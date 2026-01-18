5 Great DC Supervillain Teams Nobody Talks About

In the world of comic books, particularly in DC Comics, superheroes constantly triumph over the forces of evil in epic clashes. As one can imagine, over time, these costumed criminals grow tired of fighting god-like heroes alone and being defeated, so they unite into powerful teams. Some of the most famous DC supervillain teams are world-threatening menaces like the Legion of Doom and the Crime Syndicate. Still, there are plenty of other evil alliances that most readers are unaware of because they have appeared sparingly in comics and other media. Yet despite their lack of notoriety, these supervillain teams offer interesting storylines and intimidating rosters of some of DC’s most notorious evildoers.

Whether their goals are world domination or the destruction of a singular hero, these underrated DC villain groups deserve more time in the spotlight.

5) Legion of Zoom

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While the Rogues are the most popular group of Flash villains, the Legion of Zoom is practically an army of almost every major and minor evildoer the Scarlet Speedster has ever fought. This team was brought together by the Reverse-Flash, who used his time-traveling powers to recruit the best incarnations of various Flash villains. The main lineup consists of Gorilla Grodd, the Turtle, Captain Cold, Golden Glider, and the Trickster. To toy with Barry Allen, Thawne also brainwashed and recruited the hero’s grown-up children from the future, the Tornado Twins. And for added support, Reverse-Flash conscribed over a dozen other Flash villains into his Legion, including Girder, Top, Bloodwork, Abra Kadabra, and Thinker. It took the entire Flash Family to defeat this overwhelming supervillain team.

4) Hyperclan

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Introduced in the critically acclaimed Justice League storyline “New World Order,” the Hyperclan at first seemed to be a brand-new alien superhero team dedicated to protecting Earth. Led by the charismatic Protex, humanity welcomed their new “saviors.” However, it was soon revealed that the group was, in fact, composed of disguised White Martians who were working to pave the way for an alien invasion to conquer Earth. With their White Martian physiologies, the Hyperclan members possess super-strength, flight, telepathy, shapeshifting, and heat vision. Despite only sparsely appearing outside of their introductory storyline, the Hyperclan introduced the incredible concept of White Martians in DC Comics and forever changed the lore of Martian Manhunter.

3) Monster Society of Evil

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The very first supervillain team in comic book history, the Monsters Society of Evil is a game-changing alliance of the strongest and strangest adversaries of Captain Marvel, who would later be renamed Shazam. The team’s founder and leader is Mr. Mind, a small alien worm with a genius-level intellect and telepathic powers. Almost every villain Shazam has ever faced has joined the Society at some point, including Black Adam, Dr. Sivana, Sabbac, King Kull, Mr. Atom, and Ibac. Its first appearance was also one of the first serialized stories in comic book history. While many of its members may seem goofy by today’s standards, their impact on comic books can’t be minimized.

2) Superman Revenge Squad

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman one of the strongest heroes of all time, so naturally, his villains try to even the playing field by teaming up against him. The Superman Revenge Squad is composed of various evildoers from both Earth and outer space who harbor personal grudges against Superman. Different versions of this team have been attacking the Man of Tomorrow since he was just Superboy. Morgan Edge, Lex Luthor, and Hank Henshaw have created various incarnations of the team. The Rebirth version of the Superman Revenge Squad was the most powerful, featuring near-unstoppable villains such as General Zod, Lex Luthor, Cyborg Superman, Eradicator, Mongul, Metallo, and Parasite. An alliance of Superman’s biggest haters, the Superman Revenge Squad is one of the most ruthless teams in DC Comics.

1) Fearsome Five

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Once considered to be an essential part of the Teen Titans’ rogues’ gallery, the Fearsome Five has been unfairly sidelined in recent years. The team’s leader is the telepathic Psimon. The other members include the hulking Mammoth, the genius Gizmo, the mystical Jinx, and the matter-manipulating Shimmer. Although their powers perfectly balance each other, the Fearsome Five’s biggest weakness is that the members constantly stab each other in the back. They are all evil villains after all. Still, this team of supervillains comes together to take down the Teen Titans. It’s far past time for DC Comics to put the Fearsome Five at the forefront of a storyline and have it be recognized as the menacing group of villains that it is.

