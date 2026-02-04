Forget Jean Grey, This is Wolverine’s Perfect Love Interest

Over the decades, Wolverine has fallen in love numerous times, but the one love interest that everyone always talks about is Jean Grey. Wolverine was attracted to Jean right from the beginning, and their relationship has gone in numerous directions since the two of them met in the late ’70s. It created a years-long love triangle between Logan, Jean, and Cyclops, one that has been taken in just about every direction that you can think of. They were the X-Men’s ultimate “will they, won’t they”, and while the ol’Canucklehead has had several other important girlfriends in his existence there’s something about the two of them that has made Jean his perfect love interest, in the eyes of many.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The X-Men’s landmark Krakoa Era saw the two heroes get closer than ever without actually getting into a relationship, but most fans know that Jean and Logan don’t actually work together. Since the end of Krakoa, Wolverine has been single, but all of that seems like it’s going to change in the months to come. Wolverine (Vol. 8) #14 saw the D-list Marvel character Silver Sable brought into the book, with interviews from writer Saladin Ahmed saying the two of them are going to get together. Wolverine fans are reticent to support the relationship, but when you take a look at the history of Silver Sable, she’s the perfect love interest for Logan.

Silver Sable and Wolverine Have Operated in the Same World for Years

Image COurtesy of MArvel COmics

Silver Sable first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 1) #265. She was trained by her father Ernst Sabilnov, the leader of the Wild Pack, and transformed that organization into Silver Sable International after his death, eventually becoming the leader of her home country Symkaria. She had an ongoing series in the early ’90s, but wasn’t able to break out and has since mostly appeared as a minor character in numerous books. The most recent was Krakoa Era’s The Uncanny Spider-Man, where she ended up having a short affair with one of Wolverine’s best friends, Nightcrawler.

Now, Sable isn’t a supersoldier who was experimented on or anything like that. Her and Wolverine don’t have that in common, but there’s much more below the surface. Both of them have lost their parents and people they loved because of the life they’ve had. Both of them lived and breathed battle for a long time, and both of them have worked as mercenaries. Their entire lives have been dangerous, and both of them are known for doing whatever needs to be done to get the job done — Sable has often been judged by American heroes for her tendency to kill, much like Wolverine. Finally, both of them have had their homes taken away from them, with Wolverine losing Krakoa (and the X-Mansion several times) and Symkaria devolving to chaos after Silver Sable was deposed.

Sable is much more “mercenary” in her battles than Wolverine, but much like the ol’Canucklehead, she devoted herself to her people. She has no problem doing whatever needs to be done for them, which is basically the same thing that Logan does for mutants (and their partnership could lead to Wolverine and Sable taking back her nation). They are two people who have their differences, and yet when you look at their stories, you can see just how similar they really are. The more you look at the two characters, it’s honestly pretty weird that they haven’t spent more time together.

Another interesting thing that makes the two of them work well together is that Logan very easily could have fought alongside Sable’s father at some point or one of her relatives in WWII, adding an extra wrinkle to the whole thing. The two characters fit so well together and their relationship has loads of potential. There are so many directions that creators can take the two of them as a couple, and their headstrong natures will give numerous chances for drama. Wolverine rarely dates anyone that is so similar to him (even the superheroes/supervillains he’s got with are usually pretty different from him), and this relationship has a limitless ceiling.

Wolverine and Silver Sable Could Become an Iconic Relationship

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Because this is Marvel, Wolverine and Silver Sable had the requisite “fight that turns into realizing that they’re on the same side”, with the two of them teaming up to protect the new Morlocks, who have taken residence in Canada. Wolverine (Vol. 8) hasn’t exactly been beloved by fans, and a lot of fans are leery of this relationship. A good portion of them know nothing about Silver Sable and are also rejecting it merely because of that. However, looking into the history of both of them reveal how right they are for each other.

Wolverine needs a new major love interest. Other than Jean Grey (and an argument can be made that Storm should be added to this list), most of his relationships don’t have the same kind of staying power or the women are dead. Silver Sable is a perfect character to bring into Wolvie’s orbit, because it can add up to new stories for both of them. She’s a great character who has never gotten enough attention, and she would make for a fantastic long term love interest for the best there is at what he does (which in this case is attract beautiful women).

What do you think about Wolverine and Silver Sable? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!