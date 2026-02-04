Batman #6 Is a Perfect Batman Comic and That’s All There Is to It (Review)

Writing Batman is often looked at as one of the most thankless jobs in comics. It’s usually the top-selling book the week it comes out, but fans are very hard on it and it’s usually heavily-editorially controlled. It’s the flagship, and being the captain of the flagship is never easy. Well, unless you’re the team of Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez. Fraction joined longtime Batman artist Jimenez at the end of 2025, and the two of them have been wowing fans with simple, one and done stories that give readers the perfect blend of action, intrigue, and setting up plots for the future. The two of them have been amazing together, and Batman #6 is a flawless example of everything they’ve been doing so far.

Batman is DC’s most important character, and Fraction understands the character and his world. I was smiling the entire time I was reading this issue, because the writing is spectacular right from the beginning. It picks up from the end of the last issue, and goes on from there. However, even if you didn’t read the last issue, you won’t be lost. The first few pages do a great job of putting you into the story regardless of whether you’ve been following the book.

Pros Cons Fraction’s writing is outstanding Jimenez’s art is gorgeous, fluid and detailed with excellent character acting A portentous issue full of action and intrigue that sets things up for the future

Batman #6 is Seriously Impressive

This is old school comic storytelling, and it’s so refreshing to my old man soul. Fraction is able to tell an awesome story that you’ll love regardless of whether you know the book. In most books, the sixth issue would be the end of a story arc, and it has that feel, but it also feels perfect for someone who’s heard good things about the book over the last five months and just wants to give it a try.

As far as the story itself, Fraction just keeps cooking. Batman has a legacy of industry-changing excellence, so he has so much weight on his shoulders, but it makes it look effortless. This issue has a great plot, amazing action, and multiple great character moments. I’m often hyperbolic in my praise, but this book is truly flawless. It has its own story, but it also has a lot of stuff that will play into the future of the book. The characterization is excellent, the dialogue is snappy and emotional, and there are several major moments that will leave you begging for more. This is exactly what a flagship book should be — an easy-to-read, exciting full story with killer writing and art.

Jorge Jimenez Is the Best Batman Artist of This Generation and This Issue Shows Why

Look, we’ve gotten to a point where praising Jorge Jimenez has become a cliché because his work is so amazing. He’s one of DC’s superstars, and has been since SuperSons, and everything about this issue shows why. The page layouts are fantastic, and Jimenez nails each beat of dialogue, his character acting helping it all land. His panels are detailed, his figure work is amazing, and the action is fluid and hard-hitting. However, I think where the art really lands for me is the quiet scenes, the ones where the characters are the focus and not the action.

There are so many little things that he does right in these pages. The way he uses body language, the way he uses expressions, the way he meticulously crafts every panel is outstanding. There’s a big moment in the issue dealing with Tim Drake, Batman, and later Damian that is so good because of how well he draws each of the characters. The scenes between Bruce and Damian are the same; emotional scenes that capture who each character is. Jimenez helps make Fraction’s million-dollar script into a billion-dollar comic.

Batman #6 is such a great reading experience. This is a book for new Batman fans, it’s a book for old Batman fans, it’s a book for everyone. Flagship comics in the 2020s have had their problems (just look at The Amazing Spider-Man from 2020 to 2024), but this comic shows how to do your flagship book right. I really can’t say enough good things about this issue. It’s a must-read, not because it’s a character-redefining comic, but because it’s an issue from two creators who are putting all of their considerable power into making this into something special for every reader. If you love comics, you will love this issue, even if you haven’t read Batman in decades.

Batman #6 is on sale now.

