10 Justice Leaguers Who Were Also in The Suicide Squad, Ranked By Powers

The Suicide Squad is a team composed of villains who are forced to undertake dangerous missions, facing the threat of being killed by the government if they fail to complete them. This makes it seem like a team that only features the worst villains in DC Comics, from names like Killer Croc to Deadshot. However, shockingly, there have been some crossovers between the Suicide Squad and the heroic Justice League, a team Amanda Waller often has conflicts with while leading her team of villains. That includes villains who were rehabilitated and turned good, as well as instances where heroes found themselves teaming up with villains for a greater good.

From villains turned heroes like Harley Quinn to names like Barbara Gordon, who was part of the Suicide Squad for a time, here is a look at the most powerful members who worked with both the Suicide Squad and the Justice League.

10) Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn remains one of the most famous members of the Suicide Squad, thanks to her appearances in the movies. She was a strong member of the team, despite having no actual powers (except for immunity to toxins and poisons). She is an accomplished fighter, possessing skills in acrobatics, gymnastics, and advanced hand-to-hand combat. She is also fearless and seems to rush into danger without fear.

As for the Justice League, Harley was a member during the Justice League: No Justice series as part of Team Wisdom with The Atom, Cyborg, Flash, and Damian Wayne. To understand how tough Harley is, despite having no powers, in Suicide Squad #15 (2012), she bit off part of Joker’s tongue to show her independence, a persona DC Comics has worked to maintain.

9) The Question (Vic Sage)

Vic Sage was the original Question, a hero who is a conspiracy theorist with many of his beliefs proven to be accurate. He has served as a member of the Justice League more than once, and although he doesn’t really trust the other heroes, he has been a loyal member when needed. In the New 52, Vic was also named as the head of the Suicide Squad, working as Amanda Waller’s boss in the U.S. government.

Like Harley Quinn, The Question has no actual powers. However, he does have considerable influence thanks to his secret identity and was able to maintain control over the Suicide Squad in that role. Vic Sage ended up as a villain in the end when his battle with Waller grew out of control. As The Question, though, there is no doubt about his power levels, as his investigative skills are unmatched, and he even deduced that Batman was Bruce Wayne.

8) Oracle (Barbara Gordon)

When Barbara Gordon ended up paralyzed, it was a controversial moment, but she thrived in her role as Oracle. It was a fantastic character, a rare example of an individual with a handicap who was even stronger than the superheroes she worked with. She serves as a member of the Justice League as Batgirl, but as Oracle, she was also part of the Suicide Squad. Barbara began working with the Suicide Squad right after Joker paralyzed her.

She realized her career as Batgirl was over, so Oracle became a member of the Suicide Squad anonymously, working with them remotely over the computer to assist them on their missions. However, they had no idea it was Barbara Gordon or the former Batgirl working in the role. She was not only a tremendous power behind the scenes for the Suicide Squad, but also strengthened the Batman Family and created the Birds of Prey.

7) Bronze Tiger (Justice League Task Force)

Bonze Tiger is an assassin, considered to be one of the deadliest in the DC Universe. He, however, has fought as both a hero and a villain, and he has even worked as an occasional ally of Batman. In DC Comics, he was a member of the Suicide Squad and worked with them when Amanda Waller sent the team to retrieve an item from Brainiac. This was also a time in which he became the leader of the team.

Back in the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths DC era, Bronze Tiger was also a member of the Justice League Task Force, a special ops team led by Martian Manhunter. Bronze Tiger doesn’t possess any special powers, but he is regarded as one of the world’s most skilled martial artists in several styles. He is also a weapons master and one of the world’s most accomplished spies.

6) Captain Cold

Captain Cold is Leonard Snart, one of Flash’s powerful Rogues Gallery villains, and someone who grew in popularity when he became a big part of the DC world on The CW. The primary distinction between the Rogues and other villains is that these villains are primarily thieves who adhere to a code of honor. That made him an easy choice for membership in the Suicide Squad and Justice League.

