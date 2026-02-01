Marvel Just Made Spider-Man Their Answer to Superman In The Perfect Way

Ever since their introductions, Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man and DC Comics’ Superman have been the most beloved superheroes of their respective universes. At first glance, the two heroes don’t seem to have much in common. On one hand, Spider-Man was just a normal teen who was bitten by a radioactive spider and became a street-level hero. On the other hand, Superman is a god-like alien who constantly saves not just the Earth, but the entire universe. However, Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 perfectly illustrates why Spider-Man is Marvel Comics’ closest equivalent to the Man of Tomorrow.

When most people imagine Marvel’s answer to Superman, their first instincts tend to be heroes like Hyperion and Sentry. Although those heroes do possess similar abilities of super-strength, super-speed, flight, and heat-vision, their violent personas are meant to represent a corrupted Man of Steel, not the genuine article. In contrast, what Spider-Man lacks in god-like powers, he more than makes up for with one quality he shares with Superman. Just like Superman, Spider-Man is a symbol of hope and common decency who inspires the best in others, and each represents the moral center of their respective universes.

Spider-Man is the Perfect Teacher for the Next Generation of Heroes

Spider-Man is most well-known for being a solo hero, but Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 shows that he’s at his best when he’s a mentor to new heroes. Recently, an all-new crime-fighter, Roger, aka Rapid, was introduced to New York City in Giant-Size Spider-Man #1. Roger’s father was a scientist working on a method to slow down time and, when they were attacked by Electro, Roger was caught in an explosion that gave him the ability to create bubbles that could slow time to a crawl. As one can imagine, Rapid’s new, unexpected role as a hero is incredibly stressful and sometimes overwhelming. Luckily, Spider-Man is there to be a positive source of guidance.

Spider-Man is the perfect mentor for new heroes like Rapid because he faced the same problems. Rapid struggles to balance his hero work with his precarious finances and family. Spider-Man knows precisely what that’s like because he similarly has had difficulties trying to make ends meet while also saving lives. More importantly, Spider-Man knows what it’s like to be imbued with incredible superpowers in a freak accident and having no idea how to be a hero and to have a semblance of a normal life. Spider-Man teaching Rapid is a natural progression in his character’s evolution, and his ability to relate to and empathize with the rookie is why he excels in his new role.

When the villain Screwball starts causing untold mayhem and destruction with runaway trucks, freeze rays, and sinkholes, Spider-Man shows Rapid the ropes of crime-fighting. The Wall-Crawler quickly puts together strategies and instructs Rapid on where to go and the best ways to implement his abilities. Spider-Man also recognizes his protégé’s weaknesses and tries to help him through them. Rapid told him that over-exerting his powers gives him debilitating headaches, so Spider-Man encourages him to push through and to have confidence in his own abilities. Even when the battle is won, Spider-Man checks in on Rapid by asking if he’s all right and if he’s been generally taking care of himself.

Thanks in large part to Spider-Man’s guidance, Rapid is motivated to push himself past his physical and mental limits. And when Rapid does fall short, the Web-Head is there to pick up the slack. Although the two heroes don’t catch Screwball, they successfully save everyone in danger, which is what really matters to Spiderman. In just a short time mentoring Spider-Man, Rapid has already proven himself a capable and selfless hero. Like Superman, Spider-Man inspires the next generation of heroes and leads by example through kindness and empathy.

Spider-Man Inspires People to be Their Own Heroes

Spider-Man mentoring Rapid throughout their battle with Screwball is incredibly impressive and shows how good the Wall-Crawler is at working with others. However, it’s when Rapid finds himself desperately trying to prevent numerous civilians from falling into a giant sinkhole that perfectly demonstrates why Spider-Man’s Marvel Comics’ answer to Superman.

What has always set Superman apart from other superheroes is his ability to inspire the best in others and encourage them to become heroes themselves. And in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1, the Web-Head pulls off a similar feat. When Spider-Man finds himself trapped in a block of ice while Rapid is losing energy trying to save everyone, the Web-Head makes a surprising move. Using his phone, Spider-Man connects to Screwball’s live stream and makes a desperate plea to the viewers. The Wall-Crawler celebrates how, even though Rapid is just an ordinary guy, he’s risking his life to save people he’s never met. Spider-Man then asks viewers to put down their phones and help Rapid rescue the people falling into the sinkhole.

In an incredibly touching moment, the citizens of New York City are inspired by Spider-Man’s words and run headfirst into danger to help in Rapid’s rescue mission. They pull victims away from the sinkhole while Rapid desperately tries to keep his time-slowing field up. This is who Spider-Man is at his core. He is a man who can inspire everyday people into being better. Such an idea also relates to the number of Spider-themed heroes he’s influenced, like Miles Morales and Bailey Briggs, who follow in his footsteps and like Spiderman embrace the responsibility that comes with superpowers. After all, Peter himself was just a nobody who happened to be bitten by a radioactive spider. It’s what he does with those powers that makes him a hero.

Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 offers one of the best depictions of Spider-Man in recent years because it celebrates the impact he’s has on others. Spider-Man isn’t just a hero because he beats up bad guys. His compassion and ability to connect to others brings out the best in people. Spider-Man stands as one of Marvel Comics’ most morally righteous characters, and a beacon for future generations to make a better tomorrow, just like Superman.

