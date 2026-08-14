5 Avengers Who Could Make the Avengers’ New Era Even More Exciting

It’s about to be a great time to be an Avengers fan again. The end of 2026 will see moviegoers get to see the return of the team to the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans returning for the first time in seven years. Over in the comics, Avengers: Armageddon is shaking up Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, breaking a rather staid status quo and leading to a reboot from Avengers: Twilight writer Chip Zdarsky, joined by his Daredevil artistic partner Marco Checchetto. This new group of Avengers is starting out small – Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Luke Cage, Spider-Man, and Daredevil – but most of them do. There’s a heaping helping of New Avengers (Vol. 1) in this roster, but that should only be the beginning.

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The Avengers have called the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe members, and one of the most fun parts about the team is that any of these old legends could show up. This is the basis of a very interesting Avengers roster and there are some great older members of the team who could be added to the mix that would make it even better. These five Avengers could make this new era even better, bringing the team back to the forefront of the comic industry.

5) Ms. Marvel

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Ms. Marvel is one of the best Marvel characters introduced in the ’10s, but she’s fallen from grace. After her amazing opening run from co-creator G. Willow Wilson, the hero has never been able to reach the heights that everyone thought she would. Making her into mutant in 2024 was supposed to be a shot in the arm, but it’s led her into obscurity instead. However, Kamala Khan is an amazing character and it’s about time to put her back where she belongs – the Avengers. To begin with, her idol Carol Danvers is right there. She’s friends with Wolverine and Spider-Man already. She has history with the Avengers, so it works out. On top of that, this version of the team looks like it’s going to be more of a street-level bunch, and Ms. Marvel has shined on that level for a lot of her career. She’s a character that needs to be put on the right track again. If Marvel isn’t going to make her the major X-Man she deserves to be, she needs to come back to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and help rebuild their legend.

4) Daken

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Wolverine has had numerous successors, including his son Daken, the current Hellverine. Raised to hate his father, he joined the Dark Avengers in his father’s place, working with Norman Osborn. He’d end up going after his father again, using the Brotherhood of Mutants as a weapon against him in a battle that ended in Daken’s death at Logan’s hands. He’d be resurrected by the Apocalyspe Twins, fight his father again, and then went on the straight and narrow after his dad’s death. Since then, the two of them have mended fences and he’s taken his father’s place on X-Force (and as Hellverine). While we’ve gotten to see the two of them together, we’ve never really gotten to see them on the same team. It would be cool to see Hellverine return to the Avengers, this time as an actual hero, and work with his father. I would love to see how Zdarsky plays their relationship and think that it would bring something interesting to the team. Plus, it would be fun to see him hit on Carol and Daredevil.

3) Rogue

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Rogue joined Earth’s Mightiest Heroes right after Avengers vs. X-Men, joining the Avengers Unity Squad in Uncanny Avengers (Vol. 1). The team was anything but united, with Rogue clashing with Scarlet Witch over M-Day, but the team would eventually come together and save the Earth from the Apocalypse Twins. She’d rejoin the team after Secret Wars and would show that she was more than just an amazing X-Man, she was also a fantastic Avenger. She even became the leader of the team. Looking at this roster, there’s two characters that she would play off perfectly – Carol and Logan. Rogue and Carol have had quite a time with each over the years and have come to a good place in their relationship. However, there’s a chance for drama that makes them together tantalizing. Rogue and Wolvie have always been an awesome duo and it would also be a lot of fun seeing Rogue play off of Spider-Man. Rogue needs to return to the Avengers and this grittier version of the team would be perfect for her.

2) Spider-Woman

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Spider-Woman was part of the rise of the female superhero at Marvel in the ’70s, fell from grace in the ’80s, and had a major comeback, thanks to the Avengers, in the ’00s. New Avengers made her into an A-list character for years, leading to solo series and important stories. She was one of the focuses of almost four years of stories that drove the narrative of the Marvel Universe forward and was a star for ages afterwards. However, since then, Jessica Drew has completely faded from view. We still love her, but no one has had a good idea for the heroine in ages. Putting her in the Avengers again is the ticket she needs to ride again. Her friendship with Carol has always been one of Marvel’s best and she has a relationship with every other member of the team as well. She plays well off of all of these characters and she has a web of relationships across the Marvel Universe that could lead to some cool stories. Spider-Woman is a character that can soar given the right platform and this roster of Avengers are exactly what she needs.

1) The Sentry

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The Sentry is one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes. He was created to be yet another Marvel version of Superman, this one a former junkie with mental issues accidentally given the power of a god. He’s massively powerful and his worst enemy is his own dark side brought to life by his powers, the Void. The Sentry has a lot of baggage that comes with him and that’s part of what makes him such a cool Avenger. Just once, I’d like to see him played as a straight hero, one that didn’t revolve around the Void and was more about him being the hero he always wanted to be, and I think this version of the team could give him that. To begin with, he makes the perfect counter for David Colton, the newest man with issues given godlike power in the Marvel Universe and one of the catalysts of Avengers: Armageddon. He gives the team more power, which is always helpful. He’s also someone who needs to learn how to deal with the monster inside of him and Wolverine is right there. There’s a chance to take the character in some new directions this time and the best place for this is this team.