Nearly 40 Years Later, DC Officially Retires A Bat-Family Hero

After a heroic career that has spanned decades, one of the Bat-Family’s most iconic members is stepping down. While Batman began his crusade as a one-man war on crime, he took on new partners and allies as time went on. He added Robins and Batgirls, as well as additional partners like Batwoman, the Huntress, and, on one occasion, Clayface. The Bat-Family is one of the largest superhero families in the DC Universe, and while the team has occasionally had its rifts, they’ve always come together in the end. But recent events are leading to a big change for Batman’s family.

Aside from a few tiffs, Batman has always had his boys’ backs. But things took a major turn recently when Tim Drake, Bruce’s third Robin, was shot on patrol. Tim was okay, and Bruce got his son to safety. However, the injury was a red flag for Tim’s boyfriend, Bernard. He had a curt confrontation with Bruce, telling him that Bernard was growing suspicious of all the convenient excuses every time Tim was injured. Tim hasn’t been seen much since he was shot. But now he’s coming back to drop some huge news on Batman.

Yes, Tim Drake is Stepping Down as Robin (For Now)

In Batman #6 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jiménez, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles, Batman’s date night with Annika Zeller is over, and he’s furious that Damian accidentally revealed his identity in public to Zeller. However, he doesn’t have the time to be angry as Hugo Strange has unleashed a new iteration of his Monster Men on Gotham. To make matters worse, a tactical squad rolls and tries to take the Monster Men and Batman out at once. Fortunately, Batman is able to get away and retreat back to the Batcave at Pennyworth Manor.

While in the Batcave, it isn’t long before Tim comes in, telling Bruce that they need to have a conversation. Tim tells his longtime partner that he believes he has something real with Bernard and doesn’t want to continue lying about his identity as Robin. So Tim requests to step away from being Robin, something that Bruce is happy to grant him. Batman tells Tim that he’s welcome to come back any time he wants, but he hopes he never has to. Tim has a parting conversation with his fellow Robin, Damian, who doesn’t take Tim’s quitting very well.

Let’s Face It, Tim is Ready to Leave Robin Behind for Good

I think we all knew this was coming after this issue’s Jim Lee variant was revealed, but still, it is weird seeing Tim step away as the Boy Wonder. It seems just like yesterday that the world was reacting to him retaking his old mantle after stepping away from it just before the New 52. While I’m sure this hurts a lot of Robin fans to see, I’m actually okay with this development. Tim had a great long stretch as the Boy Wonder, but he’s clearly growing, and his leaving this part of his life behind is natural.

I’m not saying that Tim needs to stop being a hero altogether. In fact, leaving the role of Robin behind actually paves the way for him to get his own identity, just like Nightwing and Red Hood. I don’t know if going back to Red Robin is the right answer, but honestly, Tim has more than earned a superhero moniker of his own. I know he says he wants peace with Bernard, but given the status quo of comics, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is just a step on Tim’s way to becoming a new hero.

But whether he lives a quiet life with Bernard or becomes a new hero, it’s clear that Tim’s Robin days are done, which is a pretty significant milestone in Batman history. I don’t see him going back to being the Boy Wonder a third time, so this is a pretty heavy moment. Tim was crucial to keeping the Robin legacy alive once, and now, he’s giving it up for a new life. I have no idea what the future holds for him, but I hope that the now former Robin is satisfied wherever life ends up taking him.

