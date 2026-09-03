DC Is Giving Fans Exactly What They Want For Batman Day (And We Can’t Wait)

There are countless superheroes, each with their own fandoms and incredible stories, but none are like Batman. The Dark Knight is arguably the most popular hero of all time. Heck, he’s one of the most popular fictional characters of all time. Batman is everywhere, starring in movies, TV shows, games, and more, not to mention his incredible comics, which are undergoing what I can only describe as a renaissance of quality and creativity. The world over, love for Batman and everything he represents unites millions of fans. Something about this traumatized young man who turned his pain into a drive to improve the world has spoken to all of us, and DC is making sure to celebrate him to the fullest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This September 19 is Batman Day, where fans of all ages can come together to show their appreciation for the character who means so much to so many. DC isn’t pulling any punches, either, as this Batman Day is gearing up to be the biggest celebration yet, featuring a worldwide collaboration, special releases of Batman’s newest adventures, and even paper masks in the style of his most famous artists. Best of all, it features a new adventure starring both the mainline and Absoltue Batmen in a single book, showing us everything great about both heroes. This Batman Day is going to be a massive celebration, and today, we’re walking through everything it has to offer.

The Batmen of Two Worlds Tackle One Mission

The central attraction for this year’s Batman Day celebration is, of course, Batman of Two Worlds, a one-shot comic featuring both the mainline universe’s Caped Crusader and his Absolute counterpart in the same book. In both worlds, a theft is committed, and we follow both Batmen as they solve the mystery and bring the criminal to justice in their own way. Even though they’re the same character, the two Batmen have their own views on what justice means, and their own methods, and we’ll get to see everything on full display. We’ll finally get these two side-by-side to compare, contrast, and marvel at everything similar and different about these two takes on one legendary hero.

Of course, the story bringing these two Bats together is only possible because their incredible creative teams are joining together. The mainline Batman story will feature the legendary writer Matt Fraction and artist Javi Fernández, with Tomeu Morey on colors and Clayton Cowles handling letters. The Absolute Batman story will have the equally incredible Scott Snyder as writer, artist Nick Derington, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Tom Napolitano. A huge draw of Batman is that he can be so much to so many people, and his versatility is on full display with this phenomenal team of heavy-hitting Batman-lovers.

“Without giving too much away,” said Scott Snyder, “both stories are about theft, what theft means in one world versus the other, and what Batman’s form of justice looks like in each. That was the guiding principle that gave us the opportunity to tell two stories that celebrate each interpretation.”

“At the heart of it, it’s really simple,” said Matt Fraction. “One problem, two solutions. Each version of Batman has his own way of working and his own solution to that problem. The fun was putting them side by side so you can see the similarities, the differences, and the unique flavor and texture of each world.”

This special one-shot will drop in participating comic shops worldwide on September 19, 2026, for the incredible price of just $2.99. If there were ever a day to run to your local comic shop, it is certainly then.

A Global Celebration for a Worldwide Inspiration

Batman Day isn’t stopping with just one new comic, either. This party is going the world over, and it includes plenty more amazing, awesome benefits for fans of all ages. As mentioned above, DC is putting out special paper Batman masks, meaning that everyone can head to their participating local shop and don a cowl of their very own! All masks were drawn by the spectacular Ryan Sook, created to mimic the styles of Jorge Jiménez, Nick Dragotta, Jim Lee, and Frank Miller, respectively. In short, that means there will be masks for the current Batman, Absolute Batman, “Hush”-era Batman, and the Dark Knight Returns.

While you’re picking up your copy of Batman of Two Worlds and your paper mask, be sure to check out the five special-edition hardcovers that DC is dropping on the same day. These books include:

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman Vol. 1: Daylight (HC, $29.99 US) by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, with special Absolute Batman homage cover.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman ’89 (HC, $29.99 US) by Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones, with a Batman Day exclusive dust jacket with artwork from the 1989 Batman movie. It even includes a digital code for the film.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman: H2SH Volume One (HC, $29.99 US) by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Deluxe Edition (HC, $44.99 US) by Frank Miller, with a new cover by Raymond Swanland featuring artwork from the animated adaptations and a digital code for both animated movies.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham – The Deluxe Edition (HC, $34.99 US) by Rafael Grampá.

