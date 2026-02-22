Marvel Just Revealed an Unexpected Fantastic Four Member Can Destroy the World (And the MCU Already Showed It)

The Fantastic Four have always been Marvel’s First Family, being the superhero team that put them on the map. They became known for mixing science fiction, superhero tropes, and soap opera drama in a perfect cocktail that defined the Marvel style for decades. While their familial relationships and the associated drama that rose from them will always be the core of their stories, the Fantastic Four are still superheroes at the end of the day, and superheroes are indescribably powerful forces of nature. Franklin Richards is famously one of Marvel’s most busted figures, but as it turns out, he’s not the only fantastic hero who can ruin the world.

While initially thought of as the weakest, Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, is actually the strongest member of the Fantastic Four, without question. When her emotions were inverted and her Malice persona unleashed by Psycho-Man and Hate-Monger in Fantastic Four #280, she decimated the rest of her teammates. The Marvel Cinematic Universe already showed that Sue can push back Galactus in Fantastic Four: First Steps, but the comics just seriously upped the ante. Fantastic Four (2025) #8 just proved that Sue has barely scratched the surface of her powers and showed it when she killed the entire world.

The Rise of the Invincible Woman

The Marvel Universe was greatly expanded at the end of the “Reckoning War” storyline, and one of the results of that cosmic growth was infinite new variables added to the mess of life. They say that, given infinite time, infinite monkeys can rewrite Shakespeare. That proved true on a planetary scale, as a whole planet exactly like Earth was forged in the cosmos. This world had the same history as the original, even its own Fantastic Four, but it was just the slightest bit different.

On this second Earth, Mister Fantastic realized the depth of potential in Sue’s powers. He hypothesized that Sue couldn’t just control light; she could control the entire electromagnetic spectrum. If she unlocked her abilities, she would be able to do everything from master magnetism like Magneto to bend radio and microwaves to her will. She would control nearly every fundamental force in the universe, granting her all but infinite power. Sue immediately began training, and soon enough, these other abilities started to manifest. Unfortunately, that’s when everything went wrong.

Sue had a nightmare about killing an endless swarm of villains, unaware that her powers manifested in response to her stress. She’d accidentally lashed out and torn the atmosphere apart, killing everyone on Earth except Johnny. Unable to live with the guilt, she used Johnny’s flame to lobotomize herself, cutting out the part of her brain that let her feel shame and regret. She made herself a sociopath. Eventually, she even killed Johnny for disagreeing with her and left to pursue whatever made her happy. Knowing that she was a terrible person for killing the world, she embraced that and aimed even higher. She trapped and started to kill Galactus, and when the original Fantastic Four showed up, she proclaimed herself the Invincible Woman.

Limitless Power and Universal Control

Sue has always been the Fantastic Four’s most underrated powerhouse. By their very nature, her powers aren’t flashy. They literally make things disappear, after all. However, she’s proven time and again that she can hit harder and take more hits than any other member of the team. She’s made entire layers of Earth’s crust invisible and blocked hits from Celestials, for cripes’ sake. Still, even all of those feats can’t compare to the Invincible Woman effortlessly defeating Galactus. She wasn’t just murdering him; she was holding him down and slowly destroying him like he was a cracker dissolving in soup. Galactus is one of the universe’s fundamental necessities, so the fact that she can do this to him means that she can dominate practically anyone.

With control over electromagnetism, the Invincible Woman could literally rip the universe apart on an atomic level. Electromagnetism is the backbone of chemistry and physics, meaning that she can literally rewrite the laws of reality to be whatever she wants. She could suddenly decide that someone’s atoms don’t hold together anymore, and they would vaporize into a trillion particles. She’s unfathomably powerful, but this also means that the original Sue can do everything her evil clone can. Sue needs to master her powers and fast, or the Invincible Woman will tear the universe apart.

