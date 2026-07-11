5 Times Spider-Man Lost His Powers, and How They Show He’s a True Hero

Spider-Man is Marvel’s most popular superhero, and that prestige comes from a beautiful mix of his character and his abilities. Spider-Man is one of the most inspirational heroes of all. He used his powers selfishly, but learned that he needed to use them to protect others and save the world. Peter grew from a self-centered, angry young man to one of the most mature, heroic people in all of Marvel. Everyone can see themselves in Spider-Man, and watching him rise above all his adversities with an endlessly kind heart is always incredible to watch and definitely part of what makes him so popular.

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On the other hand, Spider-Man’s powers are a massive draw. They’re simple to imagine but inspire endless creativity. They’re thematic but powerful, letting Spider-Man duke it out with just about every tier of threats and giving him his own truly unique style. Of course, while his character is built around his powers, he’s much more than just what he can do. Spider-Man is a hero even without his powers, and he’s proven it time and again. Today, we’re going to look at five times that Spider-Man lost his powers and examine how he showed us that he’s still a true hero.

5) “Revenge of the Spider-Slayer”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Let’s start things off with a semi-power loss, as, in this story, Spider-Man only lost one ability. The Spider-Slayer returned with the intent to kill everyone J. Jonah Jameson cared about, inevitably drawing him into conflict with Spider-Man and the Avengers. To stop Smythe and his army of insect-empowered warriors, Spider-Man detonated a device that wiped their animal senses, including his Spider-Sense. The Spider-Sense is Peter’s foundational ability, letting him dodge and detect every threat and focus on how to best save people instead of just staying alive, and he had to learn to be a hero without it.

Instead of spending time trying to restore his Spider-Sense, Peter immediately threw himself into training and preparation. He studied under Shang-Chi to develop his own martial art and kept going out every day to help people. He lost one of his biggest advantages, but he didn’t even hesitate to find a workaround. Spider-Man, if nothing else, is defined by determination and a drive to always get back up and make the best of his situation. Nothing shows that better than how he lost his best power and didn’t even bat an eye.

4) “Powerless”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man has always struggled with the burden of being a secret hero. That’s especially true when he sees the impact his double life has on his loved ones. After a brush with death made him fearful of how Aunt May would react to his loss, he decided to strip himself of his powers. Unfortunately, the doctor who helped him was actually the Chameleon in disguise, and the villain made sure to send Spidey’s worst foes after the depowered hero. With Black Cat’s help, Spider-Man eventually regained his powers, but how he acted without them is key here.

Peter enjoyed his safer, less complicated life at first, but then he saw how many problems he should have been able to help with but couldn’t. He couldn’t stop someone in front of him from being mugged, and he couldn’t save innocent civilians from the Scorpion. Peter found that he couldn’t sit on the sidelines and threw himself back into the fray, powerless or not. He fought the Scorpion, someone who could overpower him when he had his abilities, even though every moment almost killed him. Peter refused to not help people, and that’s the greatest measure of a hero.

3) Spider-Man: The Final Adventure

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The “Clone Saga” was a long, tumultuous, disastrous time for Spider-Man. Nobody could decide how they wanted it to end, but Marvel did try to legitimately bring a close to Peter’s time as Spider-Man in this miniseries. Peter battled villains created from his own mutated DNA. In the end, the only way for Spider-Man to save the day was to combine his own DNA with the cure, which had the inadvertent side effect of purging him of his powers. Peter Parker was Spider-Man no more, and he learned to live with that. He focused on his career, his marriage, and even started volunteering at homeless shelters.

In every other story, Spider-Man losing his powers was designed to be temporary, but here, it was supposed to be permanent. So, this story gave Peter the best conclusion it could. It showed that Peter had learned so much from his time as Spider-Man, and that even if he lost his powers for good, he would still dedicate himself to helping others however he could. He would always find a way to use whatever power he had, large or small, responsibly. Even if Peter didn’t have powers, the spirit of Spider-Man would live on.

2) Amazing Spider-Man #12

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This was the first story where Spider-Man lost his powers, and it set a great precedent for all the ones that came after. In this tale, Peter didn’t take a special serum or expose himself to a powerful new invention, but he caught the common cold, which messed with him so badly that his powers practically disappeared. Even still, without any knowledge as to why his powers were failing him, Spider-Man suited up and went to fight Doctor Octopus to save Betty Brant. He stood less than zero chance, but he still fought, and that’s what’s most important.

At this point, Spider-Man was still a kid who barely had any idea of how his powers worked. He just barely beat Doc Ock when he was at his best, and now the villain had the woman he loved hostage, and Peter was weaker than ever. Even with everything against him, Peter stood his ground and tried to save the day. Spider-Man is all about standing up despite adversity, and Peter overcame every fear and reason to stay out of it to fight, even when he knew he was going to lose. He’s a hero who never leaves anyone hanging.

1) Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man’s biggest power-loss story came in his very first annual, which also introduced the Sinister Six. This is definitely Spider-Man’s most interesting loss of powers, as everything came from inside. Peter’s overwhelming guilt about letting Uncle Ben die led to him thinking that he didn’t deserve to be a hero, and his powers faded as a result. Still, when the Sinister Six kidnapped Betty and Aunt May, he chose to fight them, powers or no. He ultimately realized that his powers were still there, just kept dormant by his own guilt. Overcoming it, he defeated each of his greatest villains, showing the world that nothing could keep Spider-Man down.

Just like in the previous entry, Peter chose to fight, even knowing that he didn’t have his powers. He risked his life to save everyone, no matter the risk to himself. This version also focused on the core of guilt that drove Spider-Man’s earliest stories. He has always taken the blame for tragedies he feels he could have prevented, and here it roared up louder than ever, sapping even his abilities. Still, as guilt-ridden as he was, Peter didn’t quit. Guilt may have spurred him on at the start, but a genuine determination to do what’s right is what pushes Spider-Man on every day. He’s so much more than just guilt. He is a genuine, true hero.

Which time Spider-Man lost his powers is your favorite? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!