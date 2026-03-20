Forget Doctor Strange, Marvel Officially Crowns Scarlet Witch the Most Powerful Sorcerer Supreme Of All Time

Doctor Strange is undoubtedly the most famous Sorcerer Supreme since Agamotto first held that title some 1,000,000 years ago, but he’s no longer the greatest. There have been so many different Sorcerers Supreme over the millennia, some good and some bad, all great. Merlin was the Sorcerer Supreme of his time, while Doctor Doom held the mantle until recently. But now, Scarlet Witch has proved herself greater than all the others.

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The Sorcerers Supreme are typically chosen by a cosmic triumvirate known as the Vishanti, and channel their magic. Scarlet Witch has become the new Sorcerer Supreme against their wishes, however, and they’ve set up Agatha Harkness as her rival. The feud between Scarlet Witch and the Vishanti finally comes to a head in Sorcerer Supreme #4, by Ruth Redmond, Bernard Chang, and Russell Dauterman – when Wanda Maximoff goes up against the Vishanti themselves.

Scarlet Witch Successfully Takes Down One of the Vishanti

image courtesy of marvel comics

Aware this particular cosmic grudge match will feature mystical mayhem on an unprecedented scale, Scarlet Witch takes the fight against Agatha to the uninhabited planet Vesbios in the Quantum Realm. To the surprise of the Vishanti, not only does Wanda triumph; when they arrive, she threatens them with reprisals if they do not release her friend from the uroath they have used to bind her. Oshtur, one of the most powerful Vishanti, then takes the challenge.

And Scarlet Witch one-shots her. She’s deliberately maneuvered the fight into a realm where her own magic is at its most powerful, and she channels the raw power of creation itself into a single unexpected shot that tears the entire planet apart… and neutralizes Oshtur. When it comes to Sorcerers Supreme, this has never been seen before; all Wanda’s predecessors have used the Vishanti’s magic, but Wanda has just surpassed it.

There May Be Consequences For Scarlet Witch

image courtesy of marvel comics

Scarlet Witch has successfully defeated one of the Elder Gods, beings who predate humanity and who possess incalculable power. She isn’t the first Sorcerer Supreme to take on an Elder God, but most have used Oshtur’s own power to triumph, and have barely managed to pull it off. As incredible as this feat may be, though, it looks as though there will be some pretty dangerous consequences.

Solicitations for June’s Sorcerer Supreme #7 confirm that Scarlet Witch is soon to meet Turin the Quantumancer, Sorcerer Supreme of the Quantum Realm itself. Every dimensional plane has its own Sorcerer Supreme, and Wanda’s battle against Oshtur has literally destroyed an entire planet under Turin’s protection. The cover seems to hint at a romance, but the solicit hints that Turin cannot be trusted, and there’s likely a good reason; he now knows worlds in his care will be put in danger because of the Scarlet Witch.

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