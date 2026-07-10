10 Most Powerful Versions of Suicide Squad Members, Ranked by Powers

The Suicide Squad is a collection of DC Comics’ greatest villains and anti-heroes who are forced to go on deadly missions that many don’t survive. Controlled by Amanda Waller, this secret government black-ops task force recruits incarcerated villains and offers them a reduced sentence in exchange for completing missions in service of America. The power levels of the Suicide Squad members range from petty D-List crooks to near-unstoppable supervillains. However, as is often the case in comics, many members of the Suicide Squad have received extraordinary power boosts. Additionally, there are versions of these villains and anti-heroes across the multiverse who possess far greater abilities than those on Earth-0. Either way, these powered-up versions of Suicide Squad members would be able to survive even the deadliest of missions.

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The Suicide Squad has had dozens of characters join their ranks over the decades, ranging from one-time missions to some of the team’s most consistent members. Either way, these are the mightiest incarnations of villains and anti-heroes who have at some point been members of the Suicide Squad.

10) Absolute Killer Croc

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Part of what makes the Absolute Universe so great is how it takes classic DC villains and gives them terrifying upgrades, with Batman’s rogues’ gallery becoming nightmare-inducing abominations. Killer Croc often serves as the Suicide Squad’s muscle, but in the Absolute Universe, he is much bigger and way more terrifying. Instead of being born with a skin condition that gives him a reptile-like appearance, this version of Killer Croc was originally a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne with no reptilian traits to speak of. However, he was kidnapped as a young adult and experimented on by the scientists at Ark M. They transformed him into a gigantic crocodilian beast who towers over Batman. Killer Croc also possesses a massive jaw which is filled with dozens of razor-sharp teeth and that extends down to his chest. Thankfully for Batman, this version of Killer Croc sometimes remembers his humanity and will even help his childhood friend on occasion.

9) Absolute Bane

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

There have been several times in DC Comics when Bane has been forced to join the Suicide Squad under the orders of Amanda Waller. Ironically, Bane’s most powerful form comes when he’s forced to act as a lackey to an even more powerful and sadistic mastermind. In the Absolute Universe, Bane works as the Joker’s enforcer. He underwent numerous procedures at Ark M that allowed him to be infused with the strength-enhancing drug Venom. When the scientists were done with their experiments on him, Bane had grown to be a goliath of a man, even when he’s not actively using Venom. In his base form, Bane could effortlessly break three of Batman’s limbs with light taps. And when Bane does use the Venom, he doubles and even triples in size. At his peak, Bane becomes a multi-story tall monster that can shrug off a building falling on top of him and the Batmobile ramming into him at top speed. Bane can even regenerate from wounds caused by a bite from Absolute Killer Croc and is so strong that he nearly ripped the giant humanoid reptile in half.

8) Clone Army Parasite

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Parasite is one of the strongest villains that the Suicide Squad ever recruited, but there was a time when the classic Superman villain became so powerful that he had threatened all of Metropolis. After being experimented on by the mad scientists Graft and Dr. Pharm, Parasite is given a new ability that’s so potent that he can’t control it. Parasite discovers that he can continuously create smaller clones of himself that inherit his overwhelming desire to feed on energy. His clone army soon numbers in the hundreds, if not thousands, and they absorb everything in their path overrunning Metropolis. Even worse, some of these clones shrink to a microscopic size and become airborne viruses. Anyone who inhales this virus finds themselves mutated and assimilated into the Parasite’s endless horde. Even Superman is infected and converted into a Parasite-like monster. If left unchecked, Parasite’s army and virus could have spread across the planet.

7) Yellow Lantern Black Adam

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Black Adam was a brief but powerful member of the Suicide Squad during the “War of the Gods” storyline, where he helped them fight the evil sorceress Circe. However, Black Adam received his greatest power many years later. When an intergalactic space cult invaded Earth, Black Adam worked alongside Sinestro and his Corps to defend the planet. When the invaders nearly defeat Black Adam, Sinestro granted the anti-hero his very own Yellow Lantern ring. With this power boost, Black Adam and the rest of the Sinestro Corps managed to defeat the cult and save the Earth. Black Adam held on to the Yellow Lanter ring , but he will only use it in the direst of circumstances. Black Adam already possesses the powers of the Egyptian Pantheon and is strong enough to contend with Shazam and Superman. However, the Yellow Lantern ring, which Black Adam mastered almost instantaneously, grants him the ability to conjure nearly anything that he can imagine as powerful energy constructs.

