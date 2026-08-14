Marvel’s Most Overlooked Villain Could Be Exactly What the X-Men Need Right Now

The X-Men are about to be bigger than ever. We’re getting various members of the team in Avengers: Doomsday and Jean Grey has just showed up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Cyclops has been cast for the future and there have been rumors that Adam Driver is in the mix for something. X-Men ’97 Season Two has been wowing fans once again. However, as far as it goes, the comics are definitely not ready for prime time. The “From the Ashes” reboot in 2024 was meant to be a nostalgia-mining success, but fell on its face, which has been a huge problem for a lot of fans. While X-Men (Vol. 7) and Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 6) both have their audiences, the men and women of X just aren’t hitting right now.

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Honestly, there are numerous reasons for this, with the early focus on nostalgia kicking things off in the worst way possible. However, there’s been another big problem and it’s the misuse of their villains. The X-Men have some amazing villains; I would honestly say they have the best villains of any team in comics and even prefer their enemies to those of Spider-Man and Batman, who are usually considered the best. Since “From the Ashes”, we’ve gotten a bunch of lower level villains and, because these are X-Men comics in the 2020s, Mister Sinister, but no one really cares about any of them. Magneto is still a member of the X-Men. Apocalypse has been dragged through the dirt. Sebastian Shaw is dead. However, there’s a major X-Men villain that is still around, that is more than ready for their close-up: the Shadow King. The telepathic titan is one of the most powerful Marvel villains ever and it’s about time he got the focus he deserves.

The Shadow King Has Always Been on the Cusp of Greatness but Never Got There

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The Shadow King first appeared in X-Men #118, back in 1978, in the early days of Chris Claremont’s landmark run on the X-Men. In the issue, Xavier ended up telling Lilandra about why he decided to fight for human and mutant peace. This went back to the days before he was paralyzed in battle with Lucifer, while he was traveling the world with Moira MacTaggert. In Cairo, they were pickpocketed by a young Storm, who was working for Amahl Farouk, a powerful telepath who used his powers for evil. The two of them battled on the Astral Plane and Xavier was barely able to get away with his mind intact.

We often give Magneto a lot of credit for his role in the beginning of the dream, but without the Shadow King, we’d never have the X-Men themselves. He’s also one of the worst bad guys imaginable. Amahl Farouk isn’t technically the Shadow King, he’s a puppet of it. See, the Shadow King was eventually revealed to be the sum darkness of the Astral Plane and wanted to take control of every living being in the multiverse. Over the years, the Shadow King has tried to take over the X-Men and use them as weapons, challenging the team’s most powerful telepaths in ways that no other villains do. However, the thing that holds the character back has always been his stories. Seriously, other than “The Muir Island Saga”, “Psi-War”, and “The Wild Hunt”, there are no really memorable Shadow King stories.

However, the only way to get those kinds of tales is to use the character, which has been a problem lately. The Krakoa Era dropped massive changes on the X-Men and the Shadow King was no different, as he and Farouk were separated. He’s showed up in The Resurrection of Magneto and Deadpool, but it’s about time to bring him back where he belongs and that’s battling the main X-Men teams. I think one of the biggest strengths of the character is that he doesn’t have that killer story. He’s basically a lump of clay at this point; he’s superlatively powerful and evil, and there’s very little you need to ignore about the character or retcon to make him work. He’s just a monster who wants to control every mind; that’s perfect for the X-Men.

I think the example that proves just how successful the Shadow King can be is the recent rise of Mister Sinister. Sinister was a major villain in the Claremont era, but then got stuck in a cycle of the same story over and over again. Kieron Gillen took the villain and changed him fundamentally keeping the core but giving him an entirely new personality that made him interesting to read about again. Since then, the villain has gotten even more attention than ever. While he’s definitely gotten played out, his path is the one that the Shadow King should walk. He’s a multiversal force of evil who possesses people; you can basically make him whatever kind of character you need him to be. The X-Men are going to be getting a lot more attention very soon and the paucity of good villains is going to be a problem. The Shadow King deserves a call-up to the big game and it will definitely pay off.

The Shadow King Should Be the Next Big X-Thing

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The X-Men are in something of a rough place right now and the key to fixing that is their villains. While most of the major villains all have their spots already picked out for them, the Shadow King is missing from action. He’s one of the most important X-Men villains that fans never really think about very much; he played a key role in the creation of the team and the origin of Storm, making him integral to the history of the group but he doesn’t have the stories that some of the others do. As far as villains go, he pretty much has everything you could want – he’s a potential world-ender, he has a simple goal, and a pretty cool visual design. The Astral Plane doesn’t really get a lot of attention anymore, either, which makes it ripe for stories.

The Shadow King is still waiting for his big story. He’s a villain that isn’t the same old, same old we’ve gotten across the team’s history. One of the problems with the X-Men comics right now is a paucity of ideas and the right villain can bring that sort of thing with them. The Shadow King would be a breath of fresh air and could finally take the place he deserves among the most well-known mutant villains ever.