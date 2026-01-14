10 Most Powerful Suicide Squad Members

Coerced into a team with a name like the Suicide Squad, only the strongest members have the chance to make it out alive. The government-sanctioned Task Force X, aka Suicide Squad, is made up of some of the most infamous supervillains in DC Comics. Created by the ruthless Amanda Waller, these incarcerated evildoers are forced to work for her under the threat of death if they don’t comply or if they fail their missions. However, while most of these villains die horrible deaths serving in this misbegotten task force, there are a few members who are so powerful that not only can they survive, but they oftentimes prove too much for even Waller to control.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Suicide Squad was built on the notion that even the most dangerous villains can be controlled and used. However, this is a quaint notion for some of these villains. There have been times when that level of control has been pushed to the limit because as the Squad conscripts some villains who are capable of destroying the Earth.

10) The General

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Much like Amanda Waller, General Wade Eiling was willing to cross ethical lines for the United States. After developing a brain tumor, Eiling put his mind into the body of the hulking and self-regenerating monster known as the Shaggy Man so that he could destroy the people he felt were the biggest threat to America: the Justice League. Once the transfer was complete, the General became a practically unstoppable killing machine. Waller recruited the savage General into the Suicide Squad. However, his cunning mind and incredible strength led him to stage a mutiny and kill many of his teammates. With the Shaggy Man’s body, the General has demolished the entire Justice League single-handedly and can instantly regenerate destroyed limbs.

9) Maxwell Lord

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

What Maxwell Lord lacks in physical strength, he more than makes up for with his telepathic prowess. Lord was forced to participate in an offshoot of the Suicide Squad known as Task Force XI, which consisted of the strongest telepathic villains on Earth. After Task Force XI defeated Brainiac, Lord broke free and assembled a team of the strongest former Suicide Squad members to kill Waller. Lord’s telepathy is practically unmatched in DC Comics. At his peak, Lord can brainwash Superman, make people hallucinate, and even make the entire planet forget his existence. Given his telepathic abilities and cunning mind, Waller drastically underestimated her ability to control him.

8) Doctor Polaris

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC Comics’ equivalent to Magneto, Doctor Polaris’s command over magnetism makes him a threat to the entire planet and a significant adversary of Green Lantern. In fact, he was a member of Waller’s very first Suicide Squad that quickly proved to be too powerful to control. Doctor Polaris and the rest of the original Squad eventually broke out of prison and tried to kill Waller. Doctor Polaris is very creative in applying his magnetic powers. He does everything from manipulating the iron in a person’s blood to generating powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. He’s also thrown the Justice League’s Watchtower satellite out of orbit, lifted an entire city, and even manipulated the Earth’s poles to conjure global storms.

7) Manchester Black

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When the all-powerful alien Imperiex invaded Earth, the Suicide Squad recruited one of Superman’s most dangerous foes: Manchester Black. With his incredible telepathic and telekinetic capabilities, Black can bring the Man of Steel to his knees. Black has rearranged Superboy’s brain to make him lose his powers, make people suffer strokes from miles away, tear apart mountains with a thought, cast illusions convincing enough to fool Superman, and even make the Man of Tomorrow suffer a seizure. Black can even match the telepathic power of Martian Manhunter. During his time with the Squad, Black also took control of Doomsday and had the rampaging monster attack Imperiex.

6) Mongul II

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The son of the original Mongul, this intergalactic tyrant is a fearsome Superman adversary who rules over the planetary space station called Warworld. Mongul II was a member of the same Suicide Squad that battled Imperiex and was assumed to have been killed in the conflict. However, Mongul II survived and has continued his crusade to conquer the universe. As strong as a Kryptonian, Mongul II is a highly trained and deadly fighter. He’s decapitated his equally strong sister Mongal with a punch; fought Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman simultaneously; and defeated one of the Sinestro Corps’ physically strongest members, Arkillo, in unarmed combat. For a short time, Mongul II even took over the Sinestro Corps to spread his brand of fear across the universe.

5) Bizarro

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Unlike most members of the Suicide Squad, the imperfect clone of Superman known as Bizarro joined the team of his own accord because he wanted to be a hero. Unfortunately, Waller used Bizarro’s backwards thinking to manipulate him into helping her detain all superheroes on Earth during the Absolute Power storyline. Bizarro has powers comparable to Superman’s, including super-strength, speed, flight, and durability, but lacks the hero’s intelligence. Still, Bizarro is strong enough to move mountains, punch a person into the sun, and even tear out the heart of the demon lord Trigon. Bizarro can also shoot freeze rays from his eyes and breathe fire.

4) Black Adam

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The first champion of the wizard Shazam, Black Adam, is fueled by six Egyptian Gods. Over the years, Black Adam has been both a target and a member of the Suicide Squad. When the sorceress Circe threatened to destroy all of reality, Black Adam requested the Squad’s aid and fought alongside them to stop her. With his divine power, Black Adam stands among the most powerful anti-heroes in DC Comics. The Wisdom of Zehuti informs him of his opponents’ weaknesses, the speed of Anphu lets him keep pace with Jay Garrick Flash, the Power of Atem lets him fire powerful electric bolts, and the Strength of Hershef has allowed him to push the moon.

3) General Zod

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The former leader of Krypton’s armies, General Zod, is one of Superman’s strongest enemies and is among the most feared beings in the universe. As a Kryptonian trained in the art of war since birth, Zod has all of Superman’s powers but none of his morality. To induct Zod into the Squad, Waller had a Kryptonite bomb implanted into his head. While Zod initially worked with the Squad, he eventually broke free. By using a mirror, Zod used his heat vision to carve the bomb out of his own skull and then escaped. Given Zod’s feats over the years, Waller should have expected this outcome. Zod has shattered Superman’s arm, launched Mongul into space with a punch, moved faster than light, and effortlessly vaporized people with his heat vision.

2) Enchantress

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the Suicide Squad’s founding members, Enchantress, ranks among the greatest sorcerers in DC Comics. June Moon was a kind-hearted civilian until her body became possessed by the interdimensional witch known as the Enchantress. The magic Enchantress possesses grants her a vast array of powers, including mind control, teleportation, chronokinesis, energy projection, necromancy, weather manipulation, telepathy, telekinesis, and reality warping. She’s used her magic to create a giant monster by the merger of thousands of people, defeat the Justice League by summoning a storm of teeth, and create chaos and wars across the entire planet. Even DC’s strongest magical heroes like Zatanna and John Constantine struggle against Enchantress’s mystical might.

1) Lobo

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Main Man himself, the galactic bounty hunter Lobo, is an unstoppable killing machine with trillions of deaths on his hands. Lobo was a member of the original Suicide Squad until he, along with his teammates, was imprisoned for being too powerful. A genocidal lunatic, Lobo, wiped out his own species, the Czarnians, for fun. As a Czarnian, Lobo is strong enough to roll up and compact a whole city into a ball before eating it, kill aliens capable of creating planets, and tow a star with his chain. Lobo’s healing factor is also so potent that he can regenerate from a drop of blood, and every drop he spills grows into an equally powerful Lobo clone. Even Heaven and Hell fear the destruction the Main Man brings.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!