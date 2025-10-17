Wolverine’s 10 Coolest Partners

Wolverine made a name for himself as a member of the X-Men, growing into one of the most popular heroes of all time. While Wolverine has become known for his solo adventures, one of the things that made him so popular was the way he worked with others. Wolverine worked well with numerous heroes; these relationships helped Wolverine grow as a character, changing him from a mouthy loner to someone who has become one of the most important heroes in the Marvel superhero community. Wolverine’s partnerships are some of the best in the history of the Marvel Universe, giving readers some of the coolest friendships ever.

Wolverine’s popularity meant that he’s had crossovers with just about every major and minor Marvel hero. Wolverine doesn’t go perfectly with every hero, but there are some he meshes with beautifully. These ten Marvel heroes are Wolverine’s coolest partners, giving readers some of the best Wolverine team-ups ever.

10) Puck

Wolverine is known for his diminutive stature, but he’s not the shortest Canadian superhero out there. That title goes to Alpha Flight strongman Puck. Puck was given his powers and longevity by finding the Black Blade of Baghdad almost a hundred years ago, and met Wolverine back in the early 1900s. The two became best friends and would eventually end up working together for Canada’s Department H. Puck and Wolverine work well together as heroes, and are perfect drinking buddies. Puck doesn’t get too many appearances, which is a shame. Honestly, the best thing that could happen for Puck is him getting a full-time guest-starring role in a Wolverine solo series, so readers can see how awesome the two of them are together again.

9) Cannonball

The ’90s were a great decade for Wolverine, and he made friends with one of his most underrated partners during this period. After “The Age of Apocalypse”, Cannonball graduated from the New Mutants and X-Force into the X-Men. Whenever a new mutant joins the X-Men, they usually spend some time hanging with Wolverine, and Cannonball was no different. Cannonball and Wolverine hung out in several issues of Wolverine (Vol. 2) from issue #91 to issue #100, cementing a friendship that kept getting better and better. Cannonball and Wolverine made an excellent team together. Cannonball was already an experienced hero at this point and was able to quickly earn Wolverine’s respect, their differences making them stronger. It was such a cool team-up, but it’s been all but forgotten by most X-Men fans since the late ’90s.

8) Elektra

Elektra is most well-known for her relationship with Daredevil, but her and Wolverine also had an excellent relationship. Wolverine’s feral mutation took effect in Wolverine (Vol. 2) #100, and the issue ended with Stick sending Elektra to help Wolverine regain his humanity. Elektra and Wolverine didn’t spend a lot of time together — their partnership was meant to put more eyes on Elektra for an upcoming solo series and she was shunted over to that series after a few months — but they were the perfect partners. Later, SHIELD recruited her to help battle Wolverine while he was under the control of the Hand, and once that control was broken, they worked together to take revenge on the ninja clan. Elektra and Wolverine are one of those team-ups that work well, but for some reason, Marvel has mostly kept them apart.

7) Kitty Pryde

Kitty Pryde is one of the best X-Men, and a big reason for that is her partnership with Wolverine. Kitty began one of the most venerable Wolverine tropes — Wolverine training the youngest members of the team. Wolverine took Kitty under his wing, and the two of them made a great team. Wolverine trained Kitty in the martial arts and helped her see the world differently. The two of them have since become one of the X-Men’s best duos. They care about each other and the mutant race deeply, and they are always there for each other, whether it be Kitty needing to take to Wolverine about her latest failed relationship or Wolverine needing Kitty because the tragedy of his life had made him forget that he deserves love. They are awesome in combat, and awesome just hanging out together and talking.

6) Jean Grey

Jean Grey is one of Marvel’s most overpowered characters. While this is usually chalked up to her relationship with the Phoenix Force, Jean Grey is one of the most powerful psi talents on the planet even without the fiery cosmic bird. Jean Grey and Wolverine have a complicated relationship. Wolverine fell in love with Jean Grey immediately, because she resembled his first love Rose, which formed the X-Men’s most popular love triangle between her, Cyclops and Wolverine. However, there’s more to their relationship than just the fact that Wolverine has a crush on her. They’ve become the best of friends, two people who love each other deeply and will do just about anything for the other. Wolverine and Jean Grey are the perfect duo; their powers work well together, and they have perfect chemistry.

5) Deadpool

Deadpool is one of Marvel’s most popular characters, and has become one of Wolverine’s most popular partners. Deadpool and Wolverine go together like oil and water; Wolverine is straight to the point, and Deadpool is always dropping mile-a-minute jokes. However, they both have a lot in common when it comes to their lives, which has made their partnerships work so well. Their relationship has grown a lot over the years, as Wolverine has warmed up to Deadpool’s rather annoying style. Wolverine and Deadpool have basically the same powers and abilities, and this makes their team-ups a lot of fun. They are both indestructible engines of violence, and the different ways they treat that violence is what makes their odd couple relationship so much fun. Since the success of Deadpool and Wolverine, they’ve gotten even more popular as a duo.

4) Spider-Man

Spider-Man and Wolverine were once the opposite of friends. Their attitude toward killing is completely different, and they clashed numerous times over the years because of that. However, their relationship changed when they both joined the New Avengers. The two of them clashed, but they got to know each other better and started bonding. Since then, Wolverine and Spider-Man have become best friends. Their differences make them an excellent team. They have an understanding now that they didn’t have before, and this has helped make them one of Marvel’s coolest duos.

3) Storm

Storm’s mutant elemental powers make her one of the most powerful members of the X-Men. At first, Wolverine and Storm didn’t get along the best, but the same can be said for Wolverine and all of the X-Men. However, they got closer and closer, and when Storm became the leader of the X-Men, Wolverine ended up becoming her trusted second in command. The two of them got closer and closer, even entering into a romantic relationship, and have since become one of the X-Men’s most iconic duos. Wolverine and Storm are a near-perfect team, their powers complementing each other well, and their different approaches to heroism work well together.

2) Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler is one of the coolest X-Men, and that’s all there is to it. Nightcrawler and Wolverine bonded immediately thanks to their similarities. Both of them have been thought of as monsters; Wolverine because of his violent actions and feral powers, and Nightcrawler because of his demonic looks. Wolverine’s cynicism and Nightcrawler’s religious beliefs make a good contrast, and they’ve mastered using their powers and skills in battle together. Wolverine and Nightcrawler are the best of friends, and their partnership has become one of the X-Men’s most iconic.

1) Jubilee

Jubilee and Wolverine quickly became one of the X-Men’s most popular duos. Jubilee thought Wolverine was one of the coolest people ever, and the two of them became inseparable. Wolverine helped toughen Jubilee up, and Jubilee helped Wolverine keep his connection to his human side. Jubilee’s bright and sunny nature contrasted well with Wolverine’s darker attitudes. As Jubilee has grown as a hero, she’s used the example of Wolverine to become a greater hero. The relationship between Wolverine and Jubilee has made both of them greater heroes, and they’re probably the most fun partnership on this list.

