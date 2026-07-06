5 Legendary Marvel Superheroes So Powerful They Need a Permanent Nerf to Their Powers

Marvel Comics took superheroes in an all-new direction. While their distinguished competition was known for creating some of the most powerful heroes ever, Marvel instead made their heroes more human. However, that doesn’t mean that their heroes are weak. Characters like Thor and Hulk were amazingly powerful, and they were just the beginning. Power scaling has always been a big part of superhero comics and numerous Marvel heroes have gotten buffs that make them extremely powerful. Nowadays, their characters are some of the most potent in the history of comics. That’s not always a good thing, though; in fact, some characters have gotten way less interesting because of how powerful they’ve become.

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Power levels rising is a natural part of superhero comics, but so are losing powers. Over the years, numerous characters have gotten nerfed, their power levels lowered. While there are times this can be annoying, it’s always been one of the most interesting things to do with overpowered characters. Readers get to watch them struggle in new ways, taking stories in unique directions. These five Marvel heroes have gotten too powerful and they could use a nerf to make them interesting again.

5) Iceman

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Omega-level mutants are some of the X-Men’s most potent. These mutants have power levels that make them akin to gods; depending on their powers, some of them could end the world with a few errant thoughts. Not all mutants have this kind of power immediately, like Iceman. He was the joker of the X-Men and his ice powers have grown a lot over the years. This was an interesting part of the character’s development, watching him become more potent. In the ’90s, his powers would start growing even more and now he’s one of the most powerful people on the planet. Iceman’s greater powers have made him more formidable in battle, but if we’re being honest he’s gotten way too powerful. He can freeze the flames of Hell; that’s an insane feat. There’s no threat at all to him and it’s made it difficult for fans to connect to his adventures. Taking his powers down to a manageable level could help fans get back into him.

4) Scarlet Witch

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Scarlet Witch is the Sorcerer Supreme, which was a huge mistake with the character, honestly. See, one of the problems with Wanda Maximoff is her power level. She started out with “hex powers”, abilities that allowed her to mess with the laws of probability, as well as magical powers. In the 21st century, her powers were changed to reality altering, making her even more potent. Wanda’s power level have led to numerous stories where she lost control of herself, becoming evil, and her latest change feels like Marvel trying to make her powerful without going back to the evil Wanda well. If there are any heroes who didn’t really need more power, it is Scarlet Witch. Wanda isn’t really all that interesting of a character once you take away her power drama, and Marvel needs to concentrate on making her a better character rather than a more powerful one. Sure, she’s been having solo books lately, but there’s a reason why they keep getting relaunched; she just can’t maintain sales. Nerfing her would give her stories greater stakes, which could equal more reader engagement. Her stories are honestly boring because she’s so powerful. It’s about time to end that.

3) Jean Grey

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Jean Grey is one of the most powerful X-Men and she’s only gotten stronger in recent years. She was always a powerhouse; her telepathy was ranked just below Professor X’s and her telekinesis can either smash mountains or allow her to move a single molecule. However, she was eventually given the power of the Phoenix Force, which defined her for years and has since returned to her, making her into the team’s most powerful member by far. A lot of fans, myself included, were happy about this at first but Marvel botched it. Jean was suddenly out in space doing cosmic being-level stuff and fans just weren’t at all interested. She became more of a set of powers than an actual character and the only way to fix that is to nerf her. Taking away the Phoenix Force would definitely be a step in that direction, but you don’t even have to take it away completely; maybe have her lose access to some of its abilities. Her current power level is ruining the character and we need to fix that ASAP.

2) The Sentry

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Nerfing the Sentry is sort of against the core of the character, but it’s about time. The Sentry was introduced to be the Marvel Superman, a character with an insane power level with the kind of problems that made Marvel heroes unique. He had the power of a million exploding suns and basically had every power you could think, helping the heroes defeat the greatest enemies. It was later revealed that his powers come from reality altering abilities, making him even more potent then he was before. His extreme power level exacerbated his mental issues as well, creating the Void and making him his own worst enemy. The Sentry was already powerful when he was first introduced, but the mid to late ’00s would see him become one of the most powerful beings on Earth. Nerfing him could take him in new directions, which has been one of the biggest problems with the character; he always ends up in the same kind of story. He needs a shot in the arm and maybe lowering his powers would give that to him.

1) The Hulk

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The Hulk is the strongest one there is and it’s honestly gotten really, really boring. Bruce Banner was caught in the explosion of the gamma bomb he invented, changing his life forever. For years, it was thought that he mutated by the gamma radiation, which is sort of true, but it’s since been revealed that he was created by the One Below All, who used gamma radiation to create powerful beings to do its bidding. So, now, instead of being a character made by science, he’s one forged by divine power and he’s gotten so powerful it’s not fun anymore. He has potentially infinite strength, is basically indestructible, and has a powerful healing factor. It’s gotten to the point where his power level is just completely ridiculous. Even talking about the Hulk online has gotten annoying, because most of his fans are just dropping feats on you without ever talking about the character. Hulk needs to get nerfed, losing some of his power and becoming a more interesting hero.

What Marvel heroes do you think need to be nerfed? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!