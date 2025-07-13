Ranking Every Superman Supporting Character By Importance

Superman remains one of the most beloved superheroes in comic book history, over 80 years since his introduction in Action Comics #1. However, the story of Superman fighting villains and saving Earth isn’t what makes him so special. It is his relationship with the people of Earth, the humans who took this alien in and made him feel like he had found his new home. These supporting characters have been around since he was a child in Smallville, and more arrived when he moved to Metropolis to become a reporter seeking truth and justice in a very different manner. Some have been family, and others might as well be, as they are all part of the overarching Superman family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With James Gunn bringing Superman back to the big screen in the form that comic book fans have loved for over 80 years, many of his best supporting cast members should be along for the ride as well. From childhood sweethearts and best friends to a wife, son, and more, Superman’s supporting characters are all more important to his legacy than any other superhero.

10) Lana Lang

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lana Lang is Clark Kent’s childhood sweetheart. While she became very popular thanks to her leading role in the early seasons of Smallville, the character in DC Comics has been somewhat different. Since she was from Clark Kent’s childhood, Lana Lang didn’t appear for the first time until Superboy Vol. 1 #10 in 1950. However, she became a central character when John Byrne rebooted the Superman story after Crisis on Infinite Earths in The Man of Steel #1 in 1986. She was one of the few people who knew Superman was Clark Kent, but she ended up marrying Pete Ross when she realized Superman would never love her as much as she loved him. In the New 52, she became an actual superhero herself, calling herself Superwoman.

9) Pete Ross

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Pete Ross made his first appearance in Superboy Vol. 1 #86 (1961), and he became a young Clark Kent’s best friend. In the Silver Age, Pete became an enemy of Superman when the Man of Steel was unable to rescue his son from an alien race, as a prophecy stated that the boy would save that alien nation. After the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Pete married Lana Lang and eventually became Vice President of the United States under President Lex Luthor. In the New 52 timeline, he was back to being Clark’s childhood friend, didn’t marry Lana, and had a son of his own again.

8) Supergirl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Supergirl is an interesting Superman supporting character because she has undergone multiple changes over the years, and she isn’t always the same person in each post-Crisis event. The most essential Supergirl in Superman comics is Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin. She was this in the Silver Age, and she had one of the most tragic moments in Crisis on Infinite Earths when she died; the iconic cover featuring Superman holding her while crying. After Crisis, Supergirl was eliminated from existence, although she eventually returned many years later (2004). In between, there was another Supergirl, but she was a clone. In the present day, Supergirl is the regular Kara Zor-El again, and her powers are close to her cousins as she remains a close ally and a member of some of Earth’s most powerful teams.

7) Perry White

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The great thing about Superman is that he is a superhero who fights villains and protects the city. However, he is also a reporter, and he seeks to bring truth and justice to the people through his journalistic skills, doing something even Superman can’t do. Clark has this job thanks to Perry White, the managing editor of the Daily Planet. White first appeared in Superman #7 in 1940 and made his Silver Age debut in Superman #57 in 1949, and he was a three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. The post-Crisis timeline had White as a former childhood friend of Lex Luthor, who later hired both Clark Kent and Lois Lane. In the present day, Perry White is no longer a journalist, quitting before becoming the Mayor of Metropolis.

6) Jay Nakamura

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Jay Nakamura has one of the shortest comic book histories of any Superman supporting character. Jay made his debut in Superman: Son of Kal-El #2 in 2021. Jon Kent has become one of the most important side characters in the Superman universe, and he even served as Superman when his father was off-planet for an extended period. That is where Jay comes in. Jay has superhuman powers thanks to post-human experimentation (he can phase and become intangible). However, like Lois Lane, one of his heroes, he is also an investigative journalist who seeks to uncover the truth. What makes him even more important is that Jay and Jon Kent are in a romantic relationship.

5) Krypto

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Krypto is a character who has come and gone from DC Comics, often going years without being seen. Of course, Krypto is Superman’s Kryptonian dog. In the Silver Age, Krypto first showed up in Adventure Comics #210 (1955). In this timeline, he and Clark were in different rockets, and Krypto didn’t arrive until years after Kal-El. After Crisis, Krypto appeared early on in Adventures of Superman #435 (1987), with the same origin as in the Silver Age. Here, he became Conner Kent’s pet until Superboy’s death. The New 52 Krypto showed up in Action Comics Vol. 2 #3 (2012). In this origin, he was swept into the Phantom Zone on Krypton and later reunited with Superman when he was also transported there. With Krypto an essential part of James Gunn’s new Superman movie, expect him to gain more importance in DC Comics.

4) Jimmy Olsen

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

For many years, there wasn’t a more essential Superman supporting character than Jimmy Olsen. He was even more important than Lois Lane at times, as evident by the fact that he had his own comic book title as “Superman’s Pal.” He made his first appearance in 1938 and made his Silver Age debut in 1954. Jimmy became extremely important in the Silver Age, teaming with different heroes, occasionally gaining powers of his own, and serving as a key sidekick in the Silver Age of DC Comics. After Crisis on Infinite Earths, Jimmy Olsen was less of a sidekick and more of a friend to Superman, who used his signal watch to call for help when needed. In the New 52, he remains a reporter and photographer, and is now also dating the Silver Banshee.

3) Jon Kent

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Clark Kent and Lois Lane have a son, and that boy gained his father’s powers. Jon Kent first appeared in 2015 in the pages of Convergence: Superman #2. This issue occurred after Rebirth, and it revealed his birth shortly after Lois and Clark got married. In the comics, Jon became close friends with a similarly aged Damien Wayne, and the sons of Batman and Superman had several adventures together. However, DC decided to age up Jon, so he ended up disappearing for three weeks of Earth time, but it was six years for him, which meant the 11-year-old was now 17. Jon has since become a second Superman rather than Superboy, and he even served as the only Superman for a time when his father was off-planet.

2) Ma and Pa Kent

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Jonathan and Martha Kent have both been alive and dead at different times in DC Comics history. Jonathan and Martha’s deaths in 1981 were one of the saddest moments in Superman comics, and it showed how much they meant to their adopted son. After Crisis on Infinite Earths, both were alive again (although Pa Kent almost died during the Death of Superman storyline). Martha Kent also returned post-Crisis, and the couple have been there for Clark when he needed advice, as well as to watch out for Conner Kent. In the current DC Comics storylines, Ma and Pa Kent are both still alive, and they are the main reason Superman became a hero.

1) Lois Lane

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The most important character in Superman’s life is, without any doubt, Lois Lane. The investigative journalist first appeared in Action Comics #1, alongside Superman, in his debut. She then made her Silver Age debut in Adventure Comics #128 (1948) and remained an essential part of Superman and Clark Kent’s story until the reboot following Crisis on Infinite Earths. After that, Lois Lane ended up marrying Clark Kent and never looked back. Even when the New 52 attempted to end that marriage (and even teased Superman dating Wonder Woman), they ended up back together. After Rebirth, they had a son named Jon, and Lois and Clark remain one of comic books’ most endearing couples.