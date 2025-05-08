Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Introduces a New Hero Who Will “Change the Future of Marvel Comics”

In the 1970s, Giant-Size Spider-Man had a number of firsts. Over 68 big pages, issues of Giant-Size introduced the likes of Equinox, the Thermodynamic Man, the interdimensional Desinna, and Moses Magnum, Master of the Magnum Force, lesser-known characters that left little mark on the Marvel mythos. Half a century later, Marvel Comics is reviving Giant-Size for June’s Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1, a one-shot comic that introduces new hero Rapid: billed as a character “that will change the future of Marvel Comics.”

Created by writer Chip Zdarsky (Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Life Story) and artist Carlos Alberto Fernández Urbano, a.k.a. CAFU (The Amazing Spider-Man, The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man), Rapid first appears in the preview pages below before making his debut in Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 on June 11.

The 64-page giant also features a Spider-Man and Fantastic Four team-up penned by Kevin Smith (Daredevil), Kid Venom’s multiversal crossover with Edge of Spider-Verse‘s Cyborg Spider-Man by writer Mitsuyasu Sakai (Marvel Rivals: Ignite) and artist Gerardo Sandoval (Venom: Separation Anxiety), and a Marvel timeline-exploring adventure with Wyn from Jonathan Hickman’s G.O.D.S in a new tale by Al Ewing (All-New Venom) and artist Mark Buckingham (Fantastic Four Fanfare).

“Everyone always says Giant-Size X-Men this, Giant-Size X-Men that,” said Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, jokingly referencing Marvel’s series of Giant-Size X-Men one-shots. “And I’m sick of it, so we put together the best and coolest Giant-Size book ever.”

Lowe continued, “Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli spin an instant classic! Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham use Spidey as a prism to the whole Marvel Universe and its history! Chip Zdarsky and Cafu bring you the coolest new Marvel character in recent memory who throws Spidey for a loop! And that’s not even all!”

Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1

The iconic Kevin Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel, teaming up with acclaimed artist Giuseppe Camuncoli for an instantly classic Spider-Man and Fantastic Four team up that will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you’re laughing.

Meet RAPID, a hot new hero who throws Spidey for a loop and whose adventures in the Marvel Universe is only just beginning in a tale from superstar creators Chip Zdarsky and Cafu!

The day Kid Venom fans have been waiting for finally arrives! Be there when acclaimed writer Mitsuyasu Sakai & Marvel mainstay artist Gerardo Sandoval bring the breakout symbiote superstar to the present day main Marvel Universe!

It’s a mind-bending journey that can only come from creators Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham as Spider-Man is thrown into the very fabric of Marvel history—packed with reality-shattering revelations and exciting guest stars, including Wyn from G.O.D.S. (2023)!

On sale: June 11

