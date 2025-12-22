7 Best New Marvel Supervillains of the Past 5 Years

The Marvel Universe is constantly expanding, with new stories and characters released every year. And as Marvel Comics continues to flesh out its universe, new villains emerge to bolster the company’s ever-increasing rogues’ gallery. We’re only halfway into the 2020s, and plenty of these new nightmarish supervillains are proving to have excellent staying power because of their interesting designs, personalities, backstories, and abilities. Many of these villains have been the focal points of some of the most engaging recent Marvel storylines. Additionally, these evildoers have proven themselves formidable adversaries and antitheses to many of Marvel’s greatest heroes.

From technological geniuses to eldritch abominations, these supervillains of the next generation are already some of the most dangerous characters Marvel has to offer.

7) Hag

One of the creepiest X-Men villains to date, Sarah Gaunt, aka the Hag, was introduced in 2024 as a mutant-hating ex-lover of Professor X. When Sarah’s son died in a hurricane, her latent magical abilities emerged, transforming her into a sadistic and ghastly monster with razor-sharp claws. As the Hag, she was employed by Graymalkin Prison to hunt down and imprison young mutants. A ruthless predator, the Hag hunted the Outliers and X-Men relentlessly. With the ability to draw her strength from the natural world, she’s proven herself capable of overpowering Wolverine and Rogue. A menacing villain with a long history with the X-Men’s founder, the Hag is bound to reappear to terrorize the mutant superhero team.

6) Bedlam

In 2021, Eddie Brock, aka Venom, met an evil future version of himself called Bedlam, who is a manifestation of the anti-hero’s rage. Bedlam is Eddie after his memories were stripped away by the villains Chasm and Goblin Queen, reverting him back to a villainous mindset. The amnesiac Eddie’s mind fractured when he realized that he lost his memories. When the villain Meridius trapped Bedlam and other versions of Eddie in a time loop, Bedlam went on a rampage. He believed that by torturing the other Eddies, he could make them strong enough to defeat Meridius. One of the strongest and most savage Symbiotes in Marvel, Bedlam can telepathically control other Symbiotes and send his mind forward or backward in time to possess different hosts.

5) Rabble

Raneem Rashad, aka Rabble, made her first appearance in 2022 and quickly became an archenemy of Miles Morales. Raneem is a super genius who was a contestant in the same lottery that Miles won to attend Brooklyn Missions Academy. This loss left Raneem overcome with hatred for Miles, and she began stalking him. When she deduced that he was Spider-Man, she used her intellect and technopathy to build armor, a glider, and a fleet of drones to kill him. Feeling cheated out of what she felt was rightfully hers, Rabble dedicated her life to destroying Miles. An incredibly spiteful villain, Rabble has tried to murder Miles’ family and has worked with other prominent New York villains like Hobgoblin to make the teen Spider-Man’s life a living hell.

4) Tarn

The year after the X-Men created the mutant island nation of Krakoa, they discovered in 2020 that another mutant country existed: Arakko. Banished to another dimension for thousands of years, the mutants of Arakko eventually broke free and sought to take Krakoa for themselves. Of Arakko’s leaders, Tarn the Uncaring is one of the most dangerous and sadistic. An Omega-Level mutant, Tarn can manipulate DNA, including his own, to make himself stronger. He can also empower, depower, or even horrifically disfigure other people. Tarn’s cruelty has led to him torturing and killing many mutants. And even though Krakoa and Arakko eventually made peace, Tarn continued to act as a persistent antagonist, always looking to gain more power.

3) Eldest

Debuting in 2023, the Eldest is a Lovecraftian entity and the firstborn child of the eldritch Mother of Horrors, who seeks to conquer the multiverse. After the One Above All imprisoned the Mother of Horrors, the Eldest spent eons trying to find a way to free her. Lacking a proper physical form, the Eldest assumes different bodies, seeking a gamma-empowered being capable of freeing her mother. When she found the Hulk, she successfully took control of the Jolly Green Giant’s body. However, when she opened the Mother of Horror’s prison and found her catatonic, the Eldest consumed her mother’s flesh and became all-powerful. A nightmarish, manipulative monster with unlimited power, the Eldest is one of the most frightening villains Marvel has written in years.

2) Feilong

Kelvin Heng, aka Feilong, is a major villain of both Iron Man and the X-Men. Introduced in 2021, Feilong didn’t inherit the X-Gene from either of his mutant parents, which made him resentful of all mutantkind. A billionaire tech company CEO and leader of the mutant-hating group Orchis, Feilong used his vast resources to conquer Mars’ moon Phobos. To survive Phobos’s atmosphere, Feilong artificially enhanced his body, giving himself the ability to fire powerful energy blasts. He also used his strategic mind and vast wealth to take over Iron Man’s company, Stark Unlimited. With Stark’s technology, Feilong created an army of Sentinels to attack Earth’s entire mutant population. A madman driven by ego and envy, Feilong proved himself to be a worthy adversary of Marvel’s greatest heroes.

1) Genesis

Apocalypse is one of the greatest villains in X-Men history, and in 2020, readers were introduced to his wife, Genesis. She’s an Omega-Level mutant who has complete control over all plant life. Having been alive since Ancient Egypt, Genesis is the mother of the first four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Thousands of years ago when battling a horde of demons, Genesis was separated from Apocalypse and sealed away with the rest of the Arakko mutants in another dimension. Genesis ruled the mutants of Arakko, and when they were freed from their dimensional prison, they sought to conquer Krakoa. A ruthless warrior who sees peace as weakness yet has a deep connection to Apocalypse, Genesis was a major villain in both the X of Swords and Genesis War events.

