Batman Never Had A Better Robin Than This One, And I Can Prove It

Batman and Robin are an iconic pair; we all know it. But while the entire world knows about the Dynamic Duo, only more seasoned comic book fans may be more familiar with numerous people who have adopted the title. Ever since Dick Grayson fought crime by the Dark Knight’s side, the Robin legacy has grown, and everyone has their favorite version. But favorites aside, is there a Boy Wonder that can objectively be called the best one Batman ever had?

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a hard question, admittedly. I mean, every Robin has something going for them, from Dick Grayson’s ‘never say die’ attitude to Damian Wayne’s expert training. And people tend to let their preferences cloud their judgment when it comes to identifying a ‘best’ Robin. But I think the answer is surprisingly simple. When we take a look at one particular sidekick, how he became Batman’s partner, and what he did with the legacy, it becomes clear who the best Robin is.

Tim Drake Was the Robin that Batman Truly Needed

Tim Drake holds a special place in the hearts of a lot of people, and for good reason. Tim was the first Robin to serve in the role after the tragedy that claimed Jason Todd’s life. And those are important circumstances to remember. Bruce Wayne was shaken to his core after the events of “Death in the Family”, and he swore off ever putting anyone in harm’s way ever again. The lack of a Robin had a noticeable effect on Gotham, and Tim took it upon himself to revive the legacy and lift Batman up.

Unlike previous Robins, Tim wasn’t recruited by Bruce. He used his amazing deductive powers to discover Batman’s identity and confronted him directly, practically begging the hero to let him be the new Robin. Bruce was against it, of course, but he eventually relented (but not before making Tim work his butt off to prove he was capable of the job). However, that’s exactly what he did, and before long, Tim was taking to the streets of Gotham with Batman, who finally started working through his trauma and began to trust in a partner again.

I can’t tell you how important it was that someone like Tim served as Robin. It wasn’t just that he helped snap Batman out of his funk: it was the fact that Tim was so damn capable in the role. He was just as good a detective, if not better, than Batman. And his hyper-competence was a welcome change of pace from the previous Boy Wonders. Instead of Bruce making a hero out of kids, Batman nurtured the amazing hero that was already inside Tim.

Tim Drake Was Crucial to Keeping the Robin Legacy Alive

Truth be told, I’m not even the biggest Tim Drake fan. My Robin is always going to be Damian. But even I have to recognize how critical Tim’s role in comic book history is. The late ’80s were full of darker, deconstructionist takes on superheroes, and the idea of a kid sidekick was one that was seemingly falling out of favor, especially for a hero like Batman. But Tim reminded comic book readers everywhere of the balance that Robin brings to the Caped Crusader.

Does Tim have Dick Grayson’s pretty boy charm, Jason Todd’s ruthlessness, or Damian Wayne’s worldliness? No, but he brought something into Batman’s life that Bruce desperately needed at the time. Tim Drake brought hope to Batman. He showed Batman the impact that a figure like Robin has in Gotham City and, more importantly, how mentoring a younger hero keeps Bruce from slipping into the darkness that surrounds his work. Tim wasn’t just vital to bringing the Robin legacy back to life; he was responsible for Batman’s revival as well.

Everyone has their favorite Robin, but when we take the blinders and biases away, it’s hard to deny how important Tim Drake’s Robin is to the Batman mythos. As big a Damian Wayne stan as I am, I’m always going to rank Tim slightly above Damian because of the impact Drake had during his time. After all, if it wasn’t for Tim helping Batman see the light, who knows if we even would have gotten another sidekick? And if that doesn’t say ‘best Robin’, well…I seriously don’t know what does.

Do you agree that Tim Drake is the best Robin? Let us know down below!