’s death that forms the backdrop for Original Sin. Fury brings the Avengers back together to investigate Uatu’s murder, but they experience huge trauma over what they see in the Watcher’s extracted eyes. This would present some huge conflict and psychological challenges to the Avengers of the MCU, and this could finally bring Uatu into live-action.

6) Empyre

One of Marvel Comics’ more recent crossover events, 2020’s Empyre brought together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more to hold back an epic invasion from both the Kree and the Skrulls. Where Secret Invasion failed, an Empyre adaptation – especially as a full-blown Avengers movie – could succeed in spades. This could be set up if Teddy Altman’s Hulkling makes his MCU debut soon, and the introduction of his partner, Billy Maximoff’s Wiccan, makes this likely. Empyre could gloss over Marvel Studios’ past mistakes and mark one of the MCU’s most game-changing events.

5) West Coast Avengers

This may not necessarily be a specific event from Marvel Comics that can be adapted for the MCU, but it would be brilliant to see an upcoming Avengers movie bring together the West Coast Avengers. Several members of the team – or prospective members based in Los Angeles – have recently debuted in the MCU. It would be great to see Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, and more come together as the West Coast Avengers. The team formed in Marvel Comics to expand the Avengers’ influence across the nation, so the same could occur in the MCU.

4) Kang Dynasty

Back in 2022, Avengers: Doomsday was originally announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This would have marked the culmination of storylines introduced in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and his villainous variants posing a huge threat to Earth and the Avengers. Majors’ arrest and conviction caused Marvel to change direction very quickly, but it’s possible that Kang could be recast and The Kang Dynasty could be revisited in the MCU’s future, allowing the 2001 event from Marvel Comics to finally be brought to the screen.

3) Midnight Sons

Similarly to the West Coast Avengers, the MCU’s Midnight Sons could form in a future Avengers movie. Several supernatural heroes and antiheroes have recently been introduced to the MCU, clearly teasing the debut of the Midnight Sons, but it still remains to be seen who will be included in the team’s first line-up. Marvel Comics’ Midnight Sons first formed in 1992 to battle Lilith, Mother of All Demons – the perfect antagonist for a supernatural-themed Avengers movie. We’d love to see Doctor Strange, Blade, Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Jennifer Kale, and many more join the MCU’s Midnight Sons.

2) Young Avengers

Several new superhero teams have been speculated to be coming to the MCU in recent years, and, among the West Coast Avengers and the Midnight Sons, the Young Avengers have been one of the most-rumored. The Marvels saw Ms. Marvel approach Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye with the prospect of bringing together the Young Avengers, and the debuts of Wiccan, Speed, Stature, America Chavez, Ironheart, and more tease the team’s first line-up. We still don’t know when the team will form, but it would be fantastic to get a Young Avengers movie in the MCU after Doomsday and Secret Wars.

1) Civil War II

We already got the battle between Captain America and Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016, so now we’re waiting for Iron Man to go toe-to-toe with Captain Marvel in an adaptation of Civil War II. Released in Marvel Comics in 2016, Civil War II saw Iron Man and Captain Marvel form teams to fight after a troubling prediction from the Inhuman Ulysses Cain. Avengers: Secret Wars has been confirmed to be “resetting” the MCU, which means a new Iron Man could debut, Inhumans could be introduced, and Civil War II’s storyline could be perfectly set up.

