5 Great Marvel Supervillain Teams Nobody Talks About

From the Sinister Six to the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Marvel Comics has some of the strongest and most popular supervillain teams in comic books. By amassing the abilities and skills of various super-powered criminals, these teams become terrifying forces to be reckoned with.Over the years, there have been countless villainous alliances to defy Earth’s greatest heroes. And with so many of these groups given so much attention in comics, movies, and TV Shows, there are bound to be some that have been unfairly overlooked. Whether it is because of their menacing rosters or their interesting motivations, these are the most underappreciated supervillain teams in Marvel Comics.

From Spider-Man to the X-Men, the heroes of Marvel Comics must deal with their fair share of nefarious teams who have united to destroy them. These are the most underrated supervillain organizations that deserve more recognition.

5) Lethal Legion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Much like the Masters of Evil, the Lethal Legion came together for the sole purpose of destroying the Avengers. The original team was assembled by the villain Grim Reaper, who sought revenge against the Avengers for the role they played in the death of his brother, Wonder Man. Since then, different incarnations of the Lethal Legion were founded by Count Nefaria, the Grandmaster, and Satannish. This alliance of evildoers has come close to wiping out the Avengers on multiple occasions. The strongest members have included Living Laser, Grey Gargoyle, Goliath, Sabretooth, Thundra, and Whirlwind. As long as the Avengers exists, a new Lethal Legion should emerge to combat them.

4) S-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

A team of villains who are the antithesis of the X-Men’s mission of fighting for mutant rights, the S-Men were created for the sole purpose of wiping out mutantkind. Created by the Red Skull, the rest of the S-Men’s roster were all victims of crimes committed by mutants. To level the playing field, Red Skull used science and magic to give each of his S-Men superpowers. The other members of the S-Men included Dancing Water, Insect, Living Wind, and Dangerous Jinn. As for Red Skull himself, he stole Professor X’s corpse and used it to give himself telepathic powers. The S-Men were the most fearsome threat the Avengers Unity Division faced and stoked the fires of hate against mutantkind.

3) Goblin Nation

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, New York City is practically crawling with numerous Goblin-themed supervillains. Eventually, the original Green Goblin, Norman Osborn, decided to make his own Goblin Nation with himself as the Goblin King. Osborn created this deadly organized crime group to counter the more brutal methods of vigilantism perpetuated by the Superior Spider-Man (Doctor Octopus inhabiting Peter Parker’s body). Many villains joined the Goblin Nation to fight back against the vicious Wall-Crawler, including Goblin Knight, Menace, Tiger Shark, 8-Ball, Melter, and dozens of other low-level crooks who were outfitted with Goblin costumes and weaponry. The Goblin Nation proved to be so dangerous that Doctor Octopus realized that he couldn’t beat them and instead allowed Peter to retake control of his body.

2) U-Foes

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the Hulk’s most persistent yet underrated enemies, the U-Foes are an evil version of the Fantastic Four. Initially, the U-Foes were a team of astronauts who tried to replicate the space mission that gave the Fantastic Four its powers. The mission was successful, as the four astronauts emerged as the fearsome Vector, X-Ray, Vapor, and Ironclad, who use their powers for personal gain. Unlike other Hulk villains, the U-Foes have a diverse range of abilities, making them an even greater challenge to the Jolly Green Giant. Vector can repel and attract any matter, X-Ray can shoot radiation blasts, Vapor can turn into any gas, and Ironclad has a metallic body. The U-Foes’ incredible powers and teamworking abilities make them a serious threat to all who cross them.

1) Hellions

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Professor X created his school so that young mutants could become heroes and members of the X-Men. In contrast, the Hellfire Club White Queen Emma Frost created her own school, the Massachusetts Academy, to train young mutants to become villains known as the Hellions. The original Hellions was formed in response to Professor X forming the second-generation mutant hero team, the New Mutants. The first members of this young villain team included Empath, Catseye, Thunderbird, Jetstream, Roulette, and Tarot. Since then, the Hellions have emerged in many incarnations, fighting various X-Teams. Like many mutant villains, this team of outcasts and killers has worked for and against the X-Men for the sake of mutantkind.

