7 Best New DC Supervillains of the Past 5 Years

DC Comics has already produced numerous critically acclaimed storylines since the 2020s began just five years ago. In this short time, DC has also introduced many new characters to elevate these stories, including terrifying supervillains who threaten to throw the entire DC Universe into chaos. Like the best villains, many of them offer engaging character dynamics with their heroic adversaries and scathing commentary on contemporary issues. From diabolical puppet masters manipulating events and heroes from behind the scenes to psychotic, eccentric serial killers, the 2020s have offered plenty of interesting villains with the potential to remain relevant for decades to come.

Many of DC Comics‘ most popular storylines in recent years required these new villains to drive their narratives and act as serious threats.

7) Respawn

Respawn is Damian Wayne’s clone who was created by Ra’s al Ghul in 2021. He was infused with Deathstroke’s super soldier formula which gives him enhanced strength and regenerative abilities. Ra’s made Respawn to be an organ donor for Damian whenever he was severely injured. Not surprisingly, Respawn grew to hate Damian. Eventually, Respawn gnawed off his own arm to escape his chains. He, Respawn is a skilled fighter who has modelled himself after Deathstroke and dedicated his life to killing Damian. During his crusade, Respawn built an emotional bond with Deathstroke, who came to view the clone as his son. With a background filled with nothing but oppression, torture and hatred, Respawn is a compelling new addition to both Damian’s increasing rogues’ gallery and Deathstroke’s dysfunctional family.

6) Sorrow

Introduced in 2023 as Carol Ferris’ fiancé, Nathan Broome’s life was destroyed when, on their wedding day at the altar, Carol’s Star Sapphire Ring transported her to her true love, Hal Jordan. Overcome with misery, Broome became the first lantern powered by sadness and despair. Now known as Sorrow, he became an enemy of Star Sapphire and the Green Lantern Corps. His goal is to make them feel the same kind of pain he has endured. With his Lantern Ring, Sorrow can emit massive clouds that cause anyone caught in them to feel crippling sadness. An incredibly complex and tragic villain, Sorrow is the type of engaging villain who you can’t help but feel sorry for.

5) Brainiac Queen

Brainiac created his own bride to join him in his goal of universal conquest. The result of his experiments was the vicious Brainiac Queen, who debuted in 2023. However, when the Superman Family destroyed Brainiac’s ship, the villain launched his bride in a pod towards Earth. With the destruction of Brainiac’s ship and hivemind, the Brainiac Queen was left with no memories, which made her vulnerable to Amanda Waller’s manipulations. Waller conditioned Brainiac Queen to see Waller as her mother and to hate all superheroes. Brainiac Queen was crucial to Waller’s plans during the Absolute Power arc. Under Waller’s orders, she flooded the internet with fake news to turn humanity against superheroes. Brainiac Queen also turned Jon Kent into a mindless servant and soldier in Waller’s mad campaign.

4) Sovereign

In 2023, Wonder Woman discovered who truly runs the United States: Henry Charles, aka the Sovereign. This secret king of America is heir to a family that has ruled the United States from the shadows for generations. Using the mystical Lasso of Lies, the Sovereign’s ancestors tricked the Founding Fathers into creating a new, hidden monarchy. With the power of the United States’ resources at his fingertips, the Sovereign is a dangerous mastermind who has battled Wonder Woman for the fate of the country. His most evil act was murdering Steve Trevor. A greedy and entitled bigot who spreads misinformation to maintain his power, the Sovereign is a perfect metaphor for the corruption ingrained in the United States and a menacing new addition to Wonder Woman’s rogues’ gallery.

3) Punchline

When Alexis Kaye, aka Punchline, made her debut in 2020, she quickly gained notoriety as the Joker’s new girlfriend and henchwoman while also acting as Harley Quinn’s antithesis. Kaye was infatuated with the Joker’s nihilistic philosophy and began killing people to get his attention. The Joker saw Kay’s potential and trained her as his acolyte. Unlike his prior relationship with Harley Quinn, the Joker appears to actually care for Punchline and see her as an equal because of her brilliant, psychopathic mind. Over the years, Punchline has been a major player in Gotham City’s criminal underworld. She has stolen the Wayne family fortune, nearly killed Harley and Batman, and has become the leader of the supervillain team the Royal Flush Gang. Punchline is no joke.

2) Flatline

First appearing in 2021, Nika, aka Flatline, is one of the world’s greatest fighters and is the sidekick of the C-List Batman villain Lord Death Man. She can absorb the knowledge and skills of those who have died in her vicinity, making her an evolving and dangerous villain. Flatline engaged in a fighting tournament on Lazarus Island, where she met Damian Wayne and promptly ripped out his heart. Luckily, thanks to the mystical properties of the island, Damian came back to life. In a strange yet interesting development, Damian and Flatline began having a will-they-won’t-they relationship in the same vein as Batman and Catwoman. Having stolen Damian’s heart, both figuratively and literally, Flatline became an instant fan favorite, and readers can’t wait to see how her story develops.

1) Failsafe

Debuting in 2022, the ruthless android Failsafe is the ultimate manifestation of Batman’s paranoia and obsession with contingency plans. Failsafe was built by the Dark Knight’s split personality, known as the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh. The deadly robot’s sole objective was to eliminate Batman if he were ever to kill. When the Caped Crusader was framed for murder, Failsafe activated and began his crusade to destroy Batman and his allies. Failsafe is a menacing villain capable of outsmarting the Dark Knight and strong enough to overpower the Justice League. He became integral to Amanda Waller’s war against superhumans during the events of Absolute Power because he designed the Amazo robot team, Task Force VII, who serve as Waller’s mighty enforcers. Failsafe is a terrifying villain who exemplifies Batman’s worst qualities.

