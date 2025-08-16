Sue Storm Just Showed Off Her True Powers and Our Minds Are Blown

The Fantastic Four are in dire straits. A battle against Emperor Doom gone wrong left Marvel’s First Family stranded throughout the timestream, billions of years apart from each other, with no way to call for help. Johnny Storm is on the Earth before it developed oxygen and is suffocating, the Thing is fighting for his life against dinosaurs, and Mister Fantastic is trying to keep out of sight in the 13th century. Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, might be in the worst spot out of any of them, stuck seven billion years in the future on an Earth that has lost all life, and would have been cooked by the sun immediately had she not been able to filter out the heat with her powers. She’s the Fantastic Four’s only chance of getting home alive, and to save her family, she just showed everyone that she’s far more powerful than anyone thought.

The Four Lost in Time

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In the chance that the Fantastic Four ever got separated and lost in time, they came up with a plan to save all of them. They were all to go to the Forever Stone, one of the oldest and longest-lasting geological formations in the world, which also remained easily accessible for most of history. They would carve their name and the time they were stuck in on the stone, then place it back where they found it. Inside the stone was a tracker that their suits would lead them to, and a beacon that could call the Time-Sled from a space beyond reality. Unfortunately, this device would only work once, so only the person farthest in the future could rescue everyone. That was Sue, but when she spawned the blazing hellscape that the Earth will eventually become, her tracker didn’t work. She had until her powers failed her to find it, or she died and doomed her family along with her.

Thankfully, Mister Fantastic is always able to think of something when a plan goes awry. When Sue didn’t immediately appear after he carved his name he deduced that either she died or wasn’t able to find the Forever Stone. Given that the first one couldn’t be true and didn’t offer a good solution, he found a way to leave her a message she would see no matter how far into the future she was. He created artificial diamonds and painstakingly buried them miles into the ground to ensure they wouldn’t move, placing them all over the world, all pointing Sue towards the Forever Stone. Knowing how her husband thinks, Sue flew up into the sky and channeled all of her power. With it, Sue managed to transform all of the Earth’s crust invisible at once. Guided by her husband’s labor of love, Sue is able to get to the Forever Stone and go back in time to save everyone, where they reunite to take down Doom once and for all. Of course, before they can do that, we absolutely have to talk about the insane feat that the Invisible Woman just performed.

The Incredible Invisible Woman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When she was first introduced way back in the 1960s, Sue Storm was stated to be the weakest of the hero team. However, that was definitely proven to be wrong in the years following. While her initial position on the team was mostly focused around being support for the others to actually do the fighting, Sue showed us her true might in Fantastic Four #280 when she was transformed into the villainous Malice and decimated the rest of the Fantastic Four, which included She-Hulk at the time. Ever since, Sue has shown on multiple occasions that she is wildly powerful, from holding back a Celestial in Fantastic Four #603 to briefly making an entire planet invisible in Annihilation – Scourge Omega. However, this feat is massive not just because of the scale, but because of the incredible control it must have taken.

Sue turned forty miles of rock invisible at once, which is already incredible in and of itself, but she did so while half-dead from exhaustion and on the verge of having a heatstroke, and specifically spread this across the entire planet while only affecting the crust. Instead of just blanket-covering everything with a barrier to prevent all light, she had to concentrate and force light though her planet-sized barrier so that it showed what was beneath the crust, but not the crust itself. This is downright awesome and incredible to imagine! Ryan North’s entire run on the Fantastic Four books has been food for all the Invisible Woman fans, and once again gave them exactly what they want by showing Sue’s incredible power, control, and perseverance in one go. I definitely recommend this series to anyone who loves the Fantastic Four, and especially to people who want Sue to get the respect she deserves.

