10 Best Alex Ross Comic Covers That Changed Comic History

There are few comic artists in the world with a more distinctive and beautiful style than Alex Ross. Instead of relying on pen or digital to create his art, Ross is one of the few modern comic book artists to primarily work with paint. Ross’s use of paint has allowed him to create thousands of stunning covers that push the boundaries of what can be achieved in the comic medium. Whether it be for DC or Marvel, Ross’ mastery of realism, angles, and colors makes it so the heroes and villains he depicts look like larger-than-life mythological gods. These are the most legendary works of one of the greatest comic book artists of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Choosing just ten of Alex Ross’s thousands of masterful and photorealistic covers is no easy task, but these are the most influential and memorable works that he’s made in his 36-year-long career.

10) Hellions #5

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In 2020, Alex Ross began one of his most ambitious projects under Marvel Comics, Timeless, which consists of hundreds of variant covers across countless titles. These covers depict standalone portrait-style paintings of Marvel heroes and villains in their classic costumes. Ross eventually combined all these individual paintings into giant group murals. The best of these covers is the Phoenix variant cover of Hellions #5. On top of offering a beautiful rendition of Jean Grey’s classic Phoenix costume, it’s one of the few Timeless covers to have a symbolic meaning. The covering of Jean’s eye and most of her costume are a subtle yet striking metaphor for the corruptive influence of the Phoenix Force that Jean famously surrendered to during the “Dark Phoenix Saga.”

9) Justice Society of America Vol. 3 #1

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

After the events of Infinite Crisis rebooted the Justice Society, Ross helped the revitalization of DC’s first superhero team for the 21st century. The critically acclaimed third volume of Justice Society of America by Geoff Johns has numerous incredible covers by Ross. However, it’s the breakout cover of issue #1 that stands above the rest, as it perfectly introduces the newest and best incarnation of the JSA. The cover takes inspiration from the JSA’s debut issue, All-Star Comics #3, by having the group around a table with the team’s name etched into the surface. Ross’s cover takes a more aerial perspective to showcase the JSA’s expanded roster, featuring heroes from old and new generations coming together.

8) Immortal Hulk #1

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics’ “Immortal” books have been some of the most groundbreaking and successful series, and Immortal Hulk #1 was the one that started it all. Ross’s haunting cover perfectly conveys the series’ themes of life, death, and resurrection. Taking inspiration from the Hulk’s pose in The Incredible Hulk #105, Ross has the Jade Giant rising from the grave like a creature from a classic monster movie. Behind the resurrected Hulk lies a tombstone that reads “Here Lies Bruce Banner,” which emphasizes his Hulk/Banner duality. Alex Ross provided the cover art for Immortal Hulk, Immortal Thor, and Mortal Thor, all of which have been critically acclaimed. Immortal Hulk #1 showed people that Ross was more than capable of creating horror-based art.

7) Justice: Deluxe Edition

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Ross was the artist for the entire Elseworlds miniseries Justice. His best cover work for the series came with the “deluxe edition” collection book. It offers an amazing side-by-side of the Justice League and the Legion of Doom. Not only does it offer a great sense of polarity between the two groups, but it also reflects the central story of the series. The line-up has each hero paired with their corresponding supervillain nemesis, mirroring them on the other side. More importantly, this layout encapsulates the Legion’s scheme in the comic to replace the League as the defenders of the Earth. Few covers embody the struggle and duality between heroes and villains like Justice: Deluxe Edition does.

6) Fantastic Four Vol 5. #1

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

For the 75th anniversary of the Fantastic Four, Ross paid the ultimate tribute to the origin and legacy of Marvel’s First Family. This variant cover of Fantastic Four Vol 5. #1 shows the four in their astronaut suits, getting ready for the space mission that gave them their superpowers. The cover also has a second version of Fantastic Four showing off their newfound superhero costumes and abilities as they’re bathed in cosmic rays, and a stylized rocket ship takes off behind them. Ross’s cover masterfully conveys the classical 1960s space era-style layout and designs of the Fantastic Four’s debut issue. Few artists have managed to express the significance and majesty of the Fantastic Four’s fateful space exploration mission quite like Alex Ross.

5) Kingdom Come Deluxe Edition

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Like Justice, Kingdom Come is an iconic, critically acclaimed Elseworlds miniseries for which Alex Ross provided all the exterior and interior art. Every cover is a masterpiece, but the deluxe edition collection of the Kingdom Come series deserves special recognition. Kingdom Come Deluxe Edition portrays the full assembly of this older Superman’s new Justice League. In their orbital Watchtower made by Green Lantern, the heroes have determined faces as they plan to save the world. However, the table reflects the opposition they will face, particularly with a brainwashed Captain Marvel mirroring Superman’s pose. The table also includes Batman’s Silent Calvary, who have their own plans for saving the world. It’s an imposing, legendary cover, fitting such a beloved series.

4) Secret Wars #9

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In the climactic final issue of this multiverse-defining event, Secret Wars #9 reveals fractures in reality, featuring some of the most impactful moments in Marvel Comics history. These events include Jean Grey’s transformation into the Phoenix, Elektra’s death, the Fantastic Four being bathed in cosmic rays, Iron Man’s battle with alcoholism, and the birth of Franklin Richards. The fractures all create a silhouette of Molecule Man, who’s responsible for keeping the remnants of the multiverse together. Of course, at the center of it all is what the entirety of Secret Wars comes down to: the rivalry between Mr. Fantastic and Doctor Doom as they battle for the fate of the multiverse.

3) Marvels #2

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Few covers in Marvel Comics history convey the message of the X-Men in quite as thought-provokingly manner as Marvels #2. The cover shows the fear and hatred people have towards people who are different, as Angel valiantly flies a young mutant girl out of reach of an angry mob. This cover has an amazing biblical feel, referencing old paintings of angels soaring above humans, bathed in heavenly light. Ross subverts this religious imagery by having the humans look up not with admiration, but with hate, as one even holds a sign with the word “devil” on it. Ross’s cover of Marvels #2 conveys how the X-Men are heroes who will protect the downtrodden from the most hateful of humanity.

2) Batman: Harley Quinn

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Joker and Harley Quinn make up the most well-known and toxic supervillain couple in comics, and the cover of Batman: Harley Quinn is their most iconic image. This one-shot comic is the first canonical appearance of Harley Quinn in the main DC Universe. The cover feels genuinely creepy, featuring Harley in her classic jester outfit against a pitch-black backdrop, swooning over the Joker, who displays a spine-chilling grin straight towards the reader. Ross’ cover has been referenced numerous times, including in the 2016 Suicide Squad movie. It’s a simple yet effective cover that encapsulates the creepy and twisted, and one-sided nature of Harley’s relationship with the Clown Prince of Crime.

1) Kingdom Come #2

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Kingdom Come is one of the greatest DC Comics story ever told, and the cover for the second issue displays most of Ross’s bold reinterpretations of Justice League members. Kingdom Come #2 features an incredible cover-to-back group shot of the League in their stunning redesigns. Additionally, the new Justice League includes, along with Superman and Wonder Woman, former members of the Justice Society, the Teen Titans, and the Freedom Fighters. This multi-generational version of the League speaks to the core themes of Kingdom Come. The cover also marked the beginning of Ross’s trend of creating striking group-shot paintings of heroes and villains. Kingdom Come #2 flawlessly illustrates Ross’ ability to make superheroes feel like heroes of myth.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!