Marvel and WEBTOON Announce New Comic-Streaming App (and What It Means for Marvel Unlimited Subscribers)

WEBTOON has quickly become one of the biggest names in comics. It allowed creators to take their stories directly to fans, riding the manga boom to bring sequential storytelling to the masses. In the 21st century, manga has lapped American superhero comics for popularity, with the Big Two often taking pages from the manga playbook to keep up. Marvel Comics had already begun a relationship with WEBTOON, publishing some of their books on the company’s app, but had their own streaming app, Marvel Unlimited. However, that’s about to change. The two companies have just announced a new partnership, with the birth of Marvel Comics app.

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WEBTOON has become a pop culture phenomena, with numerous series getting adaptations and some creators getting jobs at the Big Two, like Haining. With Marvel struggling on the sales charts for the first time in a while, the House of Ideas could use a whole new audience. The new Marvel Comics app gives them that chance, bringing the Marvel Universe to a group who actually want to read comics.

WEBTOON’s New Marvel Comics App Brings the Marvel Universe To a New Audience

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The new app launches on November 16, 2026 and will have a two-tier subscription model, with the $9.99 a month ($69.99 per year) Base tier providing full access to the Marvel digital library and access to new issues 90 days after release, and the $12.49 ($99.99 per year) Unlimited tier, which gives subscribers new issues 30 days after release, with a $59.99 for the first year of Ultimate pre-release sale.

“We know that there is a large audience of readers who are looking to experience comics digitally, and there is no richer library than Marvel Comics. We’re excited to partner with WEBTOON, industry leaders in the space, to create a new app that can continue to grow and evolve with the way readers discover and experience comics,” says David Abdo, General Manager, Marvel Comics and Franchise.

The app will boast a dynamic cover-scroll feature that makes thousands of comics browsable at a glance, which is a bit different than the usual WEBTOON interface, taking advantage of Marvel’s strong cover game. There will be a personalized reading recommendations based on other books subscribers read and their interests, which is an interesting little feature. Character and creator pages allow subscribers to follow their favorites, with a Pull List feature that will grab books with characters, stories, and creators the moment they’re available. The Upcoming Release section will allow subscribers to add titles and stories to their Pull List ahead of time. The app will support both traditional page-based comic and vertical-scroll formats.

“The Marvel Comics app represents a new chapter in helping fans connect with the stories they love. By combining WEBTOON’s expertise in building digital comics platforms with Marvel’s unparalleled storytelling legacy, we’re making it easier for longtime fans and new readers alike to explore Marvel’s universe and discover their next favorite story,” Yongsoo Kim, President of WEBTOON Entertainment, told Marvel.com.

As far as Marvel Unlimited goes, it shuts down on December 7, 2026, with no subscribers allowed after October 5. It lasted almost 19 years, first dropping on November 13th, 2007, when it was still known as Marvel Digital Comics Unlimited, with new issues of Marvel books having redemption codes for over a decade now. According to a FAQ section on Marvel.com, you’ll be able to transfer your Unlimited library to the new app, but it’s still unknown whether they’ll be continuing the digital redemption codes.

Marvel Unlimited has been a beloved part of the publisher’s recent history, so it’s loss is something of a blow. However, at this point, Marvel could use the attention that a partnership with WEBTOON. The website has been cranking out hit after hit, with various publishing giants making deals with them. While there’s always been something of a “rivalry” between manga and superhero comic fans, manga fans are more likely to enjoy superhero comics and vice versa because in the end, they’re the same thing: comic books.

DC has been teamed with WEBTOON for a while now and the company has gotten more popular than ever with fans who never would have read a comic before because of Wayne Family Adventures. While correlation doesn’t always equal causation, there’s no denying that there’s an audience of readers out there that Marvel has yet to really engage with. The recent announcement of Marvel Compact Editions shows that the company is starting to realize that catering more to manga fans may be the ticket to greater success in the future.

The Marvel Comics App Brings Decades of Amazing Stories to a New Fanbase

Marvel Comics has defined superhero books for years, but they’ve been having a tough times of things lately. Losing the top of the sales charts was only a symptom of the problems the House of Ideas has been going through over the last few years. The last few months have seem the publisher announce numerous big projects meant to put attention on their superhero comics and the Marvel Comics app is just the latest one. While the loss of Marvel Unlimited is a blow, the new app will increase the reach of the House of Ideas, hopefully bringing in a whole new audience.