The Mask 2 With Jim Carrey Would Be a 31-Year Turnaround After His Original $10 Million Rejection

If there’s one thing Hollywood clearly loves these days, it’s revisiting past hits. Just lately, we’ve had new sequels to Toy Story, The Devil Wears Prada, Beetlejuice, Top Gun, and Gladiator, among others. But the thing is that not every story actually deserves this treatment, since many of them already said everything they had to say and are only being revived because the name still holds commercial value. However, The Mask is a different case, because even more than thirty years after its release, the movie is still remembered not only as a ’90s classic, but also as a rare comedy that feels inseparable from its lead.

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Plus, this isn’t a franchise that stayed active over the decades — quite the opposite. Aside from the infamous Son of the Mask, released in 2005, Hollywood has basically left the property untouched, which also makes the idea of a true The Mask 2 feel very different from so many legacy sequels being announced today. Basically, the audience never actually got the continuation it should have gotten.

The Mask 2 Would Have Happened if Jim Carrey Hadn’t Turned It Down

image courtesy of new line cinema

When The Mask hit theaters in 1994, it became one of the most talked-about films of the year. The story follows Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey), a shy bank clerk who finds a magical mask capable of turning him into a completely unhinged version of himself. It’s simple, but the real hook is that it gave Carrey exactly the kind of space no one else could really pull off at the time: turning every scene into an explosion of energy, exaggerated expressions, and physical comedy. And from there, the success was immediate, grossing $352 million worldwide, while also helping cement both him and Cameron Diaz as major stars.

Because of that, a sequel was naturally put on the table almost immediately. So shortly after the release, Carrey was offered $10 million to return as the character in The Mask 2. Today, that already sounds like a significant amount, right? But back then, it was a massive paycheck for a sequel that seemed all but guaranteed. Still, Carrey completely turned it down, stating in an interview with Barbara Walters in 1995 that repeating a character he had already played no longer represented a creative challenge for him.

That decision may seem hard to understand at first; after all, the movie was a phenomenon, and the follow-up looked like easy money. But the context at the time explains a lot: the actor was going through a very unique moment in his career. After exploding with Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber in an extremely short span of time, he had the freedom to choose any project he wanted. And it’s interesting to see that it ended up being a smart move, because we’ve seen many actors get stuck playing the same character and end up with a very limited career because of it. If Carrey is still a huge name today (even without recent releases), it’s because of that choice. Liar Liar, The Truman Show, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Bruce Almighty, Yes Man, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind wouldn’t be the same without him.

image courtesy of new line cinema

So Son of the Mask came as another attempt to further explore the universe of the film, but as a spin-off centered on a baby born with the mask’s powers. However, it didn’t come close to the success of the original, making only $60 million worldwide against a budget of $84–100 million. And that leads everyone to one conclusion: any Mask movie doesn’t work without Carrey. And sure, that feels obvious today, but at the time, many still believed it wasn’t him but the franchise itself that was strong enough to stand on its own. But a big part of the appeal always came from the way the actor performed: the absurd transformations, the exaggerated mannerisms, the cartoon-like references, and the chaotic energy.

Curiously, in recent times, the movie has resurfaced thanks to comments from both Carrey and Diaz, as well as the original director, Chuck Russell. And the topic? The possibility of a sequel finally happening.

Why a Real The Mask Sequel Could Work Today

image courtesy of new line cinema

As mentioned earlier, it’s always worth asking what the justification is for bringing a sequel to a film years later. And with The Mask, there’s a very strong argument: there was never a true sequel to the story. And even if that sounds like a small detail, it makes all the difference, because it means less of a nostalgia cash-in attempt and more of an opportunity to finally deliver something that was left unfinished for decades. The character and its story have become classics.

Because of that, Russell recently gave an interview where he opened up about the possibility of The Mask 2, confirming that there had always been conversations about it. But even though he would be open to a new production, Carrey would be essential to the project. And the actor himself also stated in 2024 that he would return to the role as long as there was a creatively strong concept for the film, which is pretty reasonable on his part, considering that nowadays many productions have ended up getting sequels that made very little sense, like Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Diaz, who played Tina Carlyle, also said she would return, but only if Carrey was involved as well. In other words, everyone basically agrees that the actor is the heart of this universe.

But no, none of these statements mean that The Mask 2 is close to happening. On the other hand, for the first time in a long while, the right people seem open to the possibility. And the truth is that everyone would probably love to see Stanley Ipkiss again, especially considering Carrey’s absence from the industry since Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and the fact that he was seriously considering retirement (even though it was later clarified more as a creative break). Seeing him put on the mask once again after more than thirty years would definitely sell tickets.

image courtesy of new line cinema

Also, an older Stanley, decades after the events of the original, opens up far more possibilities than just repeating the same ’90s jokes. A smart sequel could use the passage of time as part of the story instead of pretending it never happened. It could deepen the consequences and introduce challenges that actually fit a more mature and experienced version of the protagonist. The mask still exists, both considering the ending of the original movie and Son of the Mask, and Stanley is the only person who truly understands what it does and the kind of damage it can cause.

Many recent sequels have leaned too heavily on references, cameos, and nostalgia, using them as a substitute for a strong narrative. But while that approach can generate initial excitement, it rarely delivers lasting results. The Mask universe has room for new ideas, especially since the original movie only explored a small portion of the mask’s potential and took a much lighter tone than the source material in the comics.

So there might not be a better time to finally find out what The Mask 2 that audiences never got would actually look like. It would, in fact, be a truly phenomenal turnaround.

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