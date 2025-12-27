The First Absolute Universe Crossover Proves that Wonder Woman Is the Heart of the Universe

The Absolute Universe is a brand-new take on DC’s world. Instead of an established community of heroes that have been keeping the world safe for decades, the Absolute Universe lacks any history of true, impactful heroes. That’s all changed with the arrival of this generation of heroes, including mainstays like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. They are breaking the mold and starting heroic rebellions against the corrupt systems that run the world. While the Absolute Justice League is filled with villains who seek to maintain this horrible status quo with their endless resources and connections, each hero has fought alone. That is, until now.

Absolute Wonder Woman #15 brought us the first crossover between two Absolute characters, featuring the Princess of Hell teaming up with the Dark Knight to solve a string of murders done in Hecate’s name. Not only is this a fantastic adventure between the two characters, showing their different approaches to heroism and how crucial they both are, but it also reveals a major truth that is very different from the main universe. While Superman is the heart of the Prime Universe, Wonder Woman is the heart of the Absolute one, and this adventure proves it.

An Absolute Team Up

The issue began with Joker and Veronica Cale discussing the heroes’ meteoric rise to popularity, and their plan to eliminate both of their enemies at once. Batman was dishing out his usual vengeful justice when a giant magic Bat Symbol appeared in the sky. He followed it to its source, where Wonder Woman introduced herself. While tense at first, Wonder Woman approached their conversation with open arms, and while Batman was skeptical and on edge, he quickly decided he could trust her. Wonder Woman explained that she was investigating the Hecate murders going on in Gotham, and since this was Batman’s city and he was a detective, she figured she would ask for his assistance.

The two heroes traveled to the site of the most recent murder, where Wonder Woman immediately noticed several inconsistencies that pointed to this being staged to draw her out. The victims were also each missing different body parts, which Diana assumed meant the perpetrators were creating a golem of some kind. Batman found evidence leading the heroes to an abandoned church in Slaughter Swamp, where they smashed their way in, finding a ritual conducted by several witches. Instead of creating a golem, they were aiming to control one: Wonder Woman.

The mind-controlled Wonder Woman attacked Batman and would have killed him, had he not used the artifact she gave him at their first meeting. It summoned the true Diana from within herself, and the heroes escaped the building before it exploded. After escaping, the two had a moment of connection, where Diana revealed she knew Bruce’s name. As they stood in the snow, Wonder Woman suggested that they work together again in the future, and gave Batman a flash drive with info about all the other heroes. She said that they were going to need to work together to save the world, and this right here embodies exactly what Wonder Woman is all about.

The Absolute Symbol of Teamwork

Out of everyone, Wonder Woman is the one hero who is least changed in terms of personality from her original. Despite being raised in Hell, Diana still holds to her mission of peace and protecting humanity without hate in her heart. She can see the big picture more than anyone else. She knows that this world is broken and controlled by twisted elites, but she refuses to let that make her into a monster or destroy her sense of trust. She always reaches out with love and has embraced being a symbol of heroism more than anyone else, thus far. Wonder Woman gave Batman everything he needs to get to know the other Absolute heroes, because she sees that teamwork is necessary.

Wonder Woman has firmly cemented herself as the heroic heart of the world. Superman is struggling with the burdens placed on himself, Batman sees himself as a rebel first and foremost, and the remaining heroes have yet to embrace their status as heroes instead of just survivors. Everyone is still fighting their own battles, but Wonder Woman is the one reaching out, forming a superhero community with her own hands as she becomes the face of hope to the public. Wonder Woman is the first true superhero of the Absolute Universe, and is quickly becoming the connective tissue that will bring them together. She is going to be the person to bring all of the heroes together and show them how to be more than fighters.

