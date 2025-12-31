5 Great Green Lantern Villains Nobody Talks About

With thousands of members across countless space sectors, the Green Lantern Corps is the greatest peacekeeping force in the DC Universe. From Hal Jordan to Sojourner Mullein, many humans have been deemed worthy of Green Lantern Rings, which they use to fight all manner of villainy both on Earth and across the vast reaches of space. With so many Green Lanterns flying around, it should come as no surprise that they have battled an impressive number of terrifying adversaries. These villains range from Earth-bound superpowered criminals to members of rival Lantern Corps. Many of these villains have been unfairly overlooked by writers and readers. Yet, their impressive powers and captivating stories make them worthy additions to Green Lantern’s rogues’ gallery.

The Green Lantern Corps battles some of the greatest threats the cosmos has ever faced, and it takes all their willpower to overcome them. These are the most underrated adversaries of the many heroes who have taken up the Green Lantern mantle.

5) Scar

The Anti-Monitor horribly burned Scar, a member of the Guardians of the Universe. As a result, she was infected by the corrupting influence of the dark god Nekron. Through Nekron’s influence, Scar became a spy who worked to dismantle the Green Lantern Corps and paved the way for the Blackest Night prophecy, which foresees the emergence of the undead Black Lantern Corps. Scar successfully manipulated the different Lantern Corps into fighting each other and weakening the defenses of Oa, the Green Lantern’s home planet. When Nekron and the Black Lanterns emerge to begin spreading death throughout the universe, Scar imprisoned the Guardians. It took the combined might of seven Lanterns from different Corps to kill this corrupted Guardian who had helped set into motion the events of Blackest Night.

4) Rankorr

One of the first humans conscripted into the villainous Red Lantern Corps, John Moore, aka Rankorr, is fueled by righteous fury. His brother tried to avenge the death of their grandfather against a killer who had evaded justice. However, corrupt cops beat his brother to death, while Moore watched in fear. Moore’s hatred for the unjust legal system and his own cowardice caused a Red Lantern Ring to choose him. Rankorr is unique amongst Red Lanterns because he retains his sanity and has the capacity to create energy constructs like a Green Lantern. One of the most skilled and dangerous Red Lanterns, Rankorr is a tragic yet terrifying recruit in their eternal war against the Green Lantern Corps.

3) Major Disaster

Paul Broker, aka Major Disaster, was originally a petty crook who hired evil scientists to design weapons capable of creating natural disasters. However, prolonged exposure to the weapons gave Broker actual superpowers and the ability to manipulate probability to cause indescribable disasters, from exploding pipelines to hurricanes. With his elemental might, Broker became a frequent enemy of the Green Lantern Hal Jordan. Yet despite his destructive capabilities and criminal record, Major Disaster has made a genuine attempt to reform himself and become a hero. He even joined the Justice League before eventually returning to supervillainy to support his daughter. It’s this moral complexity that underscores the hardship of moving past a criminal background that makes Major Disaster a compelling villain.

2) Kryb

The Sinestro Corps chooses beings across the universe for their ability to instill fear. Kryb is undoubtedly their creepiest member. A sadistic intergalactic serial killer, Krybb, murders married Green Lanterns who have children. She then abducts her victims’ newly orphaned babies and puts them in her cage-like pouch on her back. In this hag’s twisted mind, she thinks that she’s saving these children from their “oppressive” parents and plans to raise them to destroy the Green Lantern Corps. Kryb can also produce a mind-controlling liquid that forces people to bend to her will. A truly sick and disturbed individual with a nightmarish design, Kryb is the scariest villain any Green Lantern has ever faced.

1) Doctor Polaris

DC Comics’ version of Magneto, Neal Emerson, aka Doctor Polaris, is a deranged master of magnetism and one of the most powerful Earth-based villains of the Green Lanterns. While experimenting with magnets, Emerson gained the power to control magnetism with his mind. However, he also developed an evil split personality, known as Doctor Polaris. With his powers, Doctor Polaris can manipulate the Earth’s poles, pull the Justice League’s Watchtower from orbit, and control the iron in a person’s blood. Doctor Polaris became a deadly foe of Green Lanterns like Hal Jordan, Jessica Cruz, and Simon Baz. Emerson’s versatile powers and tragic battle to control his dark half make him one of the more engaging villains in Green Lantern’s rogues’ gallery who deserves greater attention and more stories.