6) Global Poison Ivy

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Poison Ivy has always been one of Batman’s most powerful adversaries, but she once was able to extend her plant-domination abilities on a global scale. In an unbelievable feat of mass-floral control, Poison Ivy managed to spread her influence to every fruit and vegetable on the planet and to use that flora to exert her control over people. Every person who eats vegetables or fruit soon finds themselves bent to the will of Poison Ivy. As a consequence, Poison Ivy becomes connected to and controls the minds of billions of people across the Earth. Every world power, army, sorcerer, superhero, and supervillain became the blindly loyal extension of Poison Ivy’s will. Even Justice League members like Superman were transformed into her faithful servants who were directed to hunt down Batman and Catwoman. By exploiting humanity’s need to eat fruits and vegetables, Poison Ivy created a new world order with herself as the all-powerful and all-knowing goddess beloved by her brainwashed subjects.

5) Magic Master Bizarro

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When Amanda Waller sought to detain the world’s superheroes, one of her strongest enforcers was the latest member of the Suicide Squad, the imperfect clone of Superman known as Bizarro. However, if Waller had recruited Bizarro just a few months earlier, she would have had control over a god-like being. Superman is famously weak to magic, but when a group of sorcerers attacked Bizarro, they inadvertently gave him a cosmic power-up. As a being strengthened by magic instead of weakened by it, Bizarro became an instant master of the mystic arts. Bizarro used his newfound abilities to summon some of the strongest magical artifacts across the cosmos to turn everyone in Metropolis into creatures like himself. Bizarro’s constant meddling with magic and reality-warping was threatening the entire universe. With the strength of Superman and magic comparable to some of DC’s greatest sorcerers, Bizarro became a truly terrifying and all-powerful villain.

4) Mask Lobo

Image Courtesy of DC and Dark Horse Comics

In one of the craziest crossovers of all time, DC and Dark Horse Comics had their two most chaotic, destructive, and unkillable characters merge into one terrifying amalgamation. The one-shot Lobo/Mask crossover saw the Main Man Lobo taking on a contract to hunt down and capture the Mask. After fighting and flying around the world several times in a matter of seconds, Lobo and the Mask decide to join forces once they realize that they can’t hurt each other. Lobo then puts on the Mask and becomes unstoppable. Lobo is already the most powerful person the Suicide Squad has ever brought into their ranks, as he can fight on par with Superman, battle gods, and tow suns. However, the Mask grants its hosts unrivaled reality-warping and toon-force abilities, turning them into living cartoons that can manifest weapons out of thin air, shapeshift into anything, and instantly recover from any damage. If Lobo kept wearing the Mask, no force in the universe would have been able to stop him.

3) Multiversal Harley Quinn

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Harley Quinn is one of the Suicide Squad’s most iconic members and has gone on countless wacky adventures that have seen her receive bizarre power-ups. Harley’s chaos and madness eventually proved to be so destructive that she accidentally threatened the stability of the multiverse. When she grabbed a cartoon clown fish out of thin air and used it as a weapon, she assumed that it was just a hallucination. However, Harley soon discovered that not only was the fish real, but that she had stolen it from a parallel universe. Apparently, Harley is so insane and unpredictable that she gained the ability to create tears between dimensions and travel across the multiverse. Although the exact extent and control of Harley’s new ability is never defined, what is confirmed by the hero Lady Quark is that the more Harley meddles with these portals, the more she destabilizes the multiverse and threatens to destroy it.

2) Manchester Black-Prime

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Superman villain Manchester Black is the most powerful telepathic and telekinetic villain the Suicide Squad ever recruited. However, his most powerful form came after his death. When Manchester Black’s body was destroyed, his psychic energy spread across Metropolis. Later when the all-powerful Superboy-Prime sought to become Metropolis’s newest hero, Black began attacking the reformed villain. Trapping Prime within his own mindscape, Black had him fight all of his past mistakes and regrets. Eventually, Superboy-Prime couldn’t take it anymore and unleashed a retcon punch, which in the past has rewritten the entire multiverse. This is what Black was counting on, as he absorbed the energy of Prime’s retcon punch to not only bring himself back to life, but to imbue himself with Prime’s powers as well. Superboy-Prime is among the most powerful beings in the DC Multiverse, whose strength allows him to not only fracture reality but also manipulate the fourth wall. All this power, plus Black’s psychic powers, makes him a villain who could potentially reboot the entire multiverse.

1) Great Darkness Deathstroke

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The assassin, mercenary, and frequent Suicide Squad member Deathstroke received a power-up so great that he became the ultimate threat of the DC Multiverse. To restore the original multiverse by destroying the current version, the villain Pariah harnessed the Great Darkness, the infinite source of all evil. Pariah would spread his influence over other villains to create the Dark Army. One of the most prominent members of the Dark Army was Deathstroke, who led the Secret Society of Supervillains on an invasion of Titans Tower. When it seemed that the day was won with Pariah being banished to a paradise world, things only got worse as the Great Darkness made Deathstroke its new host. Fueled by the Great Darkness, Deathstroke transformed into a hulking multiversal villain who was strong enough to challenge DC’s entire superhero community, create energy constructs, attack people telepathically, and command the Dark Army. Fueled by nihilism, Deathstroke threatened to destroy the infinite multiverse with the power of the Great Darkness.

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