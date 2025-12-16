5 Worst Ways Suicide Squad Members Have Died

Task Force X, aka the Suicide Squad, is a secret government-sanctioned team of incarcerated supervillains who are conscripted and forced to undertake life-threatening missions in the interest of national security. If they succeed, they get time off their extensive prison sentences. If they fail their mission or disobey a direct order, the small bombs implanted into the back of their heads will detonate, killing them. As the team’s name suggests, not every mission goes smoothly, and oftentimes members will be reduced to bits and pieces either from the bombs in their necks or on the suicide missions that they’re forced to undertake. The deaths of Suicide Squad members are some of the most graphic and brutal deaths in DC Comics history.

Unsurprisingly, the life of a Suicide Squad member is often incredibly short, with death lurking at every turn. Despite suffering gruesome demises in the service –albeit forced—of their country, many of these villains still die as reluctant heroes.

5) Osiris Tears Persuader in Half

Inspired by the 31st-century supervillain of the same name, Cole Parker, aka Persuader, wields an Atomic Axe that can cut through everything. To discredit Black Adam and his Black Marvel family, who were becoming a significant political power as the leaders of Khandaq, Amanda Waller, the founder and mastermind behind the Suicide Squad, dispatched her team to kill them. During the fight, Persuader tried to kill Black Adam’s wife, Isis, with his axe. Isis’ brother, Osiris, flew towards Persuader at supersonic speed like a bullet. The sudden impact of Osiris’ attack tore Persuader in two. It’s revealed that Waller orchestrated this to happen, recording Osiris killing Persuader and leaking the footage to the public, thereby tarnishing Black Adam’s political reputation.

4) Chemo Melts Windfall

Wendy Jones, aka Windfall, was originally a wind-manipulating villain until she reformed and joined the superhero team the Outsiders. However, a tragedy caused Windfall to return to villainy before eventually getting sent to jail. Like the rest of the Squad, Windfall was offered a reduced sentence in exchange for going on suicide missions. During a mission in the Middle East, several of the Squad’s members betrayed the group, including the gigantic radioactive monster known as Chemo. When Chemo tried to spray toxic waste on the Squad members not part of the mutiny, Windfall created a barrier to protect them. Unfortunately, Windfall’s shield couldn’t last, and she was reduced to bones as the acid consumed her flesh.

3) Sharks Eat the Shark

Not to be confused with the longtime Suicide Squad member King Shark, Karshon, aka the Shark, is a lesser-known Green Lantern villain. When the freedom fighter/terrorist team, the Revolutionaries, attacked a nuclear submarine, the Squad was sent to apprehend them. The Shark ate one of the Revolutionaries named Scale, in front of his brother, Fin. Once defeated, the Revolutionaries were forced to join the Suicide Squad. However, this proved to be the Shark’s undoing. During a later mission, Fin and he were sent on a mission to infiltrate an enemy base underwater. As payback for Scale’s death, Fin stabbed the Shark, drawing blood, and then used his telepathy to encourage a swarm of sharks to devour the cannibalistic supervillain in a feeding frenzy.

2) Blockbuster gets Crushed and Burned Alive

Although the villain Mark Desmond, aka Blockbuster, is incredibly strong, he was the very first member of the Suicide Squad to die. For the Squad’s debut mission, they were tasked to stop the rampage of Brimstone, a giant ever-burning cyber-demon from Apokolips created to serve Darkseid. Standing several stories tall, Brimstone towered over the Suicide Squad. With no effort, Brimstone picked up Blockbuster like a small toy and began simultaneously crushing and burning him alive. When Brimstone finally let go, Blockbuster’s mangled, flaming corpse crashed to the ground. His death made one thing painfully clear: any member of the Suicide Squad could die at any given moment.

1) Eliza and Larvanaut are Devoured by Mutant Ants

Eliza and Larvanaut were all-new characters who, in their debut appearance, suffered one of the most gruesome demises in DC Comics history. When the Squad is sent to investigate a mysterious island, they quickly discover that it’s infested with swarms of carnivorous mutant ants. The first to bite the dust is Eliza, who can talk to animals. Unfortunately for her, the ants don’t listen to her pleas for mercy, and they devour her. The reptilian villain Larvanaut meets a similar fate: even after he kills the queen of the colony, the ants still consume him. The idea of millions of tiny ants eating a person alive as they writhe and scream in agony is nothing short of pure nightmare fuel.

