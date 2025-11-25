DC Confirms Its First Absolute Crossover (And the Heroes are Screwed)

That’s right, DC Comics’ fan-favorite Absolute Universe characters are about to meet their Prime counterparts, and it’s on the worst terms possible. For over a year now, readers everywhere have seen the exploits of heroes like Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman, marveling at the triumphs they’ve achieved despite the odds against them. Despite the Absolute Universe being a harsher and more unfair world, the heroes have stood tall against the darkness that Darkseid has woven into his world. But now that Darkseid has launched his greatest attack on the DC Universe, things are shifting in his favor.

Fans who have been following DC K.O. and its lead-up know that Darkseid has effectively conquered the future. After incubating in the Absolute Universe for months, Darkseid and his army (a corrupted Legion) have invaded the DC Universe, destroying all potential timelines, erasing all hope for the days ahead. To save the future, DC’s heroes are participating in a tournament to gain cosmic power that rivals Darkseid’s. But Darkseid is steps ahead and has laid several traps to assure he’s ultimately victorious, one of which involves weaponizing the Absolute Universe’s Trinity that fans have gotten to know and love.

Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman to Fight DC’s Heroes in DC K.O.

With 2025 nearly over, DC is giving fans a look ahead at what’s in store for 2026. There were a lot of goodies in the February batch of solicitations, especially when it comes to DC K.O.. The major comic event is getting a lot of crossover action next year, and not just because DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1 is giving us a legit fight between Superman and Homelander. As seen on the main cover for DC K.O. #4, as well as the variant by Mike Del Mundo, the Final Four are facing off against Absolute Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Back in DC K.O. #1, it was actually hinted at in the final few pages. Unbeknownst to the heroes, Darkseid has set out a few countermeasures to ensure that no hero actually wins the tournament and claims the Heart of Apokolips. Aside from possessing Booster Gold, Darkseid has several ‘horsemen’ in waiting to take down anyone who could potentially win the tournament. And while they were shown in shadow, the horsemen were undoubtedly the Absolute Trinity (now confirmed thanks to the recent solicitations).

Of course, I think we’re all asking the same question. Why are the Absolute Universe’s heroes working for Darkseid? Their respective series have seen them fighting for the same principles as the Prime counterparts, so why would they fight in the name of a monster who embodies all the awful things in their universe? The unsettling Omega Energy in their eyes seems to hint at a possession similar to Booster Gold. But possession or not, this is bad news for the Prime Universe heroes, because they are not prepared for how brutal their doppelgangers are.

Darkseid Has Created the Best Weapons to Defeat the Heroes

When Darkseid created the Absolute Universe, he robbed the heroes of the things that gave them advantages. But in doing so, he actually wound up making tougher, more resilient versions of Superman, Wonder Woman, and their allies. They’re tougher, more hardened, and know that getting their hands dirty is practically a requirement to staying alive in their world. Just look at how brutal Absolute Batman is. He’s still got a no-kill rule, but he won’t hesitate when it comes to chopping off a bad guy’s hand with his Bat-Axe.

All of that’s good in a situation where they have autonomy and can fight for themselves. But judging by DC K.O. #4’s cover, they’re under Darkseid’s control. That brutality and unwillingness to hold back? That’s being weaponized by Darkseid, who’s going to take these Absolute heroes and point them in the direction of whoever is left in the tournament. Now granted, whoever makes it to the Final Four is arguably the toughest of the tough. But I don’t think they’re prepared for just how savage the Absolute Universe has made its Trinity.

Of course, I’m sure there’s more to this cover. I mean, it’s the first crossover between the two universes, and I doubt they’ll stay enemies even if they’re introduced as such. But this is going to be a serious challenge for the Prime heroes. Their Absolute counterparts aren’t afraid to go to darker places, especially if Darkseid’s corrupting their minds. If the DC K.O. fighters aren’t prepared to get their hands just as dirty, Darkseid’s heavies might just put an end to the tournament and allow him to conquer the DC Universe.

Are you excited for DC Comics' first Absolute Universe crossover?