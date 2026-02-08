I’m Convinced Batman is Going To Lose 2 Robins in The Same Week

I know everyone’s talking about Batman losing one Robin this week, but I’ve got a feeling that the Dark Knight is actually about to lose both Boys Wonder. For a little over a decade and a half, Damian Wayne has been serving as the latest Robin. Though he initially fought side-by-side with his mentor Dick Grayson, Damian started working with his father and has been for the last several years (aside from that brief period where Damian and Bruce drifted apart). While traditionally there’s only one Robin, the modern era added an interesting wrinkle in the form of Tim Drake.

Tim had preceded Damian as Robin and adopted the Red Robin identity, but after a few years, Tim abandoned that identity to temporarily go by the alias ‘Drake’ (after the male duck). That moniker was uniformly rejected by fans everywhere, so not too long after, about the same time Damian and Bruce started having troubles, Tim decided to reclaim his old mantle. But then Damian patched things up, and ever since, Batman has had two Robins. Now, as the elder Boy Wonder is stepping away, DC is laying the groundwork for Damian to do the same thing.

DC Comics is Subtly Giving an Out for Damian Wayne as Robin

In Batman #6 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jiménez, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles, Bruce Wayne’s date night with Dr. Annika Zeller has come to an incredibly awkward end. After Robin accidentally called Bruce ‘father’ right in front of Annika after saving them from the Ojo, the two have no idea what to say to one another. Thankfully, she doesn’t assume that Bruce is Batman, but rather, that Damian simply works for the Dark Knight. But she doesn’t make a big deal about it, so Bruce leaves Annika in the safety of the EMTs while he goes home.

Back at Pennyworth Manor, Damian is furious at himself. He’s beating a punching bag until his knuckles are bloody and raw. Bruce comes back, and Damian talks over his father, saying he knows he screwed up. But Bruce doesn’t let Damian off the hook, obliterating the punching bag and giving his son a firm talking-to. He tells his son that he needs to smarten up before he gets someone killed. Damian walks away to isolate himself in his room while Bruce heads out for the evening to protect the city from Hugo Strange’s latest batch of Monster Men.

After a full evening, Bruce returns to the manor where he’s confronted by Tim Drake, who shockingly tells his partner that Tim is ready to retire as Robin. Batman wishes Tim happiness, but Damian, who heard the conversation, is anything but happy for Tim. Tim tells Damian that the world is bigger than what they do as heroes and that he hopes that his little brother can understand that one day. As Damian listens to Tim’s words, the comic highlights Damian’s admission letter to Gotham University, which is crumpled and in a nearby trashcan.

Are We Ready for a Solo Batman

I know it seems odd to think DC would get rid of Bruce’s other Robin right after Tim stepped away, but just go with me on this. Bruce had previously talked to Damian about going to Gotham University after he was accepted incredibly early, and echoed Tim’s argument that there was a whole world out there for Damian. Plus, when we look at the Batman and Robin series, we know that Damian has expressed an interest in medicine and becoming a doctor, even volunteering his free time at nearby hospitals.

Sure, going to college doesn’t necessarily mean Damian will have to quit being Robin. But Bruce and Tim’s words really seem to be nudging Damian into looking into a life beyond being the Boy Wonder. But it’s definitely weird, because if Damian actually does try to expand his horizons, what will that mean for Batman? Sure, there’s always going to be alarger Bat-Family. But with Tim retired and Damian possibly moving on to focus on his studies, that would give us a Batman without a Robin for the first time in decades.

Of course, this is probably putting the cart before the horse. Damian could end up going to Gotham U and still carry on as Robin. Or Bruce could easily get a new Robin (he’s quite good at finding them). But I think it would be interesting to see how Batman would operate in the modern day without a sidekick. What happens when that grounding, stabilizing presence isn’t there anymore? How does Batman adjust from going to two Robins to none, period? I can’t see the future, but I’m getting the feeling we’re about to see a shift in the Bat-Family.