He was forced to serve in the Suicide Squad by Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad comics in 2018. After Lex Luthor helped save the Justice League in Forever Evil, he and Captain Cold were invited to join the team as official members in Justice League Vol. 2 #34. As for his powers, Captain Cold proved how strong he was when he accepted Luthor’s offer to enhance himself, so he could manipulate absolute zero temperatures and shoot them in blasts of cold.

5) Katana

Katana is another Suicide Squad member who got a lot more popular thanks to the DC movies. She is also the first person on this list to be primarily a hero, while also serving as a member of the Suicide Squad. She has actually been a member of several hero teams, including the Justice League, Outsiders, and Birds of Prey. For Suicide Squad, she was a member during Infinite Frontier, serving as protection for Santiago Gallo, whom the Suicide Squad was tasked with protecting.

Katana is a very powerful member of both teams, utilizing magical powers to wield the Soultaker Sword. This was forged in the 14th century and takes the souls of anyone it kills, while also allowing it to communicate with the user. This sword can actually penetrate the skin of Kryptonians, making Katana one of the few people who can go toe-to-toe with Superman.

4) Killer Frost

Killer Frost is a second member of the Flash Rogues Gallery who became very popular thanks to The CW. This is Caitlin Snow, who got her start as the villain, Killer Frost, but now goes simply by Frost since turning good, reforming, and joining the Justice League of America. However, she was forced to work with the Suicide Squad before this rehabilitation.

Frost is so powerful that she is even a danger to herself. However, she is also now such a genuine hero that she gave up a cure to save the world, knowing that she would always be cursed with her power instability, often causing her to overheat. However, she has shown in battle that she can shoot ice spikes that injure anyone they strike, and she can actually kill a person with a freezing kiss and suck the heat out of enemies.

3) Enchantress

Enchantress was the villain in the first Suicide Squad movie, but her history in comics was much richer than that movie showed. Of course, in the film, she was part of the team at the start, but then betrayed them when it was revealed she was evil all along. However, she was not completely evil in the comics, and she was actually a part of Justice League Dark, along with other mystical DC characters.

In both cases, Enchantress was a powerful force that was trapped inside a human woman named June, but she could only use these powers when June released Enchantress. In the pre-New 52 DC universe, she was part of the Suicide Squad, where she served as a volunteer member when Amanda Waller promised to help her control her evil side. Her powers are immense, as she is a sorceress who is more powerful than almost anyone on Earth. Her powers are so strong that she was even able to track the Spectre.

2) Vixen

Vixen was a member of the Justice League of America and the Justice League Task Force, and she was one of the more powerful members of the team at that time, as she wielded control over the Tantu Totem. This talisman allowed her to mimic the abilities of any animal she could think of. In between her stints with the Justice League, Vixen was also in the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

What led to her Suicide Squad stint was when she asked the government for help when Caribbean drug dealers killed some of her friends. However, when she lost control and killed the criminal kingpin, she agreed to stay with the Suicide Squad until she learned to control her animal instincts better. However, Vixen remains an underrated DC hero because her power levels increase when she loses control, as this triggers a rage that enables her to match anyone in power.

1) Lobo

Lobo is the most powerful character to have been part of both the Suicide Squad and the Justice League. Lobo first showed up on Earth as an intergalactic bounty hunter who didn’t mind killing anyone who got in his way. He was a member of the Justice League more than once, but it was always short-lived since he is so violent. He is also very hypocritical, as he was one of the members who wouldn’t accept Frost as a former criminal.

Lobo has also appeared in the Suicide Squad, albeit in brief runs. One of the most notable instances was in the DC Rebirth Suicide Squad series, where he was a member of Amanda Waller’s first Squad. Batman ended up blowing up his head, but Lobo was able to regenerate, showing that no one can really stop him. Lobo’s strength has undefined limits, and he has proven to be a match for even Superman and Etrigan the Demon in fights.