The Batman Day celebrations are converging on both a local and global scale. Not only can you see all of the amazing books and releases at local shops around the world, but DC is partnering with comic shops, bookstores, publishers, and retail partners in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Japan to create truly magical experiences of all kinds. These collaborations are setting up creator signings, cosplay contests, giveaways, special guest appearances, exclusive retailer specials, charity events, and so much more. Visit DC.com/batman for more fan activity information, but in the meantime, here’s a taste of the global events DC is helping get ready.

San Antonio — Heroes & Fantasies (San Antonio, TX) will host Batman cosplay photo opportunities, local artists, Batman Day giveaways, and fundraising activities benefiting ComicBooks For Kids!

— Heroes & Fantasies (San Antonio, TX) will host Batman cosplay photo opportunities, local artists, Batman Day giveaways, and fundraising activities benefiting ComicBooks For Kids! Austin — Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy (Austin, TX) will feature a celebrity signing with Patricia Peters, Michelle Pfeiffer’s stunt double from Batman Returns, along with cosplay photo opportunities and a Tim Burton Batmobile replica.

— Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy (Austin, TX) will feature a celebrity signing with Patricia Peters, Michelle Pfeiffer’s stunt double from Batman Returns, along with cosplay photo opportunities and a Tim Burton Batmobile replica. Savannah — Neighborhood Comics (Savannah, GA) will host a Gotham cosplay contest with prizes for fans.

— Neighborhood Comics (Savannah, GA) will host a Gotham cosplay contest with prizes for fans. Buenos Aires — OVNI Press will celebrate Batman Day with a free nighttime costume party featuring cosplay contests, prizes, music, and Batman-themed activities.

— OVNI Press will celebrate Batman Day with a free nighttime costume party featuring cosplay contests, prizes, music, and Batman-themed activities. Italy — Panini Comics Italy will support participating shops across the country with Batman of Two Worlds comics, collectible masks, pin sets, and Batman-themed promotional items, highlighted by a signing appearance from Corrado Roi in Milan.

— Panini Comics Italy will support participating shops across the country with Batman of Two Worlds comics, collectible masks, pin sets, and Batman-themed promotional items, highlighted by a signing appearance from Corrado Roi in Milan. Brazil — Panini Brasil will celebrate Batman Day with exclusive events, influencer activities, special releases, and appearances by artist Alex Shibao.

Infinite Comics, One Website

Batman Day isn’t just for in-person events, either, as DC’s online platform is bringing you plenty of opportunities to celebrate. DC Universe Infinite is kicking things off with a special collection of free-to-read Batman comics, including Absolute Batman #1-3 and the entirety of the Batman: Wayne Family Adventures series, made to be scrolled in the mobile-friendly DC GO! vertical format. Visit DCUniverseInfinite.com or DC.com/batman for more details on that, or be sure to check out the app. DCUI is also offering a special promotion for new members, where you can pick up a 3–day free trial of the Ultra Monthly plan!

DCUI is also partnering with WB Games to deliver free Batcave Props in the LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight video game. Connect with your DCUI account at any subscription tier, including free, to pick up a Comic Rack Batcave Prop. Premium membership accounts, including those with the aforementioned free trial, also receive a special Jarro Batcave Prop, giving screentime to the most underrated Robin of all.

This Batman Day is going to be bigger, better, and more bomBATstic than ever before. It’s all about celebrating a character that matters to more people than any of us could ever know, in ways that many of us will never be able to properly express. This Batman Day is the chance to meet other fans who share the same love for this legendary character, and connect with the comics that made him who he is. Be sure to pay a visit to your local comic shop and celebrate alongside fans who love the Bat just as much.

“That’s the fun of Batman Day,” said Snyder. “It’s a chance to celebrate this character, spend time with other fans, and talk about the ways Batman has meant something in your own life.”

“I hope this comic inspires people to make a trip to their local comics shop every week,” said Fraction. “I hope it gets people excited about comics as a medium, reminds longtime readers what they fell in love with, or helps someone discover that feeling for the very first time. Come fall in love with comics like the rest of us!”

Batman Day is Saturday, September 19, 2026!