5 DC Comics Books You Don’t Want to Miss This Month (5/26)

We’re almost halfway through 2026, and DC Comics isn’t slowing down at all. It was just a few months ago that DC Comics kicked off its new Next Level initiative, giving fans a bunch of new series and jumping-on points. Well, the publisher is continuing that energy as we get ready for the summer. Between the Absolute Universe line expanding with new heroes and a handful of new crossovers and Elseworlds titles, there’s going to be something for everyone this month (especially if you’re a huge Sonic the Hedgehog fan).

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That’s right, DC Comics is collaborating with SEGA once more to create DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion, a new series that reunites both worlds and gives fans even more over-the-top partnerships. This month is also going to see two green heroes step into the spotlight, with Guy Gardner getting a one-shot and Absolute Green Arrow’s first issue dropping. Marvel might be laying the groundwork for its big Armageddon crossover, but DC Comics has a lot to offer as well. Read on to discover 5 books you’re not going to want to miss this month.

5. DC X Sonic The Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #1

I loved the original DC x Sonic the Hedgehog from 2025. I didn’t think the two franchises would work together, but somehow they did. So I’m quite excited that the two companies are collaborating for DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #1. There’s not too much to go off of from the solicits themselves, but we know the two worlds are colliding again. Plus, we have new classic Sonic pals featured in this one like Rouge and Cream (and yes, they get their own DC hero cosplay as well), so I think this is going to be fun.

4. Superman: Father of Tomorrow #1

This one honestly threw me the first time I heard about it, but honestly, I’m thinking this will be pretty interesting. Superman: Father of Tomorrow #1 is the first issue of a new Elseworlds series, and like all good Elseworlds, it can be distilled down to one question. In this case, that’s “What if Jor-EL was Krypton’s only survivor?”. That’s such a simple, but unique premise, I’m kind of surprised it’s never been done before. It’ll be fun to see how different the DC Universe changes when Superman’s dad effectively replaces his son as the main Man of Steel.

3. Tales of the Green Lantern Corps: Guy Gardner #1

He’s not everyone’s favorite Green Lantern, but damn if it’s not always fun seeing a Guy Gardner adventure. After having a sizable role in the Superman reboot and his attempt to go the distance in DC K.O., the hot-headed ringslinger has been having a banner year. Now Guy is nabbing the spotlight in a one-shot from Deadpool’s Gerry Dugan and Matteo Lolli. The solicitation promised a lot of fights for Guy in this special issue, including one against his longtime friend, John Stewart. If you like Green Lantern, you’re definitely going to want to check this one out.

2. Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1

It’s hard to believe that Barbara Gordon hasn’t anchored a book in years, but that’s changing this month as she steps into the spotlight again. Unfortunately, she’s also stepping into one of the most secure prisons in the DCU. This comic sees Barbara Gordon apprehended and sent to Supermax, Vandal Savage’s maximum security prison. Ever the clever mind, Barbara doesn’t plan on staying and starts working to break out of Supermax. It’s going to be weird seeing Barbara in prison and not as Batgirl or Oracle. But I’ve got no doubt she’s going to find justice during her escape.

1. Absolute Green Arrow #1

We’ve all been eagerly awaiting to know how Oliver Queen’s death in Absolute Evil would impact the Absolute Universe, and now we know. A killer archer known as the Long Bow Hunter has picked up Queen’s mission to bring justice to the billionaires of the world through lethal means. Absolute Black Canary is hot on the killer’s tail, but with a list of suspects all connected to the deceased Queen, determining the Long Bow Hunter’s identity might be more complicated than she thinks. I have no idea where this series is going, but I am damn excited.

What DC Comics book are you looking forward to this month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!