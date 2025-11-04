7 Superheroes Based on Actual Ancient Mythologies from Around the World

For as long as humans have told stories, one concept has persisted: the hero. The stories of legendary figures fighting monsters and villains can be found in every culture in humanity’s history. In many ways, superheroes are the modern versions of mythological heroes, possessing awe-inspiring, almost divine abilities and accomplishing impossible feats. It should come as no surprise, then, that many DC and Marvel writers took direct inspiration from popular heroes and gods of ancient legends. Whether it be modern reinterpretations or characters who draw their power from mythological sources, these heroes help to keep the memory of some of humanity’s oldest stories alive for future generations to learn about.

From China to Greece, these are the superheroes whose origins and power sets are inspired by some of the most fantastic characters in folklore and their mythologies.

7) Monkey Prince

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

A more recent addition to DC Comics’ massive roster of superheroes, Marcus Shugei-Shen, aka Monkey Prince, is the clone of Sun Wukong, aka the Monkey King, who’s a legendary hero from Chinese mythology. Sun Wukong is one of the strongest figures in Chinese mythology, as he could match all of Heaven’s armies single-handedly. Marcus inherited his “father’s” many abilities, including super strength, shapeshifting, flight, clone creation from hair, durability, regeneration, and immortality. Marcus also wields Sun Wukong’s staff Jingu Bang, which can grow and shrink on command. Although Marcus started out more reclusive, over time, he has adopted the same trickster and jovial personality his creator was known for and has become a great representation of Chinese mythology.

6) Black Knight

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics’ Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, is a descendant of an important hero from Arthurian legend. Dane’s ancestor, Sir Percival, was a member of King Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table who was known for his pure heart and dedication to Camelot. He was one of the principal knights in the quest for the Holy Grail. Where Marvel’s version of the character differs is that Percival was also the first Black Knight and wielder of the mystical Ebony Blade, which passed on to Dane. As the third Black Knight and adorned with enchanted armor and weapons, Dane brings Arthurian legends into the modern day.

5) Moon Knight

image courtesy of marvel comics

Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, was a mercenary who was nearly killed while on a mission in North Sudan, right next to the Egyptian border. While he was bleeding out in an ancient temple, the Egyptian God of the Moon, Khonshu, saved Marc and made him his avatar, known as Moon Knight. Marc’s connection to Khonshu enhances his brain function and allows him to come back to life if he’s ever killed. In Egyptian mythology, Khonshu was believed to guide and protect people who travel at night, and Marc continues that mission in the modern day by defending the innocent from evil.

4) Hercules

image courtesy of marvel comics

Marvel Comics created its own version of the Greek/Roman demigod, Hercules, who is considered by many to be the greatest hero of the Western World. Marvel stays relatively close to the source material for Hercules’ origin. He’s the son of Zeus and a mortal woman, has incredible strength, and has accomplished twelve impossible labors to prove to Zeus his worthiness for immortality. In the modern day, Hercules is a proud and fierce warrior and one of the strongest heroes in Marvel Comics who can match Thor and the Hulk in combat. His signature weapon is a mace that he uses with great effect against evildoers. With his legendary feats and time as both an Avenger and Defender, Hercules is the second most popular superhero deity in Marvel Comics.

3) Shazam

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

After being deemed worthy by an all-powerful wizard, Billy Batson, aka Shazam, was given the abilities of multiple figures originating from several mythologies: Greek, Roman, and Abrahamic. In fact, the name “Shazam” is an acronym composed of the first initials of each of these figures. When Billy says “Shazam,” he’s bestowed with the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. With his divine powers, Billy is one of the strongest heroes in DC Comics and can even contend with Superman.

2) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Diana, aka Wonder Woman, has always been tied to Greek mythology. Diana is from the mystical island of Themyscira, the home to the Amazon warrior women. Diana’s mother, Queen Hippolyta, is also a figure from Greek myths. As in the comics, Hippolyta and the Amazons of myth were believed to be an all-female warrior race capable of incredible feats of strength. Many of Diana’s villains, including Ares, Circe, and Medusa, are prominent characters from Greek legends. Diana’s name also refers to the Roman goddess of the hunt. In more recent years, DC has made Diana even more closely tied to her mythological roots, as she is now the daughter of Zeus, the king of the Olympian gods.

1) Thor

image courtesy of marvel comics

Hailing from ancient Norse mythology, Thor Odinson is one of the most popular deities in modern fiction, thanks in large part to his portrayal in Marvel Comics as one of its greatest heroes. While Marvel does take creative liberties with Thor’s background and power set, it maintains the God of Thunder’s propensity for extraordinary acts of heroism and his prodigious love of alcohol. He is the ultimate protector of Asgard, Midgard (another name for Earth), and the rest of the Nine Realms. As in Norse mythology, Thor’s hammer Mjolnir can deliver mountain-shattering strikes and summon powerful storms. Thor exemplifies Marvel’s heavy inspiration from Norse mythology when crafting its heroes, villains, and broader cosmology.