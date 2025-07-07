Meet the New Captain America: Marvel Reveals Details on Steve Rogers’ Replacement

A new volume of Captain America is the perfect time to introduce readers to yet another shield bearer. Captain America #1 by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Valerio Schiti was released last week, and it revisited the moment when Steve Rogers emerged from the ice after World War II, but just before he joined the Avengers. Another character’s story was also shown: David Colton, a young boy inspired by the 9/11 attack to join the armed forces. Similar to Steve Rogers, David’s story appeared to conclude with an offer for super-soldier serum, but now, fans can find out more information on Marvel’s new Captain America.

Marvel released interior pages for Captain America #2, along with an interview with writer Chip Zdarsky, that reveals more about David Colton. “David is a Captain America lost to time, coming to life in a post-9/11 world. And now Steve Rogers, his hero, is back and under David’s command. He’s finally meeting his hero. They say to never meet your heroes,” Zdarsky said. “It’s been really challenging and satisfying working out David’s story and how a modern world and war would affect someone taking on this mantle. It’s been especially satisfying writing Steve, seeing this new world through David’s eyes, and what it means for his journey.”

captain america #2 first look

captain america #2 first look

captain america #2 first look

Steve Rogers and David Colton are part of a team infiltrating Latveria to rescue diplomats being held prisoner by Doctor Doom. The opening arc of Captain America is set in the past, but the events will set the stage for upcoming stories once we jump back to the present day. “Latveria is a problem, and Doom’s shadow is long,” teased Zdarsky.

The preview pages show a full-grown David Colton relaxing on an army jeep while one of his comrades gets a shave from one of the locals. David is wearing his green Captain America costume, which is also highlighted when he and Steve jump out of a plane together on another page. Steve is wearing a new stealth suit, since it doesn’t make much sense to sneak into another country while wearing the colors of the United States of America.

The Captain Americas and Howling Commandos then encounter Doctor Doom — or at least a Doombot — but the pair of Howling Commandos are unable to take him down. David charges in with his shield, while Steve whips his shield to offer support. Marvel also shared covers for Captain America #4 by Ben Harvey, Fabrizio de Tommaso, and Chip Zdarsky, as well as Valerio Schiti’s design sheet for David Colton’s Captain America.

captain america #4 cover by ben harvey

captain america #4 variant cover by fabrizio de tommaso

captain america #4 variant cover by chip zdarsky

david colton design sheet by valerio schiti

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: AN UNTOLD ORIGIN! Witness the rise of one of Marvel’s most infamous villains as Captain America comes face to face with DOOM for the FIRST time!” the description of Captain America #2 reads. “This is Latveria like you’ve never seen it before… Also: Who is David Colton, and can Steve trust him to have his back as they infiltrate a hostile country with the new Howling Commandos?”

Captain America #2 goes on sale August 6th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!