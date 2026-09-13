5 DC #1s and One-Shots You Cannot Miss This Month

Comic books never stop marching forward. Every Wednesday is an opportunity for series of all kinds to hit store shelves and make their mark. Dozens of comic books new and old are released every week, covering every genre you can imagine. Over the course of a month, that’s hundreds of issues that every fan has to parse through to find the series that they want to read. No one fan could possibly keep up with everything, even if they wanted to, so we all make decisions on what to read and what to skip. Some comics that all of us need to look out for, however, are one-shots and number ones.

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By the time a series is a few issues in, fans can tell whether it’s for them or not. In contrast, new series, be they self-contained stories or the start of something brand-new, have an infinite amount of potential. They could be the story that you love the most out of everything you’ll ever ready, and you won’t know for certain until you crack open the book. You can’t afford to ignore these special issues, and that’s why we’re taking a look at just those stories today. We’re looking at the five one-shots and number ones DC is releasing in September 2026, and talking about why these five are the ones to keep your eyes on.

5) Teen Titans (2026) #1

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Teen Titans are a classic team. Whether it’s from Marv Wolfman’s iconic series or the TV show that skyrocketed them to super-stardom, almost everyone knows the Teen Titans. Of course, the team has changed a lot over the years, and this series is giving them an all-new incarnation. This new version of the team emerges from a group of young, superpowered friends who want to make a difference in their own way, having met in their Discord server they called the Teen Titans. However, once their friend goes missing, they team up with the vigilante hired to solve the case, Red Hood, to become their generation’s teen superstars.

For the first time in decades, the Teen Titans actually feel fresh and innovative. They’re a bunch of no-name characters that only diehard fans would know, and two of them flat out debut here. DC is showing that they want to make the Teen Titans appeal to actual teens again, and this whole first issue feels geared towards teenagers in a very positive way. This respects its audience, and I cannot recommend it enough to younger readers who want a comic that will tackle issues they can empathize with even more.

4) Legion of Super-Heroes #1

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The Legion is, though underrated, possibly the most important DC superhero team outside of the Justice League and JSA. Where the Justice Society embodies the past and the Justice League is the present-day heroes, the Legion of Super-Heroes are the future made manifest. They hail from the 31st Century and are living proof that the better tomorrow every fights for is posisble. They’ve been rebooted numerous times over the years, demonstrating the different types of futures that await the DC Universe, and this new series offers a brand-new incarnation. Even beyond the norm, this comic feels special.

The script is filled with a childlike wonder and love for superheroes, while the art is a spectacular mix of whimsical and detailed, painting a beautiful picture of a future that needs saving. Its several characters build an interesting world, surrounded by a mystery that is sure to provide tons of great moments. This is a wonderful start that walks the reader into a new but very familiar world in a way that only comic books can. It’s a comic that you definitely are going to want to follow, but you need to start it with a great opening first.

3) Superman: The Stranger #1

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This series is an Elseworld set way back in the year Superman debuted, 1938. A young Clark is still developing his incredible powers, but has already put them to use fighting crime after the sun goes down. This is the story of a young man who, even though he can leap tall buildings in a single bound, feels as small as an ant when trying to save the city from the very real corruption that lies at its heart. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor sits on top of everything and has his own plans in place to bring Metropolis to its knees for his benefit, and his alone.

This Black Label miniseries kicks off with a bang that might just be my favorite Superman comic of the year so far. This issue paints such an intimate portrait of Clark as a man who wants to help the oppressed, but has no idea how to leverage his strengths. It feel grounded and personal in a way that superhero comics so rarely are, but when they reach this height, they become stories that define generations. This is an adult Superman story that pulls on the ideals that he was founded on, and this issue alone is worth the read just for that.

2) Batman Day 2026: Batman of Two Worlds

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Every year, Batman Day is a celebration of the Dark Knight who protects Gotham and captures our hearts. This year, DC is truly going all out. On top of a myriad of events and releases that coincide with September 19, this Batman Day will feature a landmark special issue, featuring both the mainline and Absolute versions of Batman in the same book. Both men with tackle a similar theft in their respective world, showing how each Batman approaches both solving a mystery and enforcing justice.

This is an issue that every fan of Batman should pick up. For one, you get two adventures featuring the two most popular versions of Batman currently on the shelves. It’s set up to be a phenomenal exploration of everything that makes Batman great. Beyond that, it’ll also get you into your local comic shop on Batman Day, which is where you’re sure to both meet other fans and connect with all the awesome events going on. As if that wasn’t incentive enough, this book is also retailing for just two dollars, which makes it the best bang for your buck you could ask for.

1) Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow’s Hand

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Speaking of Batman, let’s talk about his daughter’s very own special one-shot. Out of all the comics on this list, I cannot wait for this one, but I openly admit that I am very biased. Back in Absolute Catwoman #1, the Absolute version of Cassandra Cain slashed her way into DC’s biggest new universe. Instead of a hero who is as dedicated to preserving life as Batman himself, she was reimagined as an assassin with no qualms about bringing down her foes to get what she wants. After months of her striking terror into Catwoman’s heart, we’re finally learning her origin story.

This is a very cool one-shot. For one, it’s the Absolute Universe’s first special issue not specifically focused on Batman, although it does deal with the Joker’s assassination of the League of Shadows. It shows that the Absolute Universe is willing to develop characters and spend the time building them up like this. It’s also a massive win for all Cass fans, as she gets an entire issue solely for herself as we get to focus all about why she’s become the threat that only she could be. I cannot wait to dig into this one, and I definitely recommend it to all ofher fans, or fans looking to get into her. This isn’t the Cass we know and love, but I will never say no to stories starring her.

Which of DC’s one-shots and number ones are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below!