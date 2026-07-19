Marvel Just Sent Its Best Hero to Hell And Gave Him a Massive Power Boost

Since his debut in 1940, Captain America has been a shining beacon of heroism in Marvel Comics, representing the best of both the United States and humanity. Indeed, there’s no hero in all of Marvel who has a more righteous and compassionate heart than Steve Rogers. Unfortunately, fate hasn’t been kind to Captain America in recent months. Not only has the Ultimate Universe incarnation of the First Avenger died, but the main universe Captain America has fallen into a coma after a brutal defeat at the hands of the Red Hulk. However, despite ending up in Hell, Captain America has found himself with the ultimate power boost.

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By taking the Super Soldier Serum, Captain America’s body was pushed to the peak of human potential, and his mighty shield allows him to protect the innocent. Nonetheless, most of the time, he’s by no means anywhere close to Marvel’s strongest hero. However, Captain America ironically discovers that he’s at his most powerful when in Hell.

Captain America Is the Hero of Hell

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It doesn’t matter where Captain America is, he’ll always do what’s right. In fact, Captain America fell into a coma because he was fighting Red Hulk’s attempts to conquer Latveria in the name of the United States. And in Captain America #12, the First Avenger, despite not being dead, reunites with Latveria’s deceased former ruler, Doctor Doom, in the pits of Hell. Doctor Doom explains that he used his mastery of magic to bring Captain America’s soul to the underworld because he needs the hero’s help taking on the most powerful demon in Marvel Comics: Mephisto.

Doctor Doom seeks to lead a rebellion against Mephisto and liberate the tortured souls of Hell so that they may create their own destinies and potentially find redemption. Captain America initially refuses Doom’s alliance, but his mind is changed after he witnesses the torture that mortals are subjected to in Hell. As he and Doom battle their way through Mephisto’s forces, Captain America’s kindness and strength lead to him being lauded by the citizens of Hell as their hero. In Captain America #13, the demon prophet Torvoz even proclaims Steve to be the messiah. And although Captain America vehemently denounces the concept that he’s a savior or messiah, Torvoz may not be entirely wrong, given the feats that the First Avenger has displayed since arriving in Hell.

Captain America’s time in Hell has quickly shown that he’s a living anti-demon weapon. Just the act of making physical contact with Captain America causes even the mightiest of demons to feel immense pain as if they had touched a raging fire. With this ability, the First Avenger can take down gigantic demons with a single punch empowered by divine light. Captain America even manages to break free of chains forged by the original fires of Hell that were supposed to be indestructible. Not even Doctor Doom’s god-like magic could overpower these chains, and Captain America shattered them as if they were glass. And now, with Captain America close to wielding a powerful sickle called the Antidivine, he may be the greatest hope for the oppressed souls of Hell.

Captain America’s Pure Heart Is His Greatest Weapon

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The obvious question is how Captain America can pull off these incredible feats while in Hell. The answer is provided by none other than Doctor Doom, who explains that he selected Steve to be his champion because the hero’s soul is so noble and morally pure that he is a natural deterrent to the malevolent forces of Hell. Mephisto sensed Captain America’s presence in Hell as soon and Captain America arrived because he recognized that an overwhelming beacon of hopeful light had entered his realm. Captain America’s pure heart has always been his greatest strength as a hero, and this story proves it.

For over 80 years, Captain America has been the most pure-hearted and progressive hero in Marvel Comics, always fighting to uphold the ideals of America and protecting the oppressed. No power, whether it be Thanos or the United States Government, will stop Steve from helping people out of the goodness of his heart. Steve is also famously one of the few heroes who’s worthy of Mjolnir. Even in Hell, Captain America would rather have demons join his and Doom’s rebellion rather than fight or kill them. Most importantly, Captain America’s idealism is infectious, as it motivates others, from heroes to damned souls, to be better people. With the ability to inspire such hope and heroism in people, it’s no wonder Captain America is a threat to Mephisto’s reign.

Surprisingly, Captain America’s purity causing demons physical pain isn’t a new concept. All the way back in 1942’s Captain America Comics #21, Steve managed to defeat Satan himself with a few punches. When Satan looked into Captain America’s eyes, he was frozen in fear by the amount of righteousness within the hero’s soul. Still, Captain America’s anti-demon powers seem confined to Hell. However, if Steve manages to retain a fraction of this divine light power when he returns to Earth, then he could be the perfect weapon against invading demons. Even if Steve doesn’t retain any of these powers upon leaving, he’ll still be recognized as one of the few people who had the courage and compassion to make Hell a better place.

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