10 Marvel Characters Who Deserve an “Immortal” Book

Marvel has held the title of the bestselling superhero comic publisher for years now, with more books in the Top 50 than its distinguished competition. However, while Marvel sells the most superhero comics, no one is really making an argument that Marvel is putting out the best superhero books. There are a lot of problems with Marvel’s line of books, but there has been bright lights in the last few years, books like The Immortal Hulk, Immortal X-Men, and The Immortal Thor (there was also Immortal Iron Fist, but it’s not the same as those books). These three books were character-heavy pieces, taking the lore of Hulk, Thor, and the X-Men, spotlighting it, and taking it in new directions. Marvel’s “Immortal” books are a cut above the rest.

Writer Al Ewing wrote The Immortal Hulk and The Immortal Thor, with Kieron Gillen writing Immortal X-Men, and both of them did an amazing job. Every Marvel fan wants an “Immortal” book for their favorite hero and team. These ten Marvel characters would be perfect for an “Immortal” book, and hopefully they’ll get one.

10) Storm

The X-Men consists of some amazing heroes, and one of the best of them is Storm. Storm is one of the most powerful mutants ever, able to control the weather, and is often called the “goddess”. She has deities among her ancestors and has even become the host of the power of Eternity. Storm was finally given a solo book in the X-Men’s “From the Ashes” publishing initiative, but if we’re being honest, the book is basically just a powerscaling book and not the best for the character. Storm could use a story that digs into who she is as a solo hero, and an “Immortal” book would be perfect for that. Al Ewing wrote her beautifully in X-Men Red, and letting him do an Immortal Storm book would be amazing.

9) Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers is one of Marvel’s greatest characters, having started her superhero career as Ms. Marvel. Since then, she’s become one of the most important Avengers of them all, taken up the mantle of her mentor Mar-Vell, and become one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. Captain Marvel’s had numerous solo books, but only two of them have been fondly remembered by fans — the Kelly Sue DeConnick run and the Kelly Thompson. Captain Marvel needs another defining run, and an “Immortal” book could give her that. Plus, seeing as how there have been multiple Captain Marvels over the decades, the book can dig more into the mantle than previous runs have. There are so many places an Immortal Captain Marvel could go, and all of them are great.

8) Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four has finally joined the MCU, and has honestly had a pretty great few years since writer Ryan North took over the team’s book. The Fantastic Four is the most important team in Marvel history, having kicked off Marvel’s Silver Age, the mix of family dynamics and sci-fi melding perfectly. One of the coolest things about the current Fantastic Four is the way the team has several generations under one roof, from the Richards kids to the Thing and Alicia adopted Kree and Skrull children. An “Immortal” book could deal with all of that, showing the legacy of the Fantastic Four across several generations. The Fantastic Four deserve to be Marvel’s number one team again, and an “Immortal” book could make that happen.

7) Iron Man

The MCU made Iron Man one of the most popular superheroes in the world, but that didn’t really transfer over to the comics. Iron Man comics haven’t been legitimately great since the dawn of the MCU waaaay back in 2008, when writer Matt Fraction was on the book. There have been some good Iron Man runs over the last few years, but none of them would be considered a best of all-time run. Iron Man fans deserve better, and an “Immortal” book could easily give the character that. Iron Man needs the kind of re-evaluation that The Immortal Hulk gave the Hulk; Iron Man deserves a top-selling book that comic fans can give to MCU fans and an “Immortal” book could give them that.

6) Captain America

Captain America has a rich legacy, having begun his existence as the most popular Marvel heroes of the ’40s. Captain America’s return in the ’60s was a huge reason for Marvel’s return to prominence, and since then he’s become one of Marvel’s most important leaders. The MCU made Captain America a household name, and he’s had numerous great creative runs throughout the 21st century (the current Chip Zdarsky/Valerio Schiti is amazing, by the way, and if you aren’t reading it, you should be). An “Immortal” book would be perfect for Cap. It could look into the legacy of Captain America, all while giving readers the kind of battle for the soul of America story that fans love from Cap comics. Captain America is the best of the best, and an “Immortal” book would be perfect for him.

5) Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer was co-creator Stan Lee’s favorite Marvel character to write, and deserves way more of a spotlight than he’s gotten. Silver Surfer has mostly starred in miniseries since his last ongoing (the Dan Slott, Mike Allred, and Laura Allred run is one of the greatest Marvel comics ever; check it out), and it’s about time the character gets another chance at big-time solo stardom. Silver Surfer is one of those characters who has all the tools he needs to become a fan-favorite; he just needs another book that Marvel will put its full weight behind. An “Immortal” book is exactly what the doctor ordered on that count.

4) Spider-Man

Spider-Man is Marvel’s most popular hero, but it’s hard to say that he’s had a lot of great comics lately, especially since 2007’s “One More Day”. Spider-Man has needed a comic that makes all of the disparate parts of the Spider-Man fandom happy, and an “Immortal” book could be that book. An “Immortal” book could play into Spider-Man’s place as the avatar of totemic spider energy, taking things in a direction that doesn’t remind people of Marvel’s many mistakes with the character over the 21st century. Ultimate Spider-Man (Vol. 2) was a step in the right direction, but Spider-Man fans need more. Spider-Man needs a shot in the arm, and an “Immortal” book could be the key.

3) Hercules

Hercules is one of Marvel’s coolest characters, but he’s basically always the bridesmaid and never the bride. Hercules is usually a member of the team, like the Avengers or the Guardians of the Galaxy, or a guest star in books from heroes like Thor or Hulk, but has never had a big-time A-list solo series. An “Immortal” book can change all of that. Hercules is a character with a rich history, both in comics and mythology, and it’s about time all of that got used. Hercules is a character who can easily be the next big thing if Marvel puts the work in, and an “Immortal” book would show that the publisher is truly about making Hercules into a superstar.

2) Moon Knight

Moon Knight has been having an amazing couple of years, thanks to writer Jed MacKay. MacKay has taken the various aspects of the character and used them perfectly, creating comics that made him into a superstar with Marvel fans. The various Moon Knight titles of the 2020s have been some of the most praised Marvel comics of the 21st century, and it’s about time the character finally took his place as Marvel’s Batman. An “Immortal” book could be the book that makes that a reality. Keep MacKay as the writer, maybe bring back Alessandro Cappuccio on pencils, and push the book like it’s never been pushed before. Moon Knight is the king of the Marvel B-list, and it’s about time he got promoted.

1) Wolverine

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and it’s about time that he got an “Immortal” book. While Wolverine isn’t selling nearly as well as it once was, Wolverine is still one of the most popular superheroes on the planet, thanks to Hugh Jackman finally making his MCU debut as the character in Deadpool and Wolverine. Wolverine is perfect for an “Immortal” book. First off, he fits the title, as he is an immortal. Secondly, he has a complex history that can be mined for story ideas. Finally, he has an awesome rogues gallery, including several immortal villains. Just imagine Al Ewing writing Immortal Wolverine; the possibilities are intriguing. Wolverine needs a title with actual A-list creators (Wolverine hasn’t had an A-list writer since Mark Millar and Greg Rucka; Jason Aaron and Benjamin Percy didn’t join the A-list until after writing Wolverine) that takes the reader to new places while honoring the work of the past. Immortal Wolverine could give readers that better than Wolverine (Vol. 8) is right now.

