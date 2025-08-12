10 Children of DC Superheroes

DC Comics has created a plethora of memorable superheroes over its 80+ years of publication history. Given that many of these characters have been around for decades, it’s not surprising that some of them had children who could continue their heroic legacies. Some of DC’s most celebrated heroes have produced large families that herald the next generation of superheroes. Many of these children inherit their parents’ superpowers, joining them in their mission to fight evil and protect the innocent. Furthermore, given the importance of legacy in many DC Comics’ storylines, many super kids, when they grow up, adopt the mantles of their parents.

Almost every major superhero in DC has had children. Some inherit their parents’ superhero identities, while others strike out on their own to become independent heroes. Regardless of the circumstances, these children represent promising future for DC Comics.

1) Superman (Jon Kent)

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

Debuting in 2015, Jon Kent is the son of DC’s most iconic couple: Superman and Lois Lane. As a half-Kryptonian, Jon has all his father’s abilities, including super-strength, super-speed, flight, and heat-vision. With these powers, Jon became Superboy at just the age of 10. However, an incident involving a time-altering black hole caused Jon to live six years in just three weeks. Now a 17-year-old, Jon took on the mantle of Superman when his father was presumed dead along with the rest of the Justice League. Of course, it turned out that they were all alive. When his father returned, they decided to share the mantle of Superman. Jon is kind, compassionate, and willing to be a champion of the oppressed. In the short time he has been Superman, Jon is already showing great potential to be the next symbol of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.

2) Jesse Quick

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

Jesse Chambers, aka Jesse Quick, is the daughter of two Golden Age superheroes: Johnny Quick and Liberty Belle. Jesse’s father had developed a special mathematical formula that, when spoken, gave the person access to the Speed Force. Growing up, Jesse was obsessed with her parents’ heroic exploits and wanted to be just like them. When Jesse learned the Speed Force formula, she took on the mantle of her mother, Liberty Belle, as a member of the Justice Society. Eventually, she changed her name to Jesse Quick to honor her father when Johnny decided to come out of retirement to aid the JSA. Sadly, Johnny died saving the hero Impulse from the villainous speedster Savitar. Jesse has continued her father’s work as a member of the Titans, Justice League, and the Flash Family.

3) Jade and Obsidian

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

Jennifer-Lynn Haden, aka Jade, and Todd Rice, aka Obsidian, are the twin children of the Golden Age Green Lantern Alan Scott and the supervillain Thorn. At birth, the two were separated and put up for adoption in different homes. Despite their shared heritage, Jennifer and Todd developed very different powers. Due to Alan’s mystical green Starheart Ring, Jade’s skin turned green, and she developed powers identical to a Green Lantern without having to rely on a Power Ring. Todd, meanwhile, gained the power to manipulate shadows. This power originated from his father’s exposure to shadow energy when fighting the villainous Ian Karkull. Todd can teleport through shadows, encase rooms in darkness, and force people to experience their greatest fears. When Jennifer and Todd grew up, they reunited and became members of the new Justice Society alongside their father.

4) Trinity

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

The newest superhero kid, Lizzie Prince, aka Trinity, is the daughter of Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor. When Steve died at the hands of the villain, the Sovereign, a grief-stricken Diana placed a piece of her and Steve’s soul into a clay sculpture. Through magic, the sculpture transformed into a baby girl. Although Lizzie is just a baby now, DC has already shown possible futures for Diana’s daughter. In the future, Lizzie is good friends with the other super kids, Jon Kent and Damian Wayne. She is also the leader of the Justice League. Lizzie inherited her mother’s Amazonian powers and wields the three Lassos of Fate, which give her various degrees of control over a person’s mind and soul. If this potential future is accurate, Lizzie has a long and successful career as a superhero to look forward to.

5) Thunder and Lighting

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

Anissia and Jennifer Pierce are the electrifying daughters of the Metropolis superhero Jefferson Pierce, aka Black Lightning. Anissia, aka Thunder, is the eldest sibling with the ability to increase her density, enhancing her strength and durability. It also gives Anissia the ability to create shockwaves when she stomps on the ground. Jennifer, aka Lightning, is much more like her father, as she can absorb and discharge electricity. Despite their father’s wishes, both girls used their powers to become superheroes. Anissia joined the superhero team, the Outsiders, while Jennifer became a member of the Justice Society. Although Jefferson was fearful for their safety, he has since recognized the capable heroes his girls have become.

6) Green Arrow (Connor Hawke)

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

Connor Hawke is the son of Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. Connor was conceived when Oliver dated a woman named Sandra Hawke. Oliver abandoned Sandra and Connor because he didn’t feel ready to be a father. Growing up in a Buddhist monastery, Connor trained to become one of the world’s greatest martial artists and archers. When Oliver died in an explosion, Connor took over his father’s mantle as the new Green Arrow. He also became a member of the Justice League. Eventually, Oliver returned from the dead, and the father and son reunited and reconciled. Now working side-by-side, Oliver and Connor protect the streets of Star City.

7) Zatanna

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

The daughter of the Golden Age sorcerer superhero Zatara, Zatanna is one of the most powerful magic-users in the DC Multiverse. When an evil witch abducted her father, Zatanna began studying the mystic arts to try to find him. By speaking backwards, Zatanna’s powers are practically limitless. Like her father, Zatanna uses her powers both as a superhero and as a world-famous stage magician. She is a member of the Justice League and their mystical offshoot, the Justice League Dark. With her incredible spells and eccentric personality, Zatanna is one of the most beloved magic-users in DC Comics. She is a prime example of a child surpassing their parents.

8) Black Canary

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

Dinah Laurel Lance is the daughter of the original Golden Age Black Canary, Dinah Drake. Ever since she was a little girl, Dinah has been trained in hand-to-hand combat by some of the world’s best fighters, including the boxer Wildcat and her martial arts instructor mother. Due to her decades of combat training, Dinah is now one of the greatest martial artists in all of DC Comics, rivaling even Batman. Unlike her mother, however, Dinah was born with the power to produce an ear-shattering sonic scream nicknamed the “Canary Cry.” Dinah utilizes her power and fighting skills to combat crime in the streets of Star City. She is also famously married to the superhero archer Green Arrow.

9) Thunderbolt and Surge

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

The Flash Family expanded when Wally West, the second Flash, had the twins Iris and Jai West. Despite being roughly four years old, their natural connection to the Speed Force caused them to age drastically. Now Iris has the body of a ten-year-old, while Jai has the body of an eight-year-old. Aside from that, the twins’ connections to the Speed Force gave them very different power sets. Iris, aka Thunderheart, is a speedster just like her father. Jai, aka Surge, can increase his strength and teleport. Despite their young age, the twins often accompany their father and the rest of the Flash Family to protect Central City and the DC Universe.

10) The Robins

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

Batman is well-known for taking in forgotten children and raising them to be his partners in crime-fighting. Over the course of his long career, Bruce has adopted Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake, who each took on the mantle of Robin. Eventually, as each one of them got older, they struck out on their own to be the Gotham vigilantes Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin. The current Robin, Damian, is Bruce’s only biological child. Damian’s mother, the assassin Talia al Ghul, raised him to be the perfect killing machine. However, when Bruce discovered his son’s existence, he took the boy under his wing to teach him patience and compassion. Damian has since renounced his violent ways and tries to live up to his father’s expectations. Whether his sons are by blood or not, Bruce loves every one of them. They are Batman’s greatest legacy.